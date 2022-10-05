As part of the worldwide celebrations of the 150th anniversary of the birth of British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958), Suffolk Philharmonic Orchestra is performing two of his best-loved symphonies at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds on Saturday October 15.

Recognised as one of the great symphonists of the 20th century, audiences will have a rare opportunity to hear both the composer’s first symphonies: ‘A Sea Symphony’ and ‘A London Symphony’.

The celebratory programme which was devised by Leslie Olive, founder and conductor of Suffolk Philharmonic Orchestra, has led to a unique collaboration between the Suffolk Philharmonic, Eye Bach Choir based in Suffolk and the English Arts Chorale based in Reigate, Surrey.

Composer Ralph Vaughan Williams - courtesy of English Folk Dance and Song Society, 20/1/09 - Credit: Courtesy of English Folk Dance and Song Society

‘A Sea Symphony’, will feature the two choirs with two vocal soloists, Elin Pritchard, soprano, and Gareth Brynmor John, Baritone, as well as the large orchestra to create a vivid portrayal of the sea.

“It starts with a brief fanfare”, Leslie explains, “then a loud joyful cry from the choir “Behold the sea”, immediately followed by an enormous splash on the cymbals which puts me in mind of a big wave crashing against a sea wall and as for the wind howling in the rigging, it really is all there. My hobby is sailing, and I have twice come back from a fortnight at sea straight to conducting “A Sea Symphony” and there is no escaping it – Vaughan Williams got it exactly right.

“The symphony conveys a deeper more reflective strand of thought about setting on life’s journey, and includes a passionate love duet not between a hero and a heroine but between the traveller and his soul.”

‘The London Symphony’, which Vaughan Williams declared as his favourite, begins with the sounds of the great city beginning to rouse from sleep on a dark misty morning.

Leslie added: “In the mist we hear the chimes of Big Ben, and then, suddenly, the whole strident bustle of the morning is upon us. It’s a bit scary, to be honest, as a big city can be. But the sounds of enjoyment are there too, tunes like folk songs and dances, and a triumphant little figure which makes me think of guardsmen in their scarlet uniforms stamping to attention.”

Established in 2012 as a registered charity, the Suffolk Philharmonic Orchestra returns to its roots having launched its first season ten years ago at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, performing Vaughan Williams and other English composers.

The event takes place at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds on Saturday October 15 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale now from £22 are available from suffolkphil.org or via the box office on: 01284 758000.