Suffolk Walking Festival: top strolls from coast to countryside

Suffolk Walking Festival is one of the county's most popular events. - Credit: David Falk

Dust off your walking boots, embrace the great outdoors - the Suffolk Walking Festival is back for 2022. David Falk, Suffolk County Council’s Green Access manager and festival director, picks some top strolls in this year’s event

There’s been a gap since the last Suffolk Walking Festival. Best laid plans got cancelled in 2020, and in 2021 the festival followed the trend by becoming virtual. But it's back for 2022 and it strides off on Saturday May 14 - more than 70 walks over two weeks, with something for everyone.

Here's a taste of this year’s programme with a quick jaunt through a series of 'Top Fives'. You can see the full programme and details of all 72 walks at suffolkwalkingfestival.co.uk.

A Step Back In Time

Suffolk is blessed with a fascinating and visible history. Walks this year span the ages from the Norman Conquests to the modern day.

Clare Country Park has a long history, occupied by Romans, named Clara in the Doomsday Book, an 11th century castle and remnants of a Victorian Railway. Launch Jaunts kick off this year’s event and Nordic Walking strides through the Stour Valley.

Launch Jaunts in Clare kick off this year’s Suffolk Walking Festival. - Credit: David Falk

Sudbury’s history includes weaving woollen and silk cloth, brewing beer and building barges! Walks in Sudbury include An Industrious Town and the ever popular Walk N’ Water boat trips along the Stour river.

Lavenham has chocolate-box looks, but did you know it is also home to Woads, Weavers and Wizards?

A storyteller interweaves tales of bells on Walk The Centuries With Stowmarket Bells.

Follow the ancient Peddars and Icknield Ways, discover burial mounds and meet the ‘Grandmother Tree’ at Knettishall Heath Woodland Walk.

Battle Stations!

From Romans to the American Air Force, Suffolk’s military heritage has tales of castles, smugglers and bunkers.

Kettles, Brooks and Bricks takes a meandering stroll around Framlingham, a certain singer’s favourite castle and one of our favourite castles too.

Battle history reveals itself in Eye Airfield Short Walk with local stories of the US Air Force, bombers and World War II.

Travel from Tranquillity to Turbulence at Dunwich Heath with stories of smugglers to D-Day landings.

The view from Dunwich Heath towards RSPB Minsmere - an Oustanding Area of Natural Beauty in Suffolk - Credit: Justin Minns



Follow in the footsteps of Roman legions along Roman Roads and River Crossings on an historic walk traversing the River Alde.

Walk the beaches and the uncover the bunkers on Beaches and Bunkers and discover Sparrow’s Nest, cliffs and Belle Vue Park in Lowestoft.

Seasonal Delights

It’s no coincidence the festival take place in May, spring is full of seasonal wonders waiting to be discovered. The always popular Bluebell Walk is a real visual and aromatic treat.

Bluebell walks are always popular - Captain's Wood in Sudbourne is an ideal spot. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Suffolk coast is always special, even more so when spring migrants are on the wing. Coast and Woodland Wonderment discovers a glass installation in an abbey, expansive heathland and dense birch woodland.

Enjoy a cream tea on the wild side on Hedgerow Forage and Cream Tea picking wild foods before sampling scones, jams, jellies and infusions.

Cook up you own lunch on Campfire Make and Bake and make bread over an open fire.

Visit RSPB Minsmere, celebrating its 75th birthday - see amazing birds, insects, mammals and reptiles. - Credit: David Tipling (rspb-images.com)



RSPB Minsmere at 75 celebrates their birthday and you can celebrate too during the spring migration and nesting season, viewing amazing birds, insects and flowers.

Wildlife Encounters

From spotting badgers to talking to tawny owls any wildlife encounter in Suffolk turns a walk into a very memorable experience.

Twilight Safari is an amazing experience where you’ll talk with tawny owls, listen out for barking muntjac, and search for wild fungi in one of Suffolk’s ancient woodlands.

Who thought Ipswich was home to alien invaders, ice age Saracens, jellyfish and seals? Discover more on Orwell to Alderman: A Journey Through Space and Time.

Alien invaders, ice age Saracens, jellyfish and seals...discover more on a themed walk, Orwell to Alderman: A Journey Through Space and Time. - Credit: David Falk

Orford Ness is magical and who better to escort you around this wild landscape than Andrew and Sweep on Walk With A Shepherd and Sheepdog.

Let Andrew Capell and Sweep be your guides on the Orford Ness Walk With A Shepherd and Sheepdog. - Credit: National Trust/Richard Scott



Delve into the depths of expansive Kings Forest on West Stow and Wordwell Wanderings.

Catch a glimpse of badgers on Badger Walk on the edge of Haverhill

Iconic Suffolk

Suffolk’s landscapes have been captured by artists through the ages. The county has not one but two stunning Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and many untouched medieval villages. Join the Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB and Dedham Vale AONB on walks through these Outstanding Landscapes.

There’ll be dragons in Suffolk! We’ll be sure to tread carefully From Dragons to Rewilding.

Glorious Christchurch Park explores a lovely managed landscape full of magnificent trees and unexpected wild wildlife.

Kersey is one of Suffolk's prettiest villages. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



Is Kersey The Most Picturesque Village In Suffolk? It could be! Discover this almost hidden delight on a lovely amble from Hadleigh.

Follow in Constable’s footsteps with a leisurely walk beside the Stour in Dedham Vale on Flatford and Constable Country.

Water, Water Everywhere

There’s no escaping water in Suffolk from shingle beaches, sandy coves, to winding estuaries, shallow creeks and meandering rivers.

Shotley is perched where the Stour and Orwell meet the North Sea and provides the setting for walks through woods and the lofty positioned Shotley Church. Discover more on Shotley and Erwarton Farms and Rivers Walk, and the Shotley Maritime Heritage Walk.

Discover the Orwell estuary with a Shotley walk, explore the Deben, the Lark and Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



Martlesham Creek With Views by the River Deben is a short pretty walk passing churches, boatyards and woodlands.

Uncover a maritime history from the Anglo-Saxons to today on Walking Through The History of Ipswich Waterfront.

Follow the River Lark and venture into water meadows and nature reserves on a River Lark Circular Walk.

Take a walk on the wild side along the River Deben at Sutton.

When and where

The 2022 Suffolk Walking Festival runs from May 14 to 29 with over 70 walks across the county. All tickets must be booked in advance. Tickets are on sale via the festival website, and in person at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury Visitor Information Centre. See the full programme and book tickets at suffolkwalkingfestival.co.uk. Tickets are on sale now.