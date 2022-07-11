25 sunny Surrey summer days out

From walking in the verdant Surrey Hills to farm visits and theme parks, our county offers a wealth of exciting family days out...



Bocketts Farm Park, Leatherhead

Praised as one of the best farm attractions in the country, your troop is guaranteed a good time at Bocketts Farm Park. Paddocks and barns house hundreds of animals, including sheep, pigs, cows, horses, deers, guinea pigs, rabbits and chinchillas. There’s plenty to see and do, with pony rides, tractor rides, pig racing and several play areas.

From £13

bockettsfarm.co.uk

Hop on the stepping stones at Box Hill - Credit: Getty Images/Pawel Piotr



Box Hill, Surrey Hills

The North Downs’ Box Hill is the perfect destination for a family walk with extraordinary views stretching across the Surrey Hills. Spot Box Hill’s Adonis blue butterfly and bee orchid, follow one of the signposted rambles, attend an outdoor theatre workshop and cross the stepping stones over the River Mole, which are expected to reopen in July following restoration works.

Free

nationaltrust.org.uk/box-hill



British Wildlife Centre, Lingfield

Take the family to discover the British Wildlife Centre’s collection of over forty different species, including otters, Scottish wildcats, pine martens, deer and majestic British owls. Wander through the Red Squirrel Enclosure and watch badgers in their underground set at the Nocturnal House. Attend a keeper talk to see the animals up close while learning more about them.

From £7

britishwildlifecentre.co.uk



Brooklands Museum, Weybridge

Known as the birthplace of British motorsports, motoring and aviation fans will enjoy a day out at this celebrated museum at a former racing track in Weybridge. Sure-fire hits are the Brooklands Concorde Experience where you can get to see inside the world's most famous aircraft and the new McLaren Driven by Design exhibition.

£18.50, £10 child, £47.70 family ticket

brooklandsmuseum.com

Denbies' luscious vineyard fields are stunning in the summer - Credit: Helen Dixon/denbies.co.uk



Denbies Wine Estate, Dorking

Touring around a beautiful vineyard and sampling delicious wines is a fine way to spend a summer’s day. The 50-minute vineyard train tour takes visitors at a leisurely pace to some of the most stunning viewing points. The added commentary makes it an especially informatice way to experience the magnificent panoramic views of the Denbies Estate and the North Downs. Add a glass of sparkling wine for a truly luxurious experience.

£9.95, £14.95 with sparkling wine, £4.50 child

denbies.co.uk



Frimley Lodge Park Miniature Railway, Camberley

Take a leisurely ride on the miniature railway in the 59-acre Frimley Lodge Park. The Miniature Railway is operated by volunteers from the Frimley and Ascot Locomotive Club, who not only share in their passion for miniature trains but use their own locomotives. Tickets can be purchased on the day.

£1.50, free for under threes

flmr.org



Flower Farm, Godstone

Delve into Flower Farm’s fruit fields with your gang to select deliciously-sweet cherries, raspberries, strawberries and plums. Simply grab a punnet and pick away — your haul will be weighed at the end and you’ll simply pay for what you’ve picked. The season runs from June through July for strawberries and cherries; June through August for raspberries and August for Victoria plums.

Pay for picked produced

flower-farm.co.uk/pick-your-own

Little ones (and big ones!) can pick their own produce at Garsons - Credit: Garsons



Garsons PYO Farm, Esher

Relish the wholesome sight of your kiddies picking fresh fruit and vegetables, such as courgettes and sweetcorn, at Garsons’ Esher PYO Farm. A Garsons highlight is arguably the pick-you-own flower fields, with a stunning, Instagram-worthy display of dazzling sunflowers, dahlias and gladioli. The best time for sunflowers is July and August. Be sure to pre-book a Farm Pass beforehand.

From £4

garsons.co.uk/pyo-farm

Enjoy a picnic on the grounds of Godstone Farm - Credit: Godstone Farm



Godstone Farm, Godstone

Home to a wide range of animals, including pigs, donkeys, goats and llamas, with regular petting and feeding sessions, Godstone Farm makes for a fun day out. There’s a cafe, gift shop, indoor soft play area, dinosaur discovery trail and outdoor adventure playground that is among the best in Surrey.

From £12.45

godstonefarm.co.uk



Guildford Lido, Guildford

Guildford’s 1930s lido makes for marvellous family fun in Surrey. Set in serene, landscaped gardens, there’s an Olympic-sized pool, paddling area and slides. Pack a picnic to enjoy on the lawn or pick up snacks from the kiosk and cafe.

£7.90, £6.30 juniors, £26.50 family ticket

freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/guildford-lido



Meander around the privy garden at Hampton Court Palace - Credit: Historic Royal Palaces



Hampton Court Palace, East Molesey

Hampton Court Palace is the formidable former home of Henry VIII and the ultimate day out to brush up on your family’s knowledge of royal history. Check out the astonishing Great Hall, Tudor kitchens and some of the 60 acres of extravagant gardens, including the UK's oldest surviving hedge maze.

£26.10, £13 child

hrp.org.uk/hampton-court-palace



The Hannah Peschar Sculpture Garden, Dorking

If your family is thirsty for culture this summer, take in the Hannah Peschar Sculpture Garden near Dorking, which is open between April and October. Every summer, the garden is filled with more than 200 pieces by artists from across the UK and Europe. The contemporary works are framed by emerald-green trees, broadleaved plants and tranquil ponds and streams.

From £7.50

hannahpescharsculpture.com



Hobbledown, Epsom

Families have a range of fun opportunities to enjoy at this farm, which is filled with lemurs, goats and meerkats, the whimsical Fern’s Castle adventure playground plus The Raptor Centre, where you could meet the 18 birds of prey. The Indoor Playbarn is perfect for the littlest family members, while The Thinkery is a brand-new space where imaginations are allowed to run wild with storytelling sessions.

From £17

hobbledown.com



Mayfield Lavender, Banstead

Every summer between mid-June and August, Mayfield’s 25-acre farm is carpeted in rows of vivid purple lavender. Soak up the scent of the blooming lavender on a tractor ride around the farm and its wildflower patch. Grab drinks from the vintage airstream and snag a family photo in front of the red letterbox that stands in the middle of the field.

£4.50, free for under 14s

mayfieldlavender.com/



Mercers Park Lake, Merstham

Mercers Park, near Redhill, is an idyllic spot for watersport adventures during summer. Book a two-hour family taster session, geared towards those aged eight and over, to try windsurfing, dinghy sailing, kayaking, canoeing or stand-up paddleboarding. Teeming with wildlife, enjoy a nature walk around the lake as sailboats glide across the water. During summer, you may even spot the magnificent local kingfishers.

Prices vary per course and activity

aquasports.co.uk

Enjoy a peaceful potter around Painshill - Credit: Painshill

Painshill, Cobham

Painshill is a horticultural masterpiece that offers dramatic follies, calming waters and stunning views for the entire family to enjoy. Considered one of the best examples of the English Landscape Movement, explore the jaw-dropping Crystal Grotto, featuring crystal-covered stalactites. Look out for live music and outdoor theatre events, too.

£11 adults, £5.50 5-11-year-olds, free for under fives

painshill.co.uk

Unwind at the spa at Pennyhill Park in Bagshot - Credit: Paul Driver Photography



Pennyhill Park, Bagshot

Make your summer day out a self-care day out by taking a day trip to Pennyhill Park’s spa. In this season it feels like Mediterranean-feel escape – perfect for getting that holiday feeling. Experience a range of pools and jacuzzis both indoors and outdoors, an extensive range of thermal cabins, humidities and aromas, along with experience showers, relaxations rooms and spa treatments.

From £564

exclusive.co.uk/pennyhill-park

Explore beautiful shrubbery at Polesden Lacey's Rose Festival - Credit: National Trust/Eddie Hyde



Polesden Lacey, Great Bookham

Polesden Lacey is an Edwardian pile in 1,400 acres of countryside. Alongside the handsome house and its gardens there are two farms, ancient woodlands and a diverse array of wildlife. Once your family has roamed the grounds, find a patch on the south lawn to enjoy a summer picnic with sweeping Surrey Hills views. Be sure to catch the gorgeous Rose Festival that’s running until July 17.

£14, £7 child

nationaltrust.org.uk/polesden-lacey

See wonderful wisteria at RHS Garden Wisley - Credit: RHS/Joanna Kossak



RHS Garden Wisley, Woking

Enjoy a breath-taking visit to RHS Garden Wisley’s 200-acre grounds, with play areas and woodland trails to discover. With its three climatic zones, you could experience what it feels like to walk through a lush jungle at the cathedral-like Glasshouse. The Back to Nature Garden is another big must-see, with treehouses linked via an aerial walkway.

£17.55, £8.75 child

rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley



River Boating, Kingson-upon-Thames

Take it in turns to play captain on a self-drive boating experience in Kingston. GoBoat’s eco-friendly vessels seat up to eight and are perfect for enjoying a picnic on the water. Starting at Kingston Road Bridge, you could sail north to Teddington and Molesey locks or south to Hampton Court Palace and Thames Ditton Island.

From £95 for one hour

goboat.co.uk/kingston

The picturesque streets of Shere make for beautiful sunny strolling - Credit: Getty Images/Andrea Poole



Shere

Synonymous with the festive flick The Holiday, Shere is a chocolate box village that’s a must-visit with the family. Nestled between Guildford and Dorking, Shere offers a selection of independent shops, a tearoom, two pubs, a 12th-century church, a village cinema and a museum. Enjoy ice creams by the willow tree, hanging over the River Tillingbourne which cuts through the village.

Free

visitsurrey.com/explore/shere



Skywalk Adventure, near Esher

Prepare to dangle from eye-watering heights at Esher’s Skywalk Adventure, a thrilling treetop course of cargo nets, zip wires and barrel crawls that’s perfect for a more active day out. With two courses — one catering to the eight-plus and the other for those 1.3-metres and above — there’s a course to suit both young and older family members.

£30, £22 child

skywalkadventure.co.uk/



Thorpe Park, Chertsey

Home to eye-popping roller coasters, Thorpe Park is one of the best amusement parks in the country. Ride the UK’s fastest roller coaster, Stealth, take on the country’s only winged ride, The Swarm, and plunge 100-foot on the hair-raising SAW. During summer, there’s even a sandy beach and splash pool where the whole family can kick back and relax.

£59 on the door

thorpepark.com/



Winkworth Arboretum, Godalming

Ablaze with 1,000 different species of trees and shrubs, Winkworth Arboretum is a winning day out whatever the season. During summer, catch an open-air production and let little ones enjoy the free Let’s Play at Winkworth events, which include activity stations and challenges such as conquering the azalea steps.

£12.10, £6.10

nationaltrust.org.uk/winkworth-arboretum



Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre presents the perfect rainy-day jaunt with a full programme of summer shows and events. Take your seats for the production of David Walliams’ ‘Billionaire Boy!’ from 4-6 August (tickets from £18) or on 10 August attend the Tales from Adventureland workshop (£15 per child) to help stir your kids’ imagination with fun storytelling, prop-making and dressing up.

Prices vary per show

yvonne-arnaud.co.uk