Everything you need to know about Surrey Day on May 7

Join us in celebrating Surrey Day on May 7, 2022, with a full line-up of fun and festivities including walks along the North Downs Way and our ambassador Eamonn Holmes tasting the Great Surrey Menu at Loseley Park

Get set for the fourth annual instalment of Surrey Day on May 7, when we'll be shining a light on all the reasons we love living in the county, and the wonders on our doorstep. This dedicated day, which calls upon residents old and new to join in the fun, was founded by BBC Radio Surrey executive producer and presenter Mark Carter and this year is brought to you in partnership with Surrey Life, Visit Surrey, the Surrey Lieutenancy and Local Food Britain.



Surrey Life editor Faye Bartle with broadcaster Eamonn Holmes - Credit: Archant



There are lots of activities taking place, including walks along the North Downs Way and Surrey Day 2022 ambassador Eamonn Holmes (read our exclusive interview in the May issue) tasting the delicious local food and drink that features on the specially curated Great Surrey Menu at Loseley Park from 1pm.



Our May issue is packed with great features linked to Surrey Day - you can buy your copy here. Plus, you can tune into BBC Radio Surrey for a special run of programmes from 6am to 10pm.



Another great way to show your support is by sharing your favourite photos of Surrey on social media using the hashtag #SurreyDay – simply tag us on Instagram @surreylifemagazine.

Mark Carter, executive producer & presenter, BBC Radio Surrey - Credit: Mark Carter

BBC Radio Surrey's Mark Carter, explains why the county holds a special place in his heart: 'I was born here. I’ve lived all of my life here... and I’m so proud to call you my home. Sometimes, you get mocked as merely being an extension of London: A playground for the rich and famous. No soul. No character. And the best some can say is that you’re close to the M25.



'But we know the truth. We know there is far more to you than that. Sure, there are big mansions with swimming pools, but there are also pockets of deprivation, which can often get overlooked. In the past couple of years, however, and through BBC Radio Surrey’s "Make A Difference" campaign, I’ve witnessed countless examples of groups and individuals coming together to offer support during these most testing of times.

'I also know that you are a county of true beauty. I moved to the village of Godstone in 2012 and I’m still discovering footpaths and woodland walks that I didn’t even know existed. I heard recently that Surrey GPs are taking part in a pilot scheme, where they can prescribe a trip outdoors for your mental or physical health. I’m no medic but it makes perfect sense to me.

'Wherever you go, you’re never short of a spectacular vista. For the energetic, a climb to the top of Leith Hill or Box Hill comes highly recommended, or you can just head out of and see where your next adventure takes you.'