10 things to do in Surrey in June

Our pick of the best events to enjoy in Surrey this month...

June 1-5

Jubilee Joust

Hampton Court Palace

During the reign of Henry VIII, jousting tournaments served as a centrepiece of royal events and celebrations and this month you can soak up all the action at this special event at Hampton Court Palace’s East Front Gardens to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Pick your favourite knight and cheer them on in the tournament as they battle to be crowned the champion.

Included in the palace entry ticket. Free for members of Historic Royal Palaces. hrp.org.uk



June 3-4

The Cazoo Derby

Epsom Downs Racecourse

With the Queen set to be in attendance on Derby day, you’ll be in very good company at the Cazoo Derby. The gates are opening early this year with a community night at the racecourse on June 2 for the unveiling of a plaque to recognise the renaming of The Queen's Stand as The Queen Elizabeth II Stand, followed by the lighting of the Community Beacon. The racing action starts on Ladies Day on the Friday, with the running of the Cazoo Oaks, followed by the Derby Day on the Saturday, featuring special guests and performances such as the Red Devils and an after party on Hyperion Lawn.

For tickets, visit thejockeyclub.co.uk/epsom



June 7-11

Derren Brown: Showman

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Join the audience as the master of mind control and psychological illusion performs his first new theatre show in six years. Brown promises to astonish and amaze with his on-stage antics, so expect to have your mind blown.

7:30pm. Sat 2:30pm. From £29.90. atgtickets.com/woking



June 11 to July 30

Saturday Jazz in the Garden

RHS Garden Wisley, Woking

Unwind to the sounds of Chi Jazz on the Seven Acres Lawn on Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm. You can pack a picnic or grab a bite to eat at Wisley Food Hall and settle in for a chilled afternoon with all the family.

Free for members. Adults £15.95. Children £7.95. rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley

Guildford Shakespeare Company's A Midsummer Night's Dream, summer 2017 - Credit: Guildford Shakespeare Company



June 16 to July 30

Open-Air Season 2022

Get set for some alfresco theatre action as Guildford Shakespeare Company (GSC) is lifting the curtain on a double-bill in two outdoor venues in the heart of the town. First up is A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Racks Close (June 16 to July 2) directed by Abigail Anderson. In July, the company will move to Stoke Park for an Edwardian-set promenade production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest (July 15-30) directed by Caroline Devlin. The latter marks GSC’s 50th production since its inception in 2006.

£27.50, concessions £24.50, children £17.50 (under 16). guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk



June 18

Surrey 5 Peaks Hikeathon

Starting in Shere

To mark its 40th anniversary, Surrey Care Trust, which works with some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals and families across the county, is revisiting the route of its very first hikeathon which took place 20 years ago. Participants will be given a choice of a 26-mile circular route or a 15-mile linear walk. Both routes start in Shere and give hikers the chance to take in some of Surrey’s most beautiful scenery including chocolate box villages and views over the Surrey Hills.

Target sponsorship £150. eventbrite.co.uk/e/surrey-5-peaks-2022-tickets-255188414417



June 22-23

Creative Makers Market Curated by Dapper & Suave

Gildings Barns, Newdigate

Pay a visit to this two-day pop-up event, which shines alight on small businesses producing everything from artworks to beauty products, ceramics, fashion, food and drink, jewellery and gifts for the home. Take the chance to meet the makers and take part in a creative workshop, with live music creating an electric ambience.

11am-5pm (June 22) and noon to 8pm (June 23). Frees ticket via Eventbrite for car parking. eventbrite.co.uk/e/317530651727. Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

dapperandsuave.uk

Comedy duo Stokes & Summers are appearing at Guildford Fringe Festival - Credit: Stokes & Summers

June 24 to July 16

Guildford Fringe Festival

Various venues

The annual multi-arts extravaganza is back with a packed programme of more than 100 live performances and arts events. There’s an impressive line-up of theatre, comedy, poetry, music, visual arts, family-friendly shows, talks and free events to enjoy, from Opera on the Balcony to a writing workshop with Surrey Life columnist Paul Kerensa.

Several events are free. Average ticket price £9. guildfordfringefestival.com

Cuckoo by Carry Akroyd is featuring in the Flight Lines Exhibition at Haslemere Museum - Credit: Cuckoo, Carry Akroyd/Society of Wildlife Artists

Until June 25

Flight Lines Exhibition

Haslemere Museum

Discover the wonders of bird migration at this exhibition, which brings together artworks from Flight Lines, a project by the British Trust for Ornithology and the Society of Wildlife Artists. It’s the result of artists, scientists and volunteers working together to track the migration of birds, learn more about the journeys and understand why many of our summer migrants are in decline. There will be talks, workshops and performances alongside.

haslemeremuseum.co.uk

Guildford is being dressed in colourful bunting and a red, white and blue floral tribute to kickstart an array of great events to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Experience Guildford

Until August 28

Celebrate Guildford

Various locations

Guildford is being dressed in colourful bunting and a red, white and blue floral tribute to kickstart an array of great events to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. Highlights include the Jubilee Window Trail, running until June 6, Jubilee-inspired shop window displays and the Jubilee Picnic in the Castle Grounds on Saturday June 4 (noon to 4pm, free to attend) – simply settle down on a rug with a hamper and enjoy live music at the Bandstand and entertainment from Guildford Fringe Festival.

experienceguildford.com/celebrateguildford