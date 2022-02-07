10 things to do in Surrey in March 2022

Here are some great events and things to do in Surrey in March 2022, including seeing disco queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor live in Guildford and a super spring plant fair at RHS Wisley. Words: Eve Smallman



1. Six the Musical

Where: Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford.

When: March 1-12.

Price: From £31.

The critically-acclaimed musical theatre show, which brings the stories of the six wives of Henry VIII to life, is off on a UK tour, stopping at Guildford. See each Queen take to the mic to tell her gripping story in this Olivier-nominated pop-concert musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, which remixes 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of modern girl power.

yvonne-arnaud.co.uk



2. Dom Joly

Where: Camberley Theatre.

When: March 3.

Price: £20.

Comedian Dom Joly is heading to Camberley Theatre, where he will be talking about his travels, from North Korea to the Congo and Syria to Chernobyl. Armed with a trusty Powerpoint presentation, fans are treated to a flick through his holiday snaps, with his signature comedy alongside. After the show, you can also take the chance to get a signed copy of his latest book, The Hezbollah Hiking Club.

camberleytheatre.co.uk



SUBSCRIBE: Subscribe to Surrey Life for the very best of the county – from food and drink to style and interiors



3. Coral Spring Cup

Where: Lingfield Park.

When: March 3.

Price: £50-£115.

Giddy up to Lingfield for one of the highlights of the All-Weather racing season, which is also a Fast Track Qualifier for Season 9 of the All-Weather Championships. The 2021 running was won by Apollo One and Martin Harley for Peter Charalambous, and all bets are on as to who will take the crown this year. Head to the stands, have a bite to eat at the trackside restaurant, or upgrade to a private box for first-class views of the racing.

lingfieldpark.co.uk



4. Shrek: The Musical

Where: Epsom Playhouse.

When: March 8-12.

​​​​​​​Price: £16-£21.

Fans of the much-loved film will adore this action-packed musical adaptation, which follows the green ogre, Shrek, as he embarks on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a powerful princess. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and you've got a corker of a show. It’s funny, feisty, and is sure to entertain the whole family.

epsomplayhouse.co.uk



READ MORE: Surrey walk: A two-hour ramble around Epsom Downs and Langley Vale

Be razzle and dazzled by Anton and Erin at New Victoria Theatre - Credit: Raymond Gubbay LTD



5. Anton and Erin: Showtime

Where: New Victoria Theatre, Woking.

When: March 10.

​​​​​​​Price: £13-£70.90.

Join the famous ballroom couple as they deliver a glitzy night of dancing. Showtime, the UK tour, pays tribute to some of the greatest entertainment icons of all time, with music from Elton John and Tom Jones, Fred Astaire and Frank Sinatra, right through to US pop megastars Beyonce, John Legend and many more. With stunning costumes, fabulous live vocals and a high-energy West End dance ensemble, you can expect to be wowed.

atgtickets.com/woking



6. 80s Live

Where: Richmond Theatre.

When: March 13.

​​​​​​​Price: £26.50-£44.50.

Get your legwarmers on and head out for an evening of chart topping 80s tunes at the Richmond Theatre. Let live band Electric Dreams transport you back in time with anthems from artists including Wham!, Madonna, Duran Duran and more. It's a great way to let off some steam.

atgtickets.com/richmond



READ MORE: Why actor Freddie Fox was 'born to play' Hamlet



7. Surrey Arts Youth Concert

Where: The Harlequin Theatre, Redhill.

When: March 13.

​​​​​​​Price: £10, concessions £8.

Celebrate the budding musical talent in our county at the Harlequin Theatre, where over 100 young performers are showcasing their talent. This family-friendly concert features three wind orchestras, from beginner players through to the Surrey County Youth Wind Orchestra, as well as renditions of stage and screen favourites.

harlequintheatre.co.uk

Join dancing queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor for a night of disco fun - Credit: N/A



8. Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Where: G Live, Guildford.

When: March 16.

​​​​​​​Price: £35-£55.​​​​​​​

During lockdown, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Instagram Live Kitchen Discos were a means of virtual escapism for many. Now, Sophie is bringing her the Kitchen Disco Tour to Guildford. The Live Kitchen Disco Tour features Sophie’s own dancefloor-beckoning bangers plucked from her seven albums, as well as a number of well-known classics. It’s sure to be a thoroughly domestic Studio-54 sensation for disco divas of all ages.

glive.co.uk



9. RHS Wisley Plant Fair and Orchid Show

Where: RHS Wisley, Woking.

When: March 25-27,

​​​​​​​Price: Included in admission, 15.95, child £7.95.

Gardening inspiration aplenty awaits at RHS Garden Wisley, which is hosting its inaugural Orchid Show alongside a Plant Fair. Meet the growers and get your green fingers on quality plants, bulbs and seeds from more than 30 specialist nurseries, who will help you choose the right ones for your garden and gardening routine. Orchid lovers are in for a treat too, with growers from across the country exhibiting their finest blooms and providing expert advice.

rhs.org.uk



10. A Celebration of Spring

Where: St Andrew’s Church.

When: March 26.

​​​​​​​Price: £15 including a glass of fizz.

Join Tenuto Opera for its first opera concert in Farnham, which will see classically trained local voices and piano performing joyful classics. Whether you're a seasoned operagoer or a newfound fan, you're sure to feel uplifted with everything from The Pearl Fishers' famous duet to O sole mio on the running order. The concert is taking place in support of the Phyllis Tuckwell hospice, so bring some change if you wish to make a donation.

kttenuto.com