Fun on the water in Kent

Where the Rivers Teise and Beult join the River Medway, the village of Yalding is a great spot for some water-based fun. Boats moor at pretty Hampstead marina – known as The Lane - with The Boathouse Pub & Restaurant the ideal spot to fill up after a day's activity. Hire a canoe or kayak from Elveys-canoe.co.uk and set off on your own, or arrange for a private guided trip. There are canoe chutes (areas where the water is compressed, meaning it flows faster) along some of the routes, to add to the sense of adventure. From £50 per canoe per day.

"Anyone can SUP - it looks much harder than it actually is, “ says Helen Matthews, who offers Stand Up Paddleboarding lessons at Teston Bridge Country Park, near Maidstone. “It doesn't matter what age, shape or fitness level you are. SUPing can be meditative, social or exhilarating - or all three! Its a great way to practice mindfulness - being present in the moment, concentrating on the here and now, it takes your mind off the stresses of everyday life and calms the spirit." Lessons aren't all that are on offer, either - you can go on a social paddle as part of a group, or even play SUP polo. From £20 supwithus.org.uk.

[Boat trips] Punting on the Stour - Credit: Getty Images

River boat tours are the ultimate in relaxation and you'll find them in almost every part of the county that boasts a river. Some of our favourites include Canterbury Punting Tours, where you'll be 'chauffeured' down the river stour by a charming guide, whose lively commentary will bring the ancient city to life - and you can even add a touch of luxury by ordering Pimm's or prosecco (at an additional cost) to sip as you glide. From £20, canterburypunting.co.uk. Based in Maidstone, The Kentish Lady offers everything from lunch cruises to exclusive trips to Allington Castle, which isn't usually open to the public. From £35 kentishlady.co.uk

So much as been written about the benefits of Open Water swimming, but it doesn't come without risks - which is why it's great to be able to enjoy it in as safe a way as possible. Triswim might have been established to support Triathletes, but it's equally as keen to support those who just want to enjoy recreational open-water swimming as safely as possible, "We are here for everyone to ‘access all water’ in a safe, supported and friendly way," says the team. Its venues at Chipstead Lake in Sevenoaks, Haysden in Tonbridge and at Bewl Water on the Kent-Sussex border offer facilities such as private changing and showers, with cafes nearby for that all-important warming cup of coffee afterwards. You'll need to wear a brightly coloured hat, and first-timers are given both a dry-land and water-based safety briefing. If it's cold you can arrange in advance to hire a wetsuit, and if you want coaching to help you gain more confidence in the water, that's available too. Membership is encouraged but not essential – visitors can swim from £12; triswim.org.uk

