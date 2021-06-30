Win a skydive over the North east coast

Win

Published: 3:46 PM June 30, 2021 Updated: 4:17 PM June 30, 2021

Skyhigh Skydiving - Credit: Skyhigh Skydiving

Skyhigh Skydiving was born March 2020 when Bryn, Mike, Peter “TAF” and Nick opened up shop in Shotton Colliery, County Durham. From day one, the aim was to create a gold-standard skydiving operation run by fun jumpers, for fun jumpers

Here at Skyhigh we cultivate a positive, friendly atmosphere while pushing high level skydiving and big events.

We’ll keep pushing until British Skydivers of all levels and ambitions find a new home dropzone that they’re proud to be a part of here with us.

We offer high level coaching in all disciplines, a variety of AFF training packages, Tandem skydiving experiences and charity fund-raising packages, so that regardless of your level and goals, there is something here tailor-made for you.

skyhighskydiving.co.uk