5 of the best summer festivals in Bath

What better way to celebrate the summer than getting your festival vibes on. Here are 5 of the best festivals that are taking place in and around Bath this month.

AmericanaFest - American Museum & Gardens, 1-3 July

The American Museum grounds where Americana Fest will be held - Credit: American Museum & Gardens

A jam-packed weekend of comedy, music and entertainment, this is a new three-day festival of American culture.

Taking place throughout the spectacular American Museum estate on the edge of Bath, there will be performances from some of the biggest names in comedy and the UK's Americana music scene.

Coinciding with celebrations for Independence Day in the United States, the weekend programme includes an all-American comedy bill, with headliner Reginald D Hunter, and a top line-up of Americana music, encompassing folk, country, blues, rhythm and blues, rock and roll, with headliners Ethan Johns' Black Eyed Dogs and The Magic Numbers.

There will be four stages - main stage, amphitheatre stage, stone circle, and homegrown stage - which will showcase local, emerging musicians. The festival will also offer a variety of entertaining family activities, including a scavenger hunt through the grounds, games, workshops, vintage cars, and American food trucks and bars.



Smoked & Uncut, July 9

Classic festi-food is order of the day across the festival, but if you fancy tucking into something a little heartier why not try one of the pop up feasting tents - Credit: Smoked & Uncut at The Pig

Set against a backdrop of the rolling Mendip Hills and quintessentially English views of this undiscovered part of Somerset, Smoked & Uncut at THE PIG near Bath is not your average English festival! More glamour than grunge, you can expect a line-up of handpicked classic and contemporary artists, home-made festi-food, local ales and the odd cocktail.

Classic festi-food is order of the day across the festival, but if you fancy tucking into something a little heartier why not try one of the pop-up feasting tents!

Make the most of the festival vibes and spectacular surroundings and sleep under the stars in your very own bell-tent. Cosy up in the glamping village, tuck into Chef Angela Hartnett’s Italian banquet (maybe even share stories with her around the campfire over an Aperol Spritz), and dance like no one is watching to good old fashioned rock and roll!



Fantastic Food Festivals, July 29-31

Experience food galore - and some fun with friends - Credit: Fantastic Food Festivals

Royal Victoria Park will host this gastro extravaganza this summer.

TV chef Dean Edwards will be cooking up a storm in the festival kitchen, while Bake Off star Karen Wright will be holding a baking masterclass.

Writer and presenter Stefan Gates will be entertaining the crowds with his shows on July 30, plus there will be homemade and artisan produce on sale at a number of stalls.

There will, of course, be a Jubilee picnic area, as well as evening entertainment.





Garden Theatre Festival, July 29 until August 13

An Evening without Kate Bush - at The Garden Theatre Festival at The Holburne Bath - Credit: www.steveullathorne.com/Garden Theatre Festival

Following the success of last summer’s spectacular event, Bath’s Garden Theatre Festival is back in Bath for the second year running.

Bigger and better thanks to a line-up featuring the finest comedy, theatre and cabaret from local and national performers, as well as enough magical adventure to keep the whole family entertained.

This year's festival will be your chance to enjoy summer entertainment in a safe and relaxing environment while making fantastic memories with friends and family in the magical gardens of the Holburne Museum.





Iford Manor Jazz Festival 2022, July 22-24

Experience the Grade I listed Iford Manor Gardens differently with jazz trails through the garden - Credit: Iford Manor Festival

Following the award-winning restoration of the cloister and the lifting of social distancing, the gardens at Iford can come alive with music once more.

Jazz legend Claire Martin OBE has curated a wonderful programme to be enjoyed by jazz lovers, countryside and garden aficionados alike.

Experience the Grade I listed Iford Manor Gardens differently with jazz trails through the garden. Or you can simply relax in the comfort of your picnic blanket on the lawn.

