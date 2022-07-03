3 of the best summer festivals in Bristol

As summer fast approaches, get your diaries out and book these great events in for 2022





Bristol Beacon Presents - Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is back and bigger than ever - Credit: paulbox@reportdigital.com

13-14 July, Lloyds Amphitheatre.

Get your groove on! One of music’s greatest living funk legends, Nile Rogers & CHIC are performing two funkalicious outdoor gigs at Bristol’s harbourside as part of the popular Bristol Beacon Presents series.

Renowned worldwide for their electric performances, this duo are the ultimate funk and disco event to enjoy with friends and family this summer. Classics such as Le Freak and Good Times will be sure to lift your spirits and have you joyfully dancing.



Bristol Harbour Festival

An unmissable weekend in Bristol, the Bristol Harbour Festival is one of the UK’s largest free events and it’s back this year for its bumper 50th anniversary. This year, expect a mega programme of events, taking over the centre of Bristol including dance, music, arts, family activities, performances from Cirque Bijou and an abundance of world food and drink stalls.

Along the waterfront, marvel at the myriad vessels and tall ships that fill the harbour while soaking up the vast array of live music from different stages such as Thekla. Dip in or dip out as you please from 15-17 July





Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Colourful balloons filling blue skies, the distinctive sound of the burners overhead, filling the skies in a way uniquely synonymous with Bristol. This year, Europe’s largest hot air balloon festival is returning to its usual home at Ashton Court Estate. This spectacular free event gets you up close and personal with over 100 hot air balloons, ascending at dawn and dusk.

The much-loved nightglow, where balloons magically light up in time to music after dark, is also returning after two years. This Bristol International Balloon Fiesta with its special shaped balloons, fairground rides and family entertainment is definitely worth those early wake-up calls.Look up to the skies and be delighted by this iconic Bristol festival, from 11-14 August.





Forwards

Chemical Brothers who after a long hiatus, will once again headline in Bristol. - Credit: Callo

There’s a new festival in town to wrap-up Bristol’s epic festival season. Say hello to the Forwards music festival. Two days of incredible artists and positive change through social initiatives and spaces for discussion and debate.

This brand new festival has some of the most iconic and influential names in worldwide electronic music, with the likes of Jamie XX, Little Simz, Bicep, Caribou and Sleaford Mods. Big news is the long-awaited return of the Chemical Brothers who after a long hiatus, will once again headline in Bristol. Guaranteed to be a euphoric audio visual spectacle to end the summer festival season on a high note on 3 and 4 September.