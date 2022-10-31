5 of the best things to do on Exmoor

It's so hard to pick just 5, but here are some great suggestions for things to do while in the Exmoor area, says Andrea Cowan

Walking

Tackling Hoaroak Water Stepping Stones - Credit: ©Nigel Stone



Home to long-distance routes such as the South West Coast Path, The Coleridge Way, The Tarka Trail and the Two Moors Way, Exmoor should be on every walker's bucket list. There is more than 1,000km of footpaths and bridleways, providing a variety of walking experiences which can take in dramatic coastal scenery, tranquil wooded valleys, tumbling rivers and wild open moorlands.

Plus there’s always the chance to stop for a well-earned pint or a cream tea in one of the lovely villages you can stroll through.

You can plan your own adventure or there are countless trails to follow. If you are looking for a shorter or easier walk, then check out the Exmoor Explorer routes. There are 10 walks that showcase the best landscapes, wildlife and history that Exmoor can offer in bite-size lengths. They range from under an hour to approximately two and a half hours for the longest walk.

Stargazing

The stars above Dunkery Beacon. - Credit: Adrian Cubitt



Exmoor is rightly famous for its amazing dark skies and in 2011 was designated as Europe’s first International Dark Sky Reserve.

With next-to-no light pollution, on a clear night countless stars cloak the moorlands and the Milky Way can be clearly seen with the naked eye.

However, if you want a really close look, you can hire telescopes from the three Exmoor National Park Centres (at Dulverton, Dunster and Lynmouth).

The Dark Sky Discovery Trail is a two-mile, self-led walk, with glow-in-the-dark signs to show the way.

Starting near Larkbarrow Corner, on the Somerset/Devon border, the trail leads you across open moorland with 360-degree views of the night sky. There are also star charts and other stargazing guides to help you make the most of the experience. It’s also worth keeping a look out for different star-gazing events and festivals that are held on Exmoor.

Cycling

The terrain is hilly mind - Credit: ENPA



With a stunning view around every corner, and a great variety of both on-road and off-road routes Exmoor is one of the best places in the country for cycling - as long as you don’t mind the odd hill! In fact, some of the most demanding sections of the Tour of Britain cycle race have been on Exmoor, although a more leisurely pace is better for spotting the wildlife and taking in the landscape.

If mountain biking is your thing, then you will find some great bridleways and permitted tracks. Bear in mind, there are a few rules and regs to follow such as avoiding hard breaking and skidding which can lead to soil erosion, particularly on some of the more delicate moorland soils.

It could be useful to check out a cycling club which will have all the experience and local knowledge for accessing some of the best routes and hidden gems.



Wildlife safaris

There's plenty to keep keen wildlife watchers busy - Credit: Nigel Stone



Whatever time of year you visit Exmoor, there is always something to see that will delight wildlife watchers, from Exmoor ponies to birds of prey.

In spring the woodlands come to life with the song of breeding birds, many having returned from wintering in Africa. In late summer the moorland tops are purple with flowering heather and alive with the buzz of insects.

Exmoor is home to England’s largest herds of wild red deer and autumn is the rutting season when the stags vie for the attention of the females and the valleys echo with the sound of their roaring.

It would also be worth looking up one of the companies that offer Landrover safari rides. Select the right one and you’ll find guides who will use local knowledge and experience gained from a lifetime on the moors to get you to the best places to experience Exmoor’s wildlife.

PHOTOGRAPHY CREDIT (print & online): © Nigel Stone

Horse riding

Take in the spectacular view, on horseback - Credit: Ruth Luckhurst



Exmoor National Park has miles of bridleway through some of the best riding terrains in the country.

There are numerous riding schools and facilities available, suitable for all levels of experience, for either riding for the day or for a horse-riding holiday.

Alternatively, if you have your own horse, there are plenty of local self-catering accommodations, B&Bs and hotels that provide stabling if you are planning a longer ride.

A few organised rides and events take place annually. For instance, the Golden Horseshoe Ride, one of the oldest competitive endurance rides in the UK, has a class requiring the horse and rider to cover 180 kilometres of Exmoor over a two-day period.

Of course, Exmoor is synonymous with one of Britain’s oldest native pony breeds, currently listed as an endangered breed. For a chance to meet one, visit the Exmoor Pony Centre, a charity near Dulverton working to promote and protect the pony.





For information on all the activities, check out exmoor-nationalpark.gov.uk