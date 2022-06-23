Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
What a hoot in Ipswich

By Jayne Lindill

Published: 12:34 PM June 24, 2022
The Big Hoot Ipswich - Celia Joseph, community relations fundraising manager at St Elizabeth's Hospice with one of the owls.

The Big Hoot Ipswich - Celia Joseph, community relations fundraising manager at St Elizabeth's Hospice with one of the owls. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Big Hoot is a big reason to visit Ipswich this summer - a 5km trail linking 50 individually designed owls perched in and around the town centre for everyone to see and enjoy.

The Big Hoot is a major fundraising event for St Elizabeth Hospice, organised with Wild in Art which lasts until September 3. There are Big Hoot owls, each sponsored by a local business and specially decorated by an artist which will be auctioned at the end of the event to raise much needed funds for the hospice. Visitors can also meet Little Hoot owls, which pop up in special locations around town and have been designed by local schools and groups.

For more information go to thebighoot.co.uk or stelizabethhospice.org.uk

A Big Hoot owl at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich.

A Big Hoot owl at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Big Hoot owl in Ipswich town centre.

A Big Hoot owl in Ipswich town centre. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Big Hoot owl in Christchurch Park in Ipswich.

A Big Hoot owl in Christchurch Park in Ipswich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Big Hoot disco owl in Ipswich.

The Big Hoot disco owl in Ipswich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Big Hoot foodie owl in Ipswich.

The Big Hoot foodie owl in Ipswich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Big Hoot owl in Tavern Street, Ipswich town centre.

The Big Hoot owl in Tavern Street, Ipswich town centre. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Big Hoot owl on Cornhill, Ipswich.

A Big Hoot owl on Cornhill, Ipswich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Big Hoot launches in Ipswich with the Hoot Hike around the town to visit all the owl statues. Pc

The Big Hoot in Ipswich - Owl Sanctuary volunteers, Sophie Steele and Jan Chambers with a night owl. - Credit: Sonya Duncan


