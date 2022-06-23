What a hoot in Ipswich
Published: 12:34 PM June 24, 2022
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The Big Hoot is a big reason to visit Ipswich this summer - a 5km trail linking 50 individually designed owls perched in and around the town centre for everyone to see and enjoy.
The Big Hoot is a major fundraising event for St Elizabeth Hospice, organised with Wild in Art which lasts until September 3. There are Big Hoot owls, each sponsored by a local business and specially decorated by an artist which will be auctioned at the end of the event to raise much needed funds for the hospice. Visitors can also meet Little Hoot owls, which pop up in special locations around town and have been designed by local schools and groups.
For more information go to thebighoot.co.uk or stelizabethhospice.org.uk