British Science Festival comes to Chelmsford this September

In September, The British Science Festival 2021 will transform the city of Chelmsford with more than 100 free events including mind-bending performances, immersive experiences, thought-provoking talks and interactive workshops.

Spend the whole day or occupy yourself for just a couple of hours by exploring the city and campus events.

The diverse programme covers topics from local wildlife to space, and robotics to food – there’s something for everyone.

And you don’t need any knowledge of science to enjoy what’s on offer.

Programme highlights include the world premiere of BODY, an outdoor immersive installation created by world-renowned artists, WALK THE PLANK, taking you on a journey through six different zones of the body using light, special effects, sound and fire.

The Civic Theatre, situated in the heart of Chelmsford, will host Pandemic reflections with Sir Patrick Vallance (Chief Scientific Advisor) and Dr Jenny Harries OBE (Chief Executive, UK Health Security Agency) as they answer Chelmsford’s questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Or, escape the hustle and bustle of the city by taking a solo walk through nature.

The Peregrine is an audio escape trail that will take you on an audio tour of a 1.5 mile stretch of the Chelmer Valley Nature Reserve, narrated by the one and only, Sir David Attenborough.

There’s plenty for young audiences too. On the last day of this year’s Festival – Saturday, September 11 – Anglia Ruskin University will be hosting an extra day of special events and activities aimed at families.

The event will be a jam-packed day of discovery and exploration, with the campus taken over with dozens of stalls, workshops, talks, and performances.

Events will take place throughout Chelmsford city centre, including on-campus at Anglia Ruskin University. All tickets for the British Science Festival are completely free, but booking is essential for most events.

Running from Tuesday, September 7 to Saturday, September 11; For the full programme of more than 100 events and to book your free tickets, visit: britishsciencefestival.seetickets.com



