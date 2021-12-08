Win a £699 camera in the 2022 Lancashire Life photo competition - and be inspired by our 2021 winner

John’s winning image of the Buttermere pines was taken on a Nikon D500 with a n 18-200mm zoom lens - Credit: John Cobham

This spectacular view of Buttermere is the winning image in our 2021 readers’ photography competition.

It was taken by John Cobham, a 73-year-old retired sales manager from Coppull.

And he dedicated the award to a friend and fellow amateur photographer, Karol Gajewski from Accrington, who won the competition in 2013 and died in 2019.

‘He would compare notes on our pictures and I really admired the quality of his photography,’ John said. ‘His death left a hollow feeling – he had unfinished work.’

And John, who claimed the third prize in 2019, added: ‘Winning this competition is a goal I set myself some years ago and I’ve kept trying ever since. I’m absolutely delighted to have managed it.’

It rounds off a successful year for John, who has had success in national and international competitions throughout 2021, but he said: ‘The Lancashire Life competition is the pinnacle for amateur photographers in this area.’

John was made redundant during the financial crisis in 2008 and took up photography soon after. Having got the bug, he joined Chorley Photographic Society and he added: ‘They have helped to develop me and make me a better photographer.

‘If I had one piece of advice for keen amateur photographers, it would be to join the local club – it’s always a welcoming environment and you will learn from the people you meet.’

John took the winning shot in April on an early morning trip to the Lake District. ‘A group of us are all keen amateurs and we set challenges and go on visits together,’ he said. ‘On that morning there were two of us, we set off at about 4am and took shots around Buttermere. I walk in the Lakes quite a bit, so I knew that view and I knew the shot I wanted to take.

‘I don’t think good photos just happen – you have to do your research and know when and where the sun will come up and what the weather is going to be like. I knew that morning was going to be still and calm and that there would be good reflections in the water of the pines and Haystacks in the background.

‘I like the composition of the image, with the gorse in bloom in the foreground and the bridge which leads the eye into the scene.’

Lancashire Life's 2021 readers' photography competition winner, John Cobham - Credit: John Cobham

The judges agreed, and David Parkinson, from competition sponsors Wilkinson Cameras, said: ‘That image really stood out for its excellent composition and the mirror image reflection is just perfect.’

John wins a Sony Cybershot RX100 III camera and a 32GB media card worth a total £500 and he plans to continue developing his hobby.

‘I’m retired, so I’ve got the time to spend doing my research and going out at all hours to take pictures – I take about 10,000 a year and the great thing about digital photography is that you can just keep shooting, then bin the ones that haven’t worked as you wanted.

‘The beauty of photography is that there’s always something new to see, or a new way to look at things and you are learning all time. And when you win something, it gives you a boost to want to go and learn more and improve again.’

Myles Pinkney took second prize for this shot taken at the Crook o' Lune - Credit: Myles Pinkney

Second prize this year went to Myles Pinkney for his atmospheric shot of a silhouetted figure at sunrise at the Crook o’ Lune. Myles, who is from Devon, studied in Lancaster for three years and wins a £150 Wilkinson Cameras gift voucher.

Graham Partington's third prize winning shot of Morecambe Bay - Credit: Graham Partington

Graham Partington of Hest Bank took third prize – a £75 Wilkinson Cameras gift voucher – for his shot of Morecambe Bay. The judges were impressed by his use of the natural contours and the way the dramatic sky complements the textures on the beach.

