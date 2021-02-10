Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do

Cornish Legends: The Mermaid of Zennor

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 12:50 PM February 10, 2021    Updated: 12:54 PM February 10, 2021
ROCKY-COAST-PATH-NEAR-ZENNOR-R-cdc9504b

Rocky coastal path near Zennor. Credit: Robert Hesketh

The Mermaid of Zennor is a popular Cornish Folk Tale that has captured the hearts of many over the years including artists, poets and musicians. The legend was first recorded by William Bottrell in the 1873 text Traditions and Hearthside Stories of West Cornwall.

According to the Folk Tale a beautiful and elegant woman would sporadically visit St. Senara’s Church in Zennor over a period of several years. Her ethereal beauty, for she never seemed to age, captivated everyone who met her, and she possessed the most exquisite of voices.

Soon she met and fell in love with a young man named Matthew Trewella, who happened to be the best singer in the village. While singing hymns one Sunday morning, they shared glances across the church and a smile from the mysterious beauty enamoured Matthew so much that he followed her home. It is said that neither Matthew nor the woman were seen on dry land ever again.  

Exterior of St. Senara's Church in Zennor, Cornwall

St. Senara's Church in Zennor, Cornwall is at the heart of this famous Cornish legend. - Credit: Chris Downer/St. Senara's Church

Years passed and the disappearance of Matthew was forgotten until a sailor who had lowered his anchor about a mile from Pendour Cove encountered a beautiful mermaid. She pleaded in her sing song voice for the sailor to lift his anchor because it was blocking the entrance of her home wherein her husband and children were waiting for her return.

The sailor being a wise man and knowing the tales of troublesome mermaids obliged and quickly sailed off. Once back on land, he told his story to the villagers of Zennor, all of whom soon came to realise that the woman Matthew had disappeared with all those years ago was the very mermaid the sailor spoke of.  

A carving on one of the chairs at the church depicting the Mermaid of this tale is said to have been etched into the wood to warn every church going man of the dangers of mermaids and how easy it is to be led astray by their beauty.  

MERMAID-CHAIR-AT-ZENNOR-CHURCH-153a03f6

The Mermaid's chair at Zennor church. Credit: Robert Hesketh

The villagers of Zennor preserved this tale by passing it down through the generations and later onto William Bottrell. As to it's origins, the legend was most likely inspired by the carving which has its provenance in the 15th century, but it is unknown which truly came first. This fascinating Cornish legend now remains firmly entrenched into local lore.


Most Read

  1. 1 Win a diamond ring worth £1,000
  2. 2 Photography focus: 5 stunning Yorkshire Dales landscapes
  3. 3 How a Suffolk man landed a film fan’s dream job on The Dig
  1. 4 Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest
  2. 5 18 of the best lockdown takeaways across Yorkshire
  3. 6 5 of the most romantic walks in Yorkshire
  4. 7 6 great woodland walks in the Peak District
  5. 8 Win a 12 bottle case of mixed wines and champagne from Wharf Side Wines
  6. 9 Win a watercolour painting of Gosfield by artist James Merriott
  7. 10 5 million pound properties for sale in Derbyshire
Cornwall Life

Don't Miss

There are plenty of Derbyshire-based films to enjoy. Image: gpointstudio

Derbyshire Life

13 Derbyshire-based lockdown films you can watch at home

Nigel Powlson

person
Padley Gorge by Keith Meredith

Derbyshire Life

6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
Staithes painting

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a signed limited edition print by Fiona Odle

Vijay Arogyasami

person
Compressed air pumping house, Roystone

Derbyshire Life

4 interesting places to visit in the Peak District

Steve Waring

person
Comments powered by Disqus