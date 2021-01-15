Buried treasure and terror in new Elly Griffiths book

Published: 11:47 AM January 15, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM January 27, 2021

The Night Hawks brings Elly Griffiths’ bestselling mix of whodunit and history back to her beloved Norfolk

The Night Hawks by Elly Griffiths Picture: Quercus - Credit: Quercus

Treasure hunters find a body on a north Norfolk beach; a couple die at lonely Black Dog farm; rumours of a drowned asylum seeker, a demonic dog and murder swirl across the saltmarshes.

Forensic archaeologist Ruth Galloway is back in Norfolk – and unearthing stories of ancient weapons and legends running through a modern-day murder investigation.

Norfolk has haunted Elly Griffith’s novels from the beginning. She was walking with her archaeologist husband on Titchwell Marshes when she conjured the plot of her first Ruth Galloway novel from the story-sodden landscape. As he talked of how prehistoric people believed marshland was a sacred place, neither land nor sea, neither living nor dead, but something in-between and a bridge to the afterlife, she saw a story of a missing child and an ancient henge, of modern policing and distant history.

“‘Neither land nor sea, neither life nor death.’ As he said these words the entire plot of The Crossing Places appeared, fully formed, in my head and, walking towards me out of the mist, I saw Dr Ruth Galloway,” said Elly.

Elly Griffiths Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The Crossing Places was published in 2009 and Elly has returned to Norfolk many times since, setting her million-selling stories blending ancient history and cutting-edge forensics, and myth and murder, in the maze of ancient chalk pits, tunnels and crypts beneath Norwich, in the pilgrim village of Little Walsingham, at a coastal Second World War airfield...

A Room Full Of Bones, begins on Halloween night in King’s Lynn, The Lantern Men navigates the Fens and The Stone Circle came full circle back to the marshes between Titchwell and Holme, complete with an unsettling version of Norfolk’s Jack Valentine legend.

The 13th Ruth Galloway crime novel is The Night Hawks. It reunites Detective Chief Inspector Harry Nelson with archaeologist Dr Ruth Galloway. A group of metal detectorists find a body on the beach. At first Nelson thinks that the dead man has drowned but soon he is called to investigate the deaths of a couple at isolated Black Dog Farm. Ruth is more interested in a hoard of Bronze Age weapons – until she starts digging at the farm and finds herself in terrible danger.

Readers will find themselves transported to Cley, Blakeney, Blakeney Point and a mysterious farmhouse near Sheringham. “I was lucky enough to visit Cley last February, just before lockdown,” said Elly. “Otherwise, I had to visit Norfolk in my head. I think that’s why this is actually the most ‘Norfolk’ of all my books. It’s steeped in Norfolk myths and legends.”

Author Elly Griffiths at Jarrold, Norwich PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

She has been visiting family in the county all her life and first heard many of the Norfolk’s folktales aboard her auntie Marjorie’s boat on the Broads. “My aunt used to know lots of really good ghost stories. We would be gliding along the Broads and she would be telling these stories,” said Elly, whose real name is Domenica De Rosa.

The pen name arrived with Dr Ruth Galloway. “I didn’t think that this new book was significantly different from my ‘Italy’ books but, when she read it, my agent said, ‘This is crime. You need a crime name.’ And that’s how I became Elly Griffiths.” And Elly, or Domenica, like her characters in The Night Hawks, admits she has tried being a detectorist. “I’ve never found anything interesting though!” she said. Elly has also written a mystery series based in 1950s and 1960s Brighton and a stand-alone novel which was a Richard and Judy bestseller and won America’s most coveted accolade for crime fiction, the Edgar Award.

The Night Hawks is published on February 4 by Quercus.

Elly Griffiths at the launch of one of her Ruth Galloway books at Jarrold, Norwich PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Elly Griffiths Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018