The full route for the Tour of Britain is announced

The Tour of Britain will take cyclists through some of the most beautiful parts of the UK.

Hill-top finishes at Glenshee Ski Centre in Aberdeenshire and The Needles on the Isle of Wight will bookend the Tour of Britain, which returns for what promises to be a ground-breaking 18th modern edition in September 2022.

Building on the success of last year’s race, which saw the overall lead change hands five times in eight days, the battle for victory in the 2022 edition (Sunday 4th – Sunday 11th September) looks set to go down to the final pedal strokes once again.

Where is the Tour going?

This year’s Tour of Britain will comprise the following stages:

Sunday 4th September: Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre Monday 5th September: Hawick to Duns Tuesday 6th September: Durham to Sunderland Wednesday 7th September: Redcar to Duncombe Park, Helmsley Thursday 8th September: West Bridgford to Mansfield Friday 9th September: Tewkesbury to Gloucester Saturday 10th September: West Bay to Ferndown Sunday 11th September: Ryde to The Needles

The Tour will become the biggest-ever sporting event to take place on Isle of Wight soil when the race finishes there on Sunday 11th September. Stage eight promises unforgettable for riders and fans alike, owing to the spectacular 150-kilometre route from Ryde to The Needles.

The final 20 kilometres will take the peloton along the stunning Military Road, which offers stunning panoramic views out across the English Channel, towards The Needles Landmark Attraction. This year’s race culminates with a two-kilometre climb up to Tennyson Down, the final 400 metres of which average a gradient of 9.6%, making it the toughest ending to any Tour of Britain in modern history.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said:

“As promised when we unveiled the Tour of Britain’s host regions in February, this year’s race features a number of surprises, none more so than hill-top finishes to start and end the eight days of world-class competition. Creating a route that encourages aggressive racing and brave tactics from day one will enhance the reputation of the race, leave the one million plus spectators watching on in person for free with long-lasting memories, showcase the stunning beauty of our host venues, and repeatedly entertain a worldwide audience.”





While spectators can watch all the action by the roadside for free, ITV4 will continue to broadcast live flag-to-flag coverage of every stage, as well as a nightly highlights show, allowing fans in the UK to watch wherever they are. The race will also be shown in over 150 countries worldwide, in part thanks to the event’s partnerships with Eurosport and the Global Cycling Network.

Last year’s star-studded race was won by Belgian rider Wout Van Aert (Team Jumbo – Visma), with reigning world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe finishing third overall.