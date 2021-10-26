Theatre review: Hairspray at Palace Theatre Manchester

Published: 4:20 PM October 26, 2021

I dare anyone to sit and watch Hairspray without singing and clapping along. There is something about the musical that instantly puts a smile on your face. The Palace Theatre was packed and though the show was off to a late start, as soon as Tracy Turnblad entered the stage, cheers and claps filled the theatre.

A classic tale of fighting against injustice, and getting the boy - Credit: Mark Senior

Based on John Waters’ 1988 film of the same name, and the following 2007 film, the musical transports the audience back to 1960’s Baltimore and follows Tracy Turnblad, played by Katie Brace, on her journey to becoming a small-town star and bringing racial integration to a local dance show – and getting the good-looking boyfriend along the way. Being a huge fan of the film, I had high hopes for this performance.

Though the musical deals with race, body confidence and finding your place in a turbulent society, the joyous and uplifting performances promote an upbeat mood and an uplifting message on female self-worth. The entire show keeps you laughing, clapping and singing along, and isn’t that what musical theatre is all about?

One of the biggest laughs of the night came when , perform You're Timeless To Me. You couldn’t help but laugh when Bourne breaks character as Pace caresses him in the wonderfully camp performance. It's moments like this, that really make the production so memorable - seeing the actors on stage enjoying themselves.

A match made in comedy heaven, Wilbur and Edna Turnblad, played by Norman Pace and Alex Bourne - Credit: Mark Senior

Another standout, was Brenda Edwards who played the sassy Motormouth Maybelle. Her performance of I Know Where I’ve Been was incredibly moving and deserved the applause.

It was hard to believe that this was Katie Brace’s first role and deservedly so. With a big personality, big voice and even bigger hair, you couldn’t take your eyes off her. But the highlight of the entire show had to be the iconic musical number, You Can’t Stop The Beat. The entire cast, dressed in vibrant colours and sparkles joined together to perform this happy and entertaining number. The audience clapped and cheered along and I have to admit, I sang along too.

Hairspray ended with a standing ovation as the cast and band bowed. After months of empty stages, this performance really helped remind us of the joy the theatre brings.

Hairspray The Musical is on at the Palace Theatre from Monday, October 25 to Saturday, October 30, then again from Monday, November 8 to Saturday, November 13. atgtickets.com/shows/hairspray-the-musical/palace-theatre-manchester