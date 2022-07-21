What's on in Norfolk in August

Dinosaurs and mammoths

See 55 dinosaurs and 24 Steppe Mammoths stomping through Norwich and Norfolk until September 10.

Each sculpture in the family friendly trails has been painted by an artist with the T.rex sculptures will prowling Norwich city centre while the Steppe Mammoths are in outer Norwich and visitor hotspots including King’s Lynn, Holt, Cromer, Holkham, the Broads, Hemsby and Pensthorpe.

The free trails co-ordinated by East Anglian charity Break support its work with young adults leaving care, with many thousands of pounds expected to be raised at the grand finale auction in September and the chance to collect stickers in a souvenir sticker book (collect tokens for stickers from Archant newspapers).

Open gardens

Enjoy beautiful gardens, home-baked cakes - and the chance to help charities too as Norfolk gardens open for the National Garden Scheme (NGS) this month.

One of the Norfolk gardens inviting visitors in is affectionately known as Fiddian’s Follies. The three acre garden at Upwood Farm, North Barningham is full of surprises with several follies in and around what was once an old quarry.

Other Norfolk gardens open for NGS this month include Brick Kiln House, Priory Road, Shotesham, on August 7, Severals Grange, Wood Norton on August 14, Tudor Lodgings, Castle Acre on August 21 and Acre Meadow, Bradwell on August 28 and 29. ngs.org.uk

Sculpture trail

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail runs through three acres of wild gardens at the Raveningham Centre, near Loddon. Visitors can see sculptures on the theme of ‘journey’ created especially for the trail by more than 60 artists. Highlights include a stained-glass roundhouse, an interactive stepping stone sound installation and a spiral hazel maze. There are also two indoor sculpture galleries. Daily until September 4. Book at raveninghamsculpturetrail.com

Carnivals

It’s carnival season and communities across the county are coming together to party, parade and play.

At Wells Carnival, which runs until August 7, activities include a sand-castle competition, town crier competition, gillying on the quay and street food stalls.

Highlights of Sheringham Carnival, August 1-7, include the carnival parade on Wednesday August 3 and fireworks on Sunday August 7.

Cromer Carnival week is August 13-19 with the Red Arrows soaring over the sea on Wednesday, August 17 plus music, fancy dress, competitions, stalls and entertainment throughout the week.

Festival of sport

The Holkham Festival of Sport, from August 12-15, founded by two ex-England rugby stars, is aimed at families with children aged five to 17. Youngsters can enjoy new sports for the first time and receive world-class coaching in the sports they love. Try rugby, hockey, cricket, football, gymnastics, netball, tennis, rowing, athletics, trampolining, boxing and archery – plus entertainment, camping, open-air cinema and sporting taster sessions for adults, wellness workshops, a family 5km run and fun sessions for under-fives.





Outdoor theatre for all the family

Enjoy alfresco drama at Sandringham, Holkham and Thetford Priory. Children (and adults) are invited to dress as their favourite fairytale characters to see Chapterhouse Theatre Company at Sandringham with Pride and Prejudice on August 5, and Cinderella on August 11; at Holkham Hall with Cinderella on August 9; and at Thetford Priory with Romeo and Juliet on August 31 and Pride and Prejudice on September 1.

Enjoy open air family theatre at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Fritton, near Great Yarmouth. See The Reluctant Dragon, a retelling of the classic AA Milne book, on August 11, and King Arthur on August 16, complete with tap dancing horses and baguette fights. Both shows are suitable for all ages and audiences can bring a picnic, book a supper with Redwings.

Classical music

North Norfolk Music Festival of classical music at St Mary’s Church South Creake opens with a Vaughan Williams gala concert on August 12 celebrating the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth. Hear many of the tunes the composer collected in and around King’s Lynn. The festival runs until August 19 with classical singers, pianists, string quartets and trios performing Haydn, Beethoven, Strauss, Faure, Brahms, Schumann, Schubert, Ravel, Dvořák, and a concert by the Marion Consort with music celebrating the Virgin Mary from the Renaissance to the present day.

Viking Thetford

What did the Vikings do in Thetford?

Find out in Vikings, History on Your Doorstep, at the Ancient House Museum of Thetford Life.

Beautiful objects on loan from the British Museum help reveal the Viking history of East Anglia, from including the invading Viking army which spent a winter in Thetford before continuing its attacks. King Swein Forkbeard attacked Thetford again in 1004 and 1011 and Viking possessions, discovered in the area are returning, from the British Museum, to go on show here for the first time. The exhibition also includes Viking era pottery, known as Thetford ware, a rare hoard of King Edmund coins, the Hingham hoard and a gold brooch found in Attleborough. Until July 2023.

Food Festival

A new farmers’ market showcasing some of Norfolk’s fabulous food and drink launches on August 13. Native2Norfolk will be at Norwich Forum 10am-3pm.



