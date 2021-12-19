Still time to catch a children's show in Chatham

If you've got young children and are wondering what to do with them in the coming week (commencing December 20), you've got until Christmas Eve to catch Little Fox's Christmas Garden, an enchanting production that's on at The Brook Theatre, Chatham. It's been specifically created for three to six year olds by Icon Theatre, Loop Dance and Play On Words Theatre, groups that have worked together for over a decade, creating works that allow early years children to experience theatre interactively.

It’s Christmas Eve and in a cosy old bookshop Little Fox is helping Big Fox put up lots of decorations. Suddenly, they receive an urgent message. An evil queen has cast a terrible spell, and Christmas may be gone forever! Can the audience help Little Fox lift the spell, free the garden, and save Christmas? Join Little and Big Fox on a journey through magical landscapes, meeting larger-than-life characters and being part of dances, songs and games - you might even be able to help the foxes ensure it snows!

Little Fox's Christmas Garden, The Brook Theatre, Chatham. until Dec 24. Tickets from £8 adults; £7.50, children.