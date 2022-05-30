Great things to do in Dorset June 2022

The community play Lyme by the Sea is on at the Marine Theatre this month - Credit: Andy Rattenbury

From a mystical solstice celebration in a Dorset village to festivals including literary, food, folk music and pirate, here's our round up of some of the great events happening across the county

Lyme by the Sea: Written by Lyme Regis born-and-bred screenwriter Andrew Rattenbury, this community play, directed by Tessa Morton, celebrates the history of Lyme, and its residents, and its enduring relationship with the sea over 1200 years. Meet the notable people who left their mark on the town, as well as a few unsavoury characters, in this truly inclusive community production featuring a cast of over 60 local actors, singers, musicians and crew. Lyme by the Sea is at Marine Theatre June 15-18. marinetheatre.com

Art Exhibitions: Enjoy concerts, talks, open studios and exhibitions during Purbeck Art Weeks (May 28 – June 12). Waterline 2022 at Lyme Regis Museum (until June 12) features the weathered and textured surfaces of boats captured by like-minded artists Tricia Scott and Lois Wakeman. Lost Worlds at Russell-Cotes Art Gallery, Bournemouth (until September 18) is based on the Sunday Times bestseller of the same name about the removal plant and animal names from children’s dictionaries.

Corfe Castle photographed by Rehan Zia - Credit: Rehan Zia

Dorset's Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Over the Jubilee Bank Holiday (June 2- 5) there will be celebrations across the county to mark this royal milestone. Events such as the torchlight procession in Lyme Regis (June 2) with more that 300 blazing torches illuminating Langmoor and Lister Gardens as the sun sets. The procession starts from Langmoor Gate at 9.30pm with the beacon lit at 10pm, when Lyme Regis joins the national beacon lighting across the county and country to mark the start of the celebratory weekend. Other events include Jubilee Picnics and the Big Jubilee Lunch. Find events near you at platinumjubilee.gov.uk

Jazz Jurassica: Four days of world class jazz, blues and soul by the sea in Lyme Regis coincides with the town’s Jubilee celebrations (June 2 – 5). Award-winning artists at the Marine Theatre include acid jazz legend James Taylor Quartet, salsa from the Dockside Latin Orchestra, Legends of Funk with Ashton Jones and former Communards singer Sara Jane Morris, there are also free afternoon concerts on the seafront and fabulous street food. jazzjurassica.co.uk

Jazz Jurassica - Credit: © 2019 Jahed Quddus

Food Festivals: Two free food festivals taking place over the Jubilee Weekend are the Christchurch Food Festival (June 2 –5) with its delicious range of street food and on the chef demo stage are the likes of James Golding, Dhruv Baker, James Fowler and Ulrika Jonsson. Poole Seafood Festival (June 3 – 5) on Poole Quay is a new event celebrating local seafood alongside live music from the Wareham Whalers and others.

Sturminster Newton Literary Festival: This festival (June 6 -19), which includes literary walks and writing workshops, focuses on the three writers associated with the town - Thomas Hardy, William Barnes and Robert Young - as well as contemporary writers with a Dorset connection. This year’s line-up includes Minette Walters and Natasha Solomons, David Fox on the literary heritage of Sturminster Newton, and Christopher Nicholson on the connection between Hardy and rare birds. sturlitfest.com

And a few more Dorset festivals...The Filly Loo in the village of Ashmore with its mystical Abbotts Bromley Horn Dance at dusk, is an ancient Dorset celebration held around the Summer Solstice (June 24 @ashmorefillyloo). Purbeck Pirate Festival (June 3- 4) is a free festival on Sandpit Field in Swanage (@purbeckpiratefestival), and Wessex Folk Festival (June 4-5) on Weymouth Harbourside, one of England’s biggest free folk festivals, features 30 traditional and modern folk acts (wessexfolkfestival.com).

Outdoor Theatre: The Festival Players perform Shakespeare’s fantasy comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream outside Halstock Village Hall (June 10, 7pm), and Wassail Theatre brings Whispering Willows to Springhead Gardens, Fontmell Magna (June 11 at 11.30am/2.30pm) a beautiful, non-verbal family-friendly story featuring puppets crafted from Somerset willow book both at artsreach.co.uk. The Pantaloons brings Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado about Nothing to the lawns of Highcliffe Castle (June 30, 7pm) book at highcliffecastle.co.uk.

Click here for 21 glorious Dorset gardens to visit in June

Click here for a circular walk at Golden Cap on Dorset's Jurassic Coast

Click here for 10 dog friendly places to stay in Dorset



