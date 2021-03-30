Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Bank holiday weekend things to do in Surrey

Samuel Mathewson

Published: 9:19 AM March 30, 2021    Updated: 9:47 AM March 30, 2021
Built around 1066 Guildford Castle is set in Surrey, England. Beautiful traditional English gardens

Visit one of Surrey's castles this bank holiday weekend - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The country is beginning to open up again now that lockdown is being eased. Make the most of the bank holiday with our round up of things to do in Surrey this bank holiday weekend

Go for a country walk

Whether you're exploring Lightwater Country Park, discovering the magical Banstead Woods, awash with bluebells in the spring or taking the famous stepping stones across the water at Box Hill, you can be sure to find your new favourite route with a walk around the Surrey countryside. Click here for more beautiful spring walks in Surrey.

Lightwater country park July 17-14.jpg


Explore some history

Lovers of the past will appreciate the history of Surrey's seven castles or our roundup of historic buildings that have held an important place in the county's past including an anti-aircraft tower built during WW2 and the fairy-tale Horsley Towers that could be straight from a Disney film.

Horsley Park-7.jpg


Find a bench for a picnic

In line with government lockdown restrictions at the time, we gathered some of the best places with a bench and a view to enjoy a picnic with your friends. Now that picnicking is allowed again, check out our list of top benches with beautiful views.

Frensham Little Pond, Surrey


Dust off the camera

There are so many talented professional and amateur photographers in Surrey. We love seeing your beautiful photographs of the county and frequently showcase all the photos that we receive. See all the photos from last year's Beautiful Surrey calendar competition here. Tag us in your photos on Instagram for a share.

Reigate Hills



Have your friend over and bake some hot cross buns

We've got a delicious Easter hot cross bun recipe here by chef Jack Sturgess (of Channel 4's Sunday Brunch). Now that the lockdown rules are being eased, we can have outdoor gatherings of up to six people or two households, which means small garden gatherings are now permitted. Bake some Easter treats and enjoy a long-awaited catch up with friends. See Jack in action below.


Please follow government guidelines in your local area as these are subject to change.
 

