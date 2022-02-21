It’s time to get out and about celebrating Cheshire this spring, whether it's at half-term, Easter or Cheshire Day on March 30.

From visiting fantastic attractions, eating and drinking in some of the best restaurants and bars and exploring the wonderful outdoors, show the world how you, family and friends are celebrating Cheshire and marking #CheshireDay. Here's some inspiration from the team at Visit Chester & Cheshire.

Share your Cheshire Day on social media

This year, we’re really keen to welcome as many people as possible to Cheshire, and Cheshire Day is a fantastic opportunity to showcase a warm welcome through such a vibrant celebration.

As part of our Cheshire Family, we want you to share how you’re getting involved with Cheshire Day by going out and enjoying Cheshire. We want you to get creative with your engagement and show the world just how much you love Cheshire – you could be in with the chance to win prizes as well. If you need some inspiration, here are a few pointers:

*Show us your top spots to visit, and you enjoying them

*Share your visits to your favourite Cheshire landmarks, attractions, countryside, restaurants, inns and bars

*Make a Cheshire bucket list – tell us everywhere you want to visit in Cheshire this year

Show how your family welcome to Cheshire

Use #CheshireDay in all your celebrations

1. Celebrate by Supporting Local

A great way to enjoy Cheshire Day is to get out and support your local high street. There are plenty of idyllic spots to visit with unique shops, bars and restaurants.

It’s more important than ever to support local, and Cheshire Day is as good a reason as any to enjoy what’s on your doorstep. From the hilly streets of Macclesfield and the Golden Triangle of Wilmslow, Alderley Edge and Prestbury, to the half-timbered storefronts of Nantwich and the two-tiered Medieval Rows of Chester, the indies are waiting for you to come and shop, drink and dine on Cheshire Day.

Plus, with all the Cheshire Day celebrations, there will be a range of special offers to further enjoy the day. Check visitcheshire.com/cheshire-day

Cheshire produce in abundance at The Hollies Farm Shop, Little Budworth, Tarporley - Credit: Visit Chester & Cheshire

2. Eat and Drink Cheshire

Cheshire is renowned for its unrivalled local produce, from our rich dairy history – which makes for some fine cheese and ice cream, to quality meats and fruits and vegetables grown across our abundant farms, as well as some newer food traditions.

You could have a great Cheshire Day celebration by cooking with local produce from a whole host of Cheshire farm shops – many of which can be found at visitcheshire.com/farm-shops.

And let’s not forget a celebratory drink. Cheshire is home to a growing number of excellent breweries and distilleries, making artisanal and delicious beers, wines and spirits. Why not celebrate with a special Cheshire Day cocktail made with some local artisanal spirits?

Cheshire's Sandstone Trail - Credit: Joe Wainwright Photograohy

3. Embrace Cheshire’s Outdoors

What better way to celebrate our beautiful county than getting out into the wild. It’s something we may sometimes forget, but we have some of the prettiest scenery around on our doorstep here in Cheshire and Cheshire Day can be your reason to strap on your hiking boots and explore the outdoors.

Why not venture onto the Sandstone Trail – in current contention for Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty status – to see for yourself, or explore the historic railway line that is the Whitegate Way, or perhaps venture into the Cheshire Peaks and take in some magnificent views from the likes of Shining Tor, Tegg’s Nose or Shutlingsloe?

We want to see where and how you’re exploring, so make sure to snap some pictures or make some videos of you enjoying the glorious scenery and share using #CheshireDay

4. Explore Cheshire’s History

Cheshire Day is a celebration of Cheshire’s storied past as well and we have pockets of just about every period of the nation’s history throughout the county.

From the 2,000-year lineage evident in Chester’s streets to the neolithic Bridestones, and the 19th-century industrial salt and silk centres of Northwich and Macclesfield, why not use Cheshire Day as a chance to learn and connect with the past.

There are a number of superb museums and historic attractions across the county celebrating this lineage such as the Lion Salt Works, Macclesfield Silk Museum, the Nantwich Museum, Quarry Bank Mill, Beeston Castle, Sick to Death, and the Grosvenor Museum, just to name a few.

And let’s not forget about the wealth of stately homes and estates that Cheshire has to offer, from the magnificent mansion, parkland and gardens of Tatton Park, and the grand Arley Hall, to Walton Hall and Cholmondeley Castle, these historic sites really are something to celebrate about Cheshire. You can find all of these and more at visitcheshire.com/history

Make it a swinging Cheshire day at BeWILDerwood - Credit: Epps_Photography

5. Enjoy a Cheshire Day Out

A huge part of what makes Cheshire such a great place for a family welcome is our range of unmissable attractions. We have the most visited attraction outside of London at Chester Zoo – home to a whole host of animal families; BeWILDerwood: home to all sorts of wacky, wobbly treetop fun; Jodrell Bank, whose iconic Lovell Telescope watched the skies and Gulliver’s World where families can enjoy some thrills.

Cheshire Day is a great opportunity to get out to an attraction that you may have never been to or revisit some firm favourites. And we want to see how you’re enjoying a Cheshire day out.

Why not snap a selfie with your cone from The Ice Cream Farm, capture the moment you and the family meet some aquatic creatures at The Blue Planet, or get some reels of your high-speed descent down the zip wires at Go Ape. Whatever you’re visiting to celebrate Cheshire Day, capture it with #CheshireDay

March 30 is set to be a vibrant celebration of all things Cheshire that creates a warm welcome to Cheshire, and we want you to be a central part of it.

Don’t forget the hashtag in all your social activity and go to visitcheshire.com/cheshire-day for all the latest on Cheshire Day, from offers and events to inspiration and downloads.