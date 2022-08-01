Ten things to do in Derbyshire this summer

Poole's Cavern, one of four stunning subterranean wonders near Castleton - Credit: Visit Peak District & Derbyshire

Castleton’s caves

Castleton’s four caves – Peak Cavern, Speedwell Cavern, Treak Cliff Cavern and Bue John Mine - each offer something different and unique in their own right.

What’s more, each is immersed in some of the best landscapes the county has to offer and with Castleton on the doorstep, the biggest issue may be fitting everything in.

Details: Peak Cavern and Treak Cliff Cavern (both postcode S33 8WP); Speedwell Cavern and Blue John Cavern (both S33 8WA). Prices and opening times vary. Visitcastleton.co.uk/the-caverns.

Darley Park Concert 2022

Enjoy an evening of fireworks and fun at Darley Park Weekender 2022 - Credit: Derby City Council

Derby LIVE, part of Derby City Council, present and delivers a diverse range of programmes described as ‘innovative, inclusive, sustainable and vital to the regeneration of Derby.’

Highlights this summer include the Darley Park Concert 2022 – one of the UK’s biggest outdoor classical concerts in a stunning, natural amphitheatre.

Details: Sunday August 28. Tickets £8.50 on the day but discounted if bought in advance.

Derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/the-darley-park-concert-2022

Ecclesbourne Valley Railway

Escape to the countryside and hop on board Derbyshire’s longest heritage railway. Take the stunning steam train, enjoy on-board refreshments and watch a beautiful nine-mile stretch of Derbyshire scenery roll by.

Details: Stations include Wirksworth, Idridgehay, Shottle, Duffield and Ravenstor (trains ordinarily only run from the latter for special events).

e-v-r.com

Enjoy the rolling countryside on the famous Ecclesbourne Valley Railway - Credit: Ashley Franklin

Forest for the Future

Head to Derby Marketplace and experience the new Forest for the Future, with trees and al fresco dining spots.

With 125 trees and around 300 shrubs installed, this is a unique chance to enjoy a spot of lunch in the woods... whilst never leaving the city centre.

It is just one of four Urban Forests in the UK this summer and the only one in the East Midlands.

Details: Free to access. More at visitderby.co.uk/whats-on/events/forest-for-the-future.

Great British Car Journey

With over 140 British classic cars, Ambergate’s Great British Car Journey is a chance to see rare automobiles from yesteryear. There’s even a special audio tour for children.

Details: Open seven days a week. Payment on arrival but pre-booking advised. Postcode: DE56 2HE.

Greatbritishcarjourney.com

Hathersage Swimming Pool

One of few open-air swimming pools in the country, Hathersage’s pool is large at 100ft x 33ft and is heated to a constant 28 degrees.

Have a swim in the open and take in the stunning backdrop of Stanage Edge, Hathersage Church and surrounding hills.

Details: Tickets on sale to non-members at 7am on Fridays for sessions the following week.

hathersageswimmingpool.co.uk

Matlock Farm Park

Matlock Farm Park is home to the UK’s largest jumping pillow - and much more besides - Credit: Matlock Farm Park

Reigning Gold Award Visitor Attraction of the Year (awarded by Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, the area’s official tourist board), Matlock Farm Park combines the fresh air of the countryside with interactive experiences and a wide range of friendly animals.

Daily small animal handling, ferret racing, wallaby encounter and meerkat talk/feed combine with the opportunity to wander and hand feed many of the field animals to make this place a real winner.

There’s also fun to be had at the UK’s largest Jumping Pillow, indoor Rainforest play centre and new all-weather Enchanted Hamlet play area, as well as numerous themed events.

Details: Jaggers Lane, Matlock DE4 5LH. Changing facility and licensed café.

matlockfarmpark.co.uk

National Stone Centre

Outdoor fossil trails, visitor centre exhibitions, geo walks, picnic areas with stunning views and children’s play area make the National Stone Centre a great place to help children connect with the world and our local geology, whilst having plenty of fun along the way.

Details: SatNav DE4 4LS. Ample parking (contactless payment only). Cafe and shop.

Nationalstonecentre.org.uk

Peak Mining Museum

Learn about our mining heritage in a highly interactive way, taking in the story of lead miners who have mined the area from Roman times through to the 1980s.

There’s plenty for all the family – from mouse hunts and dressing up, crawls through tunnels, a guided tour of Temple Mine, panning for minerals and more.

The museum also houses the Matlock Bath Through Time exhibition, charting the village’s evolution from quaint Georgian spa town to ‘seaside-like’ tourist attraction.

Details: Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath DE4 3NR. Chargeable parking next to site. Disabled facilities, gift shop, light refreshments and toilets.

Peakdistrictleadminingmuseum.co.uk

Vale of Edale

Heading out into the Peak District during the school holidays? Edale should be high on your list - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A treasure trove of walking possibilities and a firm favourite with hikers. Stunning vistas abound and Edale, in the middle of the valley, is one of the Peak District’s most celebrated villages.

visitpeakdistrict.com/explore/towns-and-villages/edale-p682991