Fun things to do in Essex this May

Our round-up of the best events in Essex this month

Touring theatre production of Alice in Wonderland

Go down the rabbit hole this month - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Touring theatre company This Is My Theatre is performing Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland in two Essex locations this month. The open-air events will be held on Sunday May 8 at Ingatestone Hall and Saturday May 14 at St Marys Church, Stansted Mountfitchet. You’ll love joining Alice for merriment and misadventure as she encounters the weird and wonderful characters that live down the rabbit hole. The show is suitable for all ages and features live music arranged by the company’s resident composer, Simon Stallard.

thisismytheatre.com/alices-adventures-in-wonderland





Red Hot Chilli Pipers in Southend

Red Hot Chilli Pipers - Credit: Benno Hunziker

Expect an evening of pure joy when The Red Hot Chilli Pipers come to Southend’s Palace Theatre on May 7. From appearing with The Darkness at T in the Park in 2004 to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers have got to be the most famous bagpipe band on the planet! Grab tickets to the show to see them perform your favourite songs with a ‘bagrock’ twist, including Insomnia, Thunderstruck, Don’t Stop Believin’ and We Will Rock You.

southendtheatres.org.uk





Live music at Hylands Estate

The Stables at Hylands Estate will host live music this year - Credit: Aaron Crowe Photography

Join Hylands Estate and Hot Box Live throughout the summer for a programme of performances from some of the best upcoming music acts on the circuit. Taking place in the atmospheric Stables Courtyard, you’re invited to pull up a chair, arm yourself with a refreshing beverage and enjoy that festival feeling. Some of the resident Hylands artists will open their studios before the music starts, and there will be time to explore the estate’s new shop. Hot Box Live will be running the bar, while the Stables Café will have a selection of festival food. Shephali Frost performs on May 20 and Beans on Toast performs on May 21. For full listings, visit the website.

hylandsestate.co.uk





Dog show with TV's Graeme Hall in Colchester

Graeme Hall will be helping with your puppy problems - Credit: Graeme Hall

Beware, badly behaved dogs of Essex! Graeme Hall of Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (very) Badly is bringing his wisdom and puppy prowess to Colchester’s Charter Hall on May 13. This 90-minute show will be full of tricks and heart-warming surprises, as well as an exclusive Q&A with the man The Telegraph called ‘Britain’s best dog trainer’. As well as his own show, Graeme has appeared on BBC Breakfast and ITV’s This Morning, and has gained a reputation providing quick but long-lasting fixes to almost any dog behavioural problem.

colchester-events.co.uk





More dates for your diary...

Open gardens with the National Garden Scheme Essex

Bucklers Farmhouse, Buckleys Lane, Coggeshall CO6 1SB is opening for the National Garden Scheme for the first time this year on Sunday 1 May (and again on Sunday 12 June) 1.30 to 5.30pm. Admission £6, children free. This is the time of year to see the glorious spring borders in this large country garden.

The Old Rectory, Boreham Road, Great Leighs CM3 1PP is another new garden for the National Garden Scheme this year, opening on Sunday 15 May (and again on Sunday 21 August) 12 to 4.30pm. Admission £7, children free. Four acres of mature garden to explore with lovely rural views.





Craft and Design Show at RHS Garden Hyde Hall, Chelmsford

April 29 to May 2

Discover the best in contemporary art, craft and design and get the chance to buy from an inspiring range of original products. Located at RHS Garden Hyde Hall, admission to the show is included in the RHS entry fee.

woodlandcrafts.co.uk





Colchester Farmers Market at Mercury Theatre, Colchester

May 6

Held on the first Friday of the month, this fantastic market brings 30 stallholders to the town centre to sell a wonderful range of local produce, from Essex honey and yummy bakes to bread, meat, spirits and gifts.

suffolkmarketevents.co.uk





Ride for Helen Cycle Event at Crix, Hatfield Peverel

May 15

Helen Rollason Cancer Charity’s annual cycle event is back for 2022. Cyclists across the county are invited to sign up to a choice of five routes to suit all capabilities from six to 65 miles. All money raised will go to the charity.

rideforhelen.co.uk





Summer Craft Fair at Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow

May 21

Returning to Foakes Hall for its 12th year, this handmade fair will feature more than 30 makers and artists selling gifts, ceramics, jewellery, decorations and more. It’s free entry and there will also be homemade cakes and refreshments.

wearehandmade.co.uk





Essex Country Show at The Event Field, South Weald

June 3, 4 and 5

This is a country show with something for everyone. There will be stunts in the main ring, fun dog shows, a festival of cars, amazing food and drink and plenty to keep the little ones entertained.

essexcountryshow.co.uk





Foodies Festival at Hylands Estate

June 17 to 19

Make sure you snap up your tickets to Foodies Festival this year, with performances from Scouting for Girls, Lee & Simon from Blue and Liberty X, alongside Masterchef champions, top local chefs and Michelin-starred pros – it’s a must-do for 2022.

foodiesfestival.com



