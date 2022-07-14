What's on in Hampshire in July

Our guide to the best things to do in Hampshire this month

EXHIBITION

Danebury - Past and Present Footsteps

For over two millennia, Danebury Hillfort has dominated the Hampshire landscape. Now, in an exciting new exhibition, over a dozen local artists come together to celebrate the Iron Age settlement and its lasting connection with the people of the Test Valley. Journey around Danebury through the medium of paint, print, textiles, ceramics, photography, Iron Age objects and more.

Until July 17, 10am – 4pm, Andover Museum and Museum of the Iron Age, free, hampshireculture.org.uk/museum-iron-age

Enjoy opera in the beautiful grounds of the Longhope estate - Credit: Longhope Opera

OUTDOOR OPERA

L’elisir d’amore

Wander around the beautiful grounds of the Longhope Estate enjoying a drinks reception and live outdoor chamber recitals before settling down for the main event. Be entertained with a comic opera from Scherzo Ensemble, featuring an entire of emerging professionals under 30 years old, and enjoy an al fresco picnic dinner overlooking the picturesque South Downs.

July 2 and 3, 4pm, Longhope Newton Valence, £85, longhopesummeropera.com

Black is The Color of My Voice - Credit: Geraint Lewis

THEATRE

Black is The Color of My Voice

Ports Fest presents a play inspired by the life of Nina Simone. Featuring many of her most iconic songs performed live, Apphia Campbell’s acclaimed play follows a successful singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

July 3, 7.30pm, New Theatre Royal Portsmouth, from £19, newtheatreroyal.com

Hand block printing - Credit: Rachel Reynolds

WORKSHOP

Hand Block Printing to Digital

Join textile designer Rachel Reynolds for this three-week course focusing on block printing techniques. Taking inspiration from the rich colours and patterns of India, with which Designers Guild has often drawn upon, you will walk away with a hand printed fabric sample and a digital design ready to make into a cushion or textile product.

July 6, 13 and 20, 6.30pm, The Arc Winchester, £94, Concessions £75, arcwinchester.org.uk





Open Exhibition 2022: play - Credit: John Pearson

EXHIBITION

Open Exhibition 2022: Play

A new playful exhibition showcasing the best in artistic talent in Havant and the surrounding area is coming to The Spring this summer. Featuring a vibrant and joyful mix of work from local artists and craftspeople in various mediums, the final pieces in the exhibition have been chosen by a selection of artists, curators and industry experts.

July 7 to October 16, 10am-4pm, The Spring, Havant, free, thespring.co.uk





THEATRE

Miss Sherlock Holmes

Drugs, danger, diamonds - just a standard night in for Miss Sherlock Holmes! Don’t miss this inventive take on a local classic. Join Lantern Light for an exciting adventure with Miss Sherlock Holmes and her loyal companion Dr Jane Watson, in a rarely performed series of short 19th century Sherlock Holmes plays, set in contemporary Baker Street.

July 8, 7.30pm, Groundlings Theatre Portsmouth, Adult £15, Concession £13, groundlings.co.uk





Acoustic cafe Pegasuses - Credit: Pegasuses

MUSIC

Acoustic Café

Join Hampshire Cultural Trust for a relaxing evening in The Arc’s café showcasing the best acoustic music from multiple local up-and-coming artists. This month sees, Jack Francis, Izzie Yardley and Pegasuses take to the stage and deliver their fantastic sets live with a blend of folk, pop, Americana and melodies grounded in jazz and 70s foundations. Not to be missed!

July 8, The Arc Winchester, £8 advance, £10 on the door, arcwinchester.org.uk





OUTDOOR THEATRE

The War of The Worlds

The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons present their funny yet faithful open-air adaptation of H G Wells sci-fi classic. Marvel as they use musical instruments, puppetry and enthusiasm to recreate deadly heat-rays, giant fighting-machines, squidgy tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare on an epic scale. Dress for the weather and don’t forget a picnic!

July 9, 2 and 6pm, Beech Hurst Park, Andover, £12, thelights.org.uk





Here come the boys - Credit: The Anvil

DANCE

Here Come the Boys

Get ready for a dance spectacular fresh from wowing audiences and critics alike at the London Palladium! With a cutting-edge soundtrack, join dance superstars Graziano di Prima, Pasha Kovalev, Nikita Kuzmin and Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual, along with the sensational Nadiya Bychkova for a show-stopping dance extravaganza.

July 11, 7.30pm, The Anvil Basingstoke, from £31.50, anvilarts.co.uk





TALK

An Evening with bestselling novelist, Jessie Burton

Join resident host Rebecca Fletcher in conversation with master storyteller and author, Jessie Burton, for an exclusive talk about Jessie’s stellar literary rise and her latest book, The House of Fortune, her sequel to million copy bestselling, The Miniaturist. Out on July 7, The House of Fortune takes us back to the golden city of Amsterdam in 1705 and a story of fate and ambition, secrets and dreams, and one woman’s determination to rule her own destiny.

July 12, 7.30, The Yard Alresford, £20, theyardhampshire.co.uk





Lymington Seafood Festival - Credit: Lymington Seafood Festival

OUT & ABOUT

Lymington Seafood Festival

A boutique festival not to be missed! Crammed full of every conceivable seafood delicacy, along with local craft ales, gins and award-winning English fizz courtesy of Hattingley Valley. Former Masterchef winner Jane Devonshire is hosting the festival’s pop-up fine dining restaurant ‘Bream on the Green’. With live music.

July 15 to 17, Bath Road Park Lymington, £5, lymingtonseafoodfestival.co.uk





Rocky Horror at The Vyne - Credit: Adventurecinema

OUTDOOR CINEMA

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Bring picnics, friends and family to an evening under the stars with this cult musical comedy classic on the big screen. Set in the beautiful gardens of National Trust mansion The Vyne, find out what happens when a flat tyre leaves Brad and Janet stranded on a stormy night, and they seek shelter in the nearby castle of Frank-N-Furter.

July 17, 8.15pm, The Vyne Basingstoke, £14.50, adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/the-vyne





WORKSHOP

Willow Birdhouse

Don’t miss this great introduction to basketry techniques! Head to The Anvil and create a teardrop shaped willow birdhouse, with a round or square entrance hole, in this hands-on workshop. The price includes tuition, tools and materials as well as basic refreshments. Don’t forget to take your own lunch.

July 19, 10am – 4.30pm, The Anvil Basingstoke, £65, anvilarts.org.uk





WORKSHOP

Watercolour Wellbeing: Inspired by Peonies with Iris Hill

Explore free-flowing painting techniques and breathing meditations to nurture your creativity and inspire calm in this two-hour workshop. Taking inspiration from seasonal botanicals, use pastel and watercolour to express your artistry. All levels of creative and yoga experience welcome. Dress for mess and movement.

July 23, 11am, The Point Eastleigh, £37, thepointeastleigh.co.uk





Mythomania - Credit: Mythomania

EXHIBITION

Mythomania

Step into a world of mesmerising, giant, sculptural creations, imagined from the brilliant mind of Leeds-based Canadian artist Ian Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick has created a series of stunning 2D and sculptural works which explore humanity’s ongoing fascination with mythical stories – from ancient Greek legends to modern superheroes and ’fake news’.

July 23 to October 15, 10am-4pm, Willis Museum and Salisbury Gallery Basingstoke, Free, hampshireculture.org.uk/willis-museum-and-sainsbury-gallery





Little people big dreams - Credit: Sally Felton

EXHIBITION

Little People, BIG DREAMS

This summer, Mottisfont invites families into the worlds of inspiring artists, activists, sports stars and scientists from across the globe. This interactive exhibition of artworks from the best-selling Little People, BIG DREAMS picture book biography series features trailblazers including David Attenborough, Rosa Parks, Frida Kahlo and Malala Yousafzai. With an outdoor activity trail with more great lives to encounter.

July 23 to September 4, gardens open 10am to 5pm, gallery open 11am to 4.30pm, Adult £16, Child £8, nationaltrust.org.uk/mottisfont





MUSIC

Hurray For the Riff Raff

Hurray for the Riff Raff is an American country/folk band from New Orleans, Louisiana. Alynda Lee Segarra the creative force behind the band, writes and performs all of their songs. The new album, Life on Earth, has received critical praise already, appearing on most anticipated records of 2022 lists by NPR, Pitchfork, the Guardian, Stereogum and Vulture, among others. Discover what all the fuss is about.

July 27, 7.30pm, The Wedgewood Rooms Portsmouth, £16, wedgewood-rooms.co.uk