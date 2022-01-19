Real-life couple Francesca Hayward and Cesar Corrales play the doomed lovers in Romeo and Juliet - Credit: Helen Maybanks

From exhibitions to wizard improv shows, here's our guide to the best events and things to do in Hertfordshire this February...

1. Geological landscapes, Rickmansworth

Artistsmeet in Rickmansworth has launched its exhibition programme and its first for the year Geological Landscapes features the colourful work of local artist John Durham.

John’s contemporary paintings feature landscapes which focus on revealing the underlying structures of some of his favourite places including the Dorset coast, Pembrokeshire and the Chiltern hills.

John uses vibrant colours and tints in his work to illustrate the composition of these interesting sites which give his paintings a fascinating insight and a new perspective. His passion for rocks and stones has been the inspiration for his art.

Dates: Until February 24

Address: Artistmeet, High Street, Rickmansworth WD3 1EH

Website: watersmeet.co.uk





2. The Mithras Trio, Watford

The Mithras Trio, made up of Lonel Manciu on the violin, Leo Popplewell on cello and accompanied by Dominic Degavino on piano, have been praised for ‘exquisite phrasing’, ‘full-blooded commitment’ and ‘bold, passionate colours’.

For this concert at The Clarendon Muse in Watford the programme includes Mozart's Piano Trio in C Major, K 548, Amy Beach: Piano Trio in A minor, Op 150 and Dvorak's Trio No 3 in F minor, Op. 65.

The group are currently members of the BBC's New Generation Artists scheme and are fast growing a reputation as one of the next generation’s most exciting piano trios.

The concert is part of the Octagon Music Society's event programme.

Date: Sunday, February 6

Time: 4pm

Tickets: £18

Address: The Clarendon Muse, 70 Rickmansworth Rd, Watford WD18 7JA

Website: octagon-music.weebly.com





3. Bruch Scottish Fantasy, Hatfield

The de Havilland Philharmonic returns to full strength and have turned to Scotland for inspiration for this wintry-themed concert.

The beautifully lyrical Bruch Scottish Fantasy with solo violin will be partnered by Malcolm Arnold’s Four Scottish Dances to create a musical picture of this bonnie country.

Mendelssohn also fell in love with Scotland and was inspired to write Symphony No.3, known as the Scottish Symphony. You can enjoy all three pieces of music at The Weston Auditorium at the University of Hertfordshire.

Date: Sunday, February 6

Time: 4pm

Tickets: £18/£15 adult/child

Address: Weston Auditorium at the University of Hertfordshire, De Havilland Campus, Mosquito Way, Hatfield AL10 9EU

Website: uharts.co.uk



4. A night out with Sanjeev Bhaskar, Harpenden

Actor, comedian, writer and presenter Sanjeev Bhaskar is best known as co-creator and star of the ground-breaking television comedies Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No 42.

He has also appeared in television dramas including Unforgotten, the BBC’s The Indian Doctor, numerous films including Notting Hill and Yesterday, and will be starring in the new Netflix series, The Sandman.

Sanjeev will be in conversation with Tommy Pearson and will be talking about his incredible career, revealing the stories behind his most famous sketches.

During the evening, held at the Eric Morecambe Centre, clips of memorable TV and film credits will be shown and there will also be a question and answer session with this stalwart of British comedy.

Date: Sunday, February 6

Time: 7pm

Tickets: £31.50

Address: The Eric Morecambe Centre, Leyton Road, Harpenden, AL5 2HU

Website: the-emc.co.uk



5. Spontaneous Potter, St Albans

Grab your wands, don your house robes, and teleport yourselves to The SandPit Theatre for a magical improv show.

Spontaneous Potter is an entirely improvised Harry Potter comedy play, based on audience suggestion.

Hilarity is promised as the cast put together an entirely new Potter adventure on the spot, accompanied by live music.

There are two versions of the show, a children's and adult. It was described by the Edinburgh Guide as an 'ingenious, laugh out loud show... perfect for Potterheads and muggles alike.'

Note this is an unofficial show that is not endorsed by or affiliated with Warner Bros.

Date: Saturday, February 12

Time: 2.30pm &7.30pm

Tickets: from £10

Address: The SandPit Theatre, Sandringham School, The Ridgeway, St. Albans AL4 9NX

Website: sandpittheatre.co.uk



6. Royal Ballet's Romeo and Juliet, Letchworth

The Royal Ballet’s performances of Romeo and Juliet have been captivating audiences since its premiere in 1965 and this latest production filmed live from the Royal Opera House doesn’t disappoint.

Set in Renaissance Verona, it tells the tale of two feuding families, the Montagues and the Capulets, and real-life couple Francesca Hayward and Cesar Corrales play the doomed lovers.

Of course, it's only appropriate that this modern ballet classic is shown at the Broadway Letchworth on Valentine’s Day.

Date: Monday, February 14

Time: 7pm

Tickets: £19

Address: Broadway Letchworth, Eastcheap, Letchworth Garden City SG6 3DD

Website: booking.broadway-letchworth.com





7. Banff Mountain Film Festival, St Albans

If your sense of adventure has been curtailed recently then The Banff Mountain Film Festival at Alban Arena will give you a taste of it.

This is a new collection of short films from the world’s best adventure film-makers and explorers.

Join them as they visit remote and beautiful corners of the globe, looking for that next adrenaline rush or complete life-affirming challenges.

Included in this screening is story of the first ascent of Link Sar, one of the last great unclimbed mountains in Pakistan.

Freerider Fabian Lentsch explores the peaks and culture of Iran and the story of Melissa Simpson who sets out to conquer the highest peaks in Colorado with the help of her friend and mentor, blind adventurer Erik Weihenmayer.

The ascent is all the more challenging as Melissa has cerebral palsy - inspiring stuff.

Date: Tuesday, February 15

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £15.50/£14 adult/concession

Address: The Alban Arena, Civic Centre, St Albans AL1 3LD

Website: alban-arena.co.uk





8. Clive Anderson, Radlett

The talented host of Whose Line Is It Anyway, Loose Ends and Clive Anderson Talks Back takes to the road with his first ever solo tour and will be stopping off at The Radlett Centre.

Me, Macbeth and I is the much anticipated one-man show which follows a sell out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Anderson spent almost 15 years practising as a barrister, while performing stand-up and writing scripts for comedy greats Frankie Howard, Griff Rhys Jones and Mel Smith.

This show is a rare chance to see this quick-witted comedian.

Date: Saturday, February 19

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £20

Address: 1 Aldenham Avenue, Radlett, WD7 8HL

Website: radlettcentre.co.uk



9. Menopause The Musical, Stevenage

If hot flushes, memory lapses and mood swings are all on your radar then Menopause The Musical 2 might be the perfect antidote.

Following the hit show Menopause The Musical, Crissy Rock (Benidorm), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), Nicki French and Susie Fenwick are back for a new show at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Catch up with the same characters five years on and follower their tales of love, loss and laughter as they embark on a cruise. A hilarious, heartfelt, reassuring and unflinching look at the joys of menopause and friendships. Age 16+.

Date: Sunday, February 20

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £32

Address: Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage, SG1 1LZ

Website: gordon-craig.co.uk



10. Sir Ranulph Fiennes Living Dangerously, Harpenden

Sir Ranulph Fiennes has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure, so it's comes as no surprise that he has been named by the Guinness Book of Records as ‘the world’s greatest living explorer'.

His many record-breaking achievements include the first person to reach both Poles, the first to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean, and the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis.

Living Dangerously is his personal journey from childhood and school misendeavours to army life and extreme expeditions and an insight into a pioneer of exploration with an unparalleled story to tell.

Date: Tuesday, February 22

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £29.50

Address: Alban Arena, Civic Centre, St Albans AL1 3LD

Website: alban-arena.co.uk





11. One Man, Two Guvnors, St Albans

This award-winning play is British comedy at it’s best and this production by a Company of Ten promises laugh out loud moments, slapstick humour and great one-liners.

It’s 1960s Brighton and the bumbling Francis Henshall accidentally becomes minder to two local gangsters Roscoe Crabbe and Stanley Stubbers.

Chaos reigns as Henshall struggles to keep his two ‘guvnors’ apart, unaware that Roscoe is actually dead – killed by Stubbers – and is being impersonated by his sister, Rachel.

But that’s just the beginning of the hilarious confusion that ensues. Brilliant characters accompanied by toe-tapping songs make this show a must see. The Daily Mail it was ‘the funniest show in the western world’.

Date: February 25 – March 5

Time: 8pm, 2pm

Tickets: £13

Address: Abbey Theatre, Westminster Lodge Holywell Hill, St Albans AL1 2DL

Website: abbeytheatre.org.uk