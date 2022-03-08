8 amazing things to do in Norfolk in March

Portrait of a Young Woman (The Madrilenian) Pablo Picasso c.1901 Oil on panel Kröller-Müller Museum, Otterlo, The Netherlands - Credit: Succession Picasso/DACS, London 2021

Raveningham Woodland Lumiere is a gentle wander through twinkling woodland at twilight - with art, film, music and poetry.

The three- acre woodland and wild garden at the Raveningham Centre, near Loddon, comes alive at dusk with glowing tree trunks cast in latex by Emily Diamond; an immersive sound installation by Mike Challis; sculptures by Cindy Lee Wright, Spadge Hopkins, Nick Ball, Fern Spray and Kally Davidson; poetry by Polly Wright, plus sprite and dragonfly creatures, a meditative spiral maze, films and projections.

A meditative spiral maze created by Lizzie Lawrence is part of Raveningham Woodland Lumiere - Credit: Sarah Cannell

Raveningham Woodland Lumiere runs until March 26, Wednesday to Sunday, at the Raveningham Centre, Beccles Road, Raveningham, near Loddon. Adults £6, under 18s free. raveninghamsculpturetrail.com

Norfolk Makers Festival is from March 9-20 in the Forum and St Peter Mancroft, Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Makers Festival

See some of the most talented craftspeople in the county at the Norfolk Makers Festival in The Forum, Norwich, from March 9 to 20.

This year’s Festival is so big it is spilling over into St Peter Mancroft church where Margaret Seaman will be knitting the next of her spectacular projects and showing people her famous knitted Sandringham.

The 12-day free-to-enter festival includes the chance to see exhibitions, talks and demonstrations and to have a go at lots of crafts. See embroidery, lace making, quilting, crochet, knitting, dress making, rug making, lino printing, painting, drawing, quilling, weaving, spinning, dyeing and more, including the chance to find out about animation and games art with students from Norwich University of the Arts in the final weekend of the Festival.

There will also be a huge mammoth in the centre of the Forum – ready to be decorated with knitting and stitching and take its place as The Really Woolly Mammoth in Break’s Go Go Discover Trail this summer. norfolkmakersfestival.co.uk

See some of Picasso’s earliest paintings in a major new exhibition opening on March 13 at the Sainsbury Centre, University of East Anglia, Norwich. Pablo Picasso: The Legacy of Youth focuses on Picasso’s work from his teenage years to his 30s (1896-1914) tracing his progress from his childhood in Malaga to his rise in Paris as acknowledged leader of the international avant-garde. It compares his achievements with the artists he admired including Monet, Degas, Toulouse-Lautrec, and Gauguin. Runs until July 17.

Popping back home

See pop art paintings by Norwich-born Kerwin Blackburn in the Crypt Gallery, Norwich Cathedral Close, until March 11.

Lights, Canvas, Action: Homecoming features Jackson Pollock-inspired portraits of iconic figures from music and popular culture, including the Beatles, Diana Ross, Twiggy, David Bowie and Prince.

“After a number of events in London, exhibiting in my home city, in the very school that led me to become an artist and business owner, truly feels like a homecoming,” said Kerwin, who was a pupil at Norwich School. Monday to Friday 10am-5pm and 10am-4pm.





A Jackson Pollock-inspired action painting portrait of Diana Ross by Kerwin Blackburn - Credit: Kerwin Blackburn

Kerwin Blackburn with his Jackson Pollock-inspired action painting portraits - Credit: Courtesy of Kerwin Blackburn

Norfolk’s first Festival of World Sacred Music finishes on March 11 with a concert at the Norwich Theatre Royal’s Stage 2 by guitarist, producer and composer Justin Adams.

The fortnight of world music has included music and musicians from Bulgaria, India, Venezuela, Zimbabwe and the Middle East playing in venues including Norwich Cathedral and The Halls - and involved local children in every concert.

Maya Youssef, known as the ‘queen of the qanun,’ the 78-stringed middle zither, is at Norwich Playhouse Theatre on Wednesday March 9. Her sound is rooted in the Arabic classical tradition but forges into jazz, western classical and flamenco music. Maya and her ensemble worked with children from St Williams Junior School, as part of the festival.

The Justin Adams Ensemble has been working with teenage refugees and asylum seekers. He has previously worked with Robert Plant, Rachid Taha, Juldeh Camara, Brian Eno and the WOMAD Festival, and as musical director for British Council Projects around the world.

musicworldwide.co.uk/concerts.asp

Join beatboxer Beardyman - one of the world’s best beatboxers and a multi-instrumentalist, ground-breaking live looping pioneer and a musical comedy talent championed by Tim Minchin and Jack Black – at the Norwich Arts Centre on March 26.

Basil Brush will be at Norwich Playhouse - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

Basil Brush plays two shows at Norwich Playhouse on March 12 – the first is lots of laughs, storytelling and song for children and their grown-ups in The Basil Brush Family Fun Show at 2.30pm - followed by Basil Brush Unleashed, for adults only, at 7.30pm. Fresh from late night tv appearances, Basil has plenty to say about everything from Love Island to Westminster.

Deepdale Spring Market at Burnham Deepdale will include more than 60 pop-up shops and food and craft stalls from March 26-28