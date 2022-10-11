Fireworks, festive lights and Norfolk November events

BONFIRE NIGHT

Remember, remember the fifth of November - with firework displays around the county. The traditional Hunstanton event is organised by the local Round Table to raise money for local good causes. Enjoy a bonfire, a fireworks and laser display at 7.30pm, plus a funfair, music and stalls in the cliff top car park on November 5.

Wroxham Barns Fireworks are on November 3 and 4 with rides, refreshments and low-bang fireworks.

The Aylsham fireworks are on November 4 alongside Woodgate Nursery.

See Downham Market’s fireworks, plus funfair rides, refreshments and entertainment, at Stradsett Country Park on November 5.

Scout groups across the county stage fireworks displays – try the Taverham event in Sandy Lane, Taverham, near Norwich, on November 5, including funfair rides and refreshments.

Autumn Lights at the Norfolk Showground, near Norwich, on November 12 promises two fireworks displays set to music, plus a funfair, music, entertainment, refreshments and a fire show.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH-ONS

It’s that magical time of year when towns across the county sparkle into festive action.

The Tunnel of Light, with its mesmerising 57,000 LEDs is back on Hay Hill, Norwich, from November 17 to January 5. And festive projections will light up the walls of Norwich’s Norman castle over the same dates.

The city centre Tunnel of Light is a great spot for photos in Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Holt Christmas lights launch is on November 18 and includes the traditional pantomime horse race down the high street plus music and fireworks.

Gorleston Christmas lights will be switched on, followed by fireworks, on November 20.

The Christmas lights go on in Great Yarmouth on November 25 with a roof-top fireworks display in the Market Place plus music.

See the Aylsham switch-on, with music, stalls, a Santa’s grotto, reindeer and a performance from Elf, by Aylsham High School pupils, on November 25.

Wells Christmas Tide Festival is on November 26, with the lights switch-on at 4.30pm, Santa arriving by boat at around 5pm, street entertainment, stalls, and a lantern display and fireworks. Santa will then be in his grotto in Wells Maltings through the evening and the next day. There is also carol singing on the Buttlands on November 25 and the Wells Christmas Tide Craft Fair in the Maltings on November 26 and 27.

Mundesley Christmas Fair and lights switch-on is on November 27.

CHRISTMAS MARKETS AND FESTIVE FAIRS

Pennoyer’s Christmas Craft Fair at the Pennoyer Centre in Pulham St Mary, near Diss, on November 5, is a chance to enjoy Christmas shopping at artisan, craft and food stalls. Free entry.

The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show Christmas Market is returning to the Norfolk Showground on November 11-12 with hundreds of stalls packed with festive treats.

The Sandringham Christmas Craft Food and Gift Fair on November 18, 19 and 20, includes stalls with hand-crafted gifts, a food hall, live music and children’s activities.

The Norfolk Artisan Fair at Christmas at Fakenham Racecourse on November 19 and 20 promises more than 100 stalls.

Norwich Vegan’s Christmas Market is at The Forum on November 22, 10am-4pm. Free.

The Festive Fair at The Forum, from November 24-27. Free entry plus festive tunes from the Pavilion Brass Quintet, seasonal swing with Norfolk tenor Benjamin Lake, Christmas carols from soprano Catherine Joule and lots of stalls selling local jewellery, pottery, textiles, woodcraft, glassware, art, preserves, calendars, cards, prints, decorations, chocolates, candles and clothes. Delicious and seasonal food and drink – and adorable miniature donkeys on the Sunday. Free entry.

The Christmas Gift Fair, at Creake Abbey on November 26, will be packed with stalls selling gifts and festive food and drink.

Pensthorpe Christmas Market, near Fakenham, on November 27 includes stalls, live music, food and drink and Father Christmas.

FESTIVE EVENTS

The Nutcracker Festive Christmas Afternoon Tea at The Assembly House, Norwich, runs from November 1 to January 8 in the restaurant, as a cakeaway takeaway, and in cosy igloos on the lawn.

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular is the biggest festive show of its kind in Europe. The extravaganza of seasonal music, dance, humour, drama and variety attracts audiences from across the country to shows which run twice daily from November 8 to December 23.

The Sandringham Winter Light Trail weaves through the royal parkland as a mesmerising mile of lights and music from November 11 to December 18.

The Norfolk Lights Express glides through the darkness – illuminated with thousands of tiny lights. The train steams from Sheringham to Holt and back, shining splendid colours on to passing scenery for passengers to enjoy alongside narration and music from November 11 to January 2.

The Cromer Pier Christmas variety show is a celebration of the festive season with sparkling music, dance and comedy from November 26 to December 30.





THEATRE

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

The musical The Color Purple brings the American deep south to Norwich from November 1-5. The story follows Celie through 40 years of joy and despair. The subject matter might be tough but the powerful music inspired by high-energy gospel, ragtime jazz and blues is an emotional extravaganza.

Jimand Allotey (Squeak) and Ahmed Hamad (Harpo) in the Color Purple which will be at Norwich Theatre Royal, November 1-5 - Credit: Marlon Harlan

A new housing estate in the sleepy (and yet murderous) village of St Mary Mead is making the villagers curious and fearful and soon Miss Marple has a mystery to solve in the Agatha Christie story Mirror Crack’d at the Theatre Royal, November 8-12.

The Glyndebourne Tour brings three operas to Norwich. See Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro on November 15 and 18, La Boheme, by Puccini, on November 16 and 19, and Mozart's Requiem, a special concert of instrumental and vocal works, on November 17.

Enjoy a trip to an enchanting winter wonderland when The Nutcracker arrives at Norwich Theatre Royal from November 22-26. See the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Mouse King and the dazzling dancing snowflakes – set to Tchaikovsky’s magical music.

The Nutcracker is at Norwich Theatre Royal from November 22-26 - Credit: Submitted by Norwich Theatre Royal

NORWICH PLAYHOUSE THEATRE

November shows at the Playhouse include the gothic charm of Ten Sorry Tales, a collection of modern-day fables, from November 2-5. Comedian Rob Newman will be Live On Stage on November 25 and there is fun for children with Room on the Broom from November 30 to December 4.

DISS CORN HALL

Join in live with author, illustrator and draw-along master Rob Biddulph on November 5 in an hour-long fun-packed, interactive session for all the family. Don’t forget your pencils and paper.

Griff Rhys Jones will be at the Corn Hall on November 18. The star of Not The Nine O’Clock News, Smith & Jones, and Three Men In A Boat will bring an evening of stories, anecdotes, reminiscences and laughter.

THE HOSTRY FESTIVAL

The Hostry Festival, based in Norwich Cathedral Close, runs until November 6 with the glitzy Norfolk Arts Awards on November 5.

NORWICH FILM FESTIVAL

The Norwich Film Festival will be screening short films from around the world from November 11 to 20 at Norwich University of the Arts and the Forum. The 115 short films were shortlisted from almost 1400 submissions and will compete for prizes in six categories including the best documentary, animation, student and East Anglian films.

MUSIC

The Norwich Philharmonic Society opens its new season at The Halls, Norwich, with Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana on November 5. The choir and orchestra are joined by a star line up of vocal soloists. The concert also includes a tribute to Vaughan Williams in his 150th anniversary year with the haunting In the Fen Country.





Actor Kiefer Sutherland will be bringing his acclaimed country and Americana music to the University of East Anglia on November 7.

Hear Alan Clayson talk about, and sing, gallic and English folk chansons at the Maltings, Wells-next-the-Sea, on November 11.

The Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society will bring Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle to St Peter's Church Sheringham on November 12.

Full-throttle folk, traditional instruments and tender ballads are promised by Man The Lifeboats at Burnham Deepdale on November 12.

Man The Lifeboats will be at Burnham Deepdale this month - Credit: Supplied

The Topsy-Turvey World of Gilbert & Sullivan is the title of the monthly talk at the University of the Third Age in St John’s church, Harleston on November 16, and includes a feast of G&S music too.

Folk musician Eliza Carthy is at Diss Corn Hall on November 24 with her band The Restitution. Hear greatest hits from her 30-year career, including songs from her three Mercury Award nominated albums.

WILDLIFE

Join the Norfolk Wildlife Trust looking for whales and dolphins off the coast of Norfolk on November 19. Norfolk’s cetacean recorder Carl Chapman will give a talk – and then lead a sea watch at Cley-next-the-Sea.

STARS

Astronomers can enjoy a star party at Kelling Heath Holiday Park, near Holt on on November 24-28. It is an official ‘dark sky discovery site’ with the Milky Way visible to the naked eye on a clear night.

MUSEUM EXHIBITIONS

Visions of Ancient Egypt at the Sainsbury Centre explores the enduring appeal of Egypt in art and design from the ancient past to the present day – exactly a century after Howard Carter, of Swaffham, discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb. Until January 1.

Beautiful Viking objects on loan from the British Museum are on show in Vikings, History on Your Doorstep, at the Ancient House Museum of Thetford Life, until July 2023.



