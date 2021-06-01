Published: 9:45 AM June 1, 2021

Half term is a lovely break for youngsters and with the weather set fair for a glorious week, we have put together this guide of fun things to do in Surrey. All you have to do is pack a picnic and drive the car…





Guildford Treasure Trail

Round up your rapscallions and set sail (well, pull on your captain boots) for a treasure trail around Guildford. Using the guide, which is jam-packed with clues, you can hunt around the town for statues, signposts and landmarks that will help you get to know the area better while at the same time having fun. The trail takes an hour and a half approximately, but you can go at your own pace. You could even pack a picnic to set up at the finish line – fill it with chocolate coins and cream soda for a proper pirate feast.

treasuretrails.co.uk/things-to-do/surrey/guildford





Winkworth Arboretum

Explore the beautiful wildlife and scenery that is on offer at the fabulous National Trust property. Download the eye-spy list on the website and see what you can spot as you wander around the beautiful grounds. After you’ve finished, enjoy a hot drink and a slice of cake at the tearooms and peruse the goods at the gift shop. It is also dog-friendly so you can take the whole family and spend a relaxed day getting closer to nature.

nationaltrust.org.uk/winkworth-arboretum



READ MORE: Outdoor and drive-in cinema showings in Surrey this summer







Mr Mulligan’s Woking

Continuing on swashbuckling ideas, immerse yourselves into the fun world of Mr Mulligan’s pirate golf. Grab a slushie and see who can score a hole in one all while battling tricky obstacles. It’s a great way to get the children to improve on their motor skills and enjoy a little healthy competition. Just don’t tell them that the loser has to walk the plank… (just kidding, it’s all casual fun and is a lovely way to encourage them into the fresh air).

mrmulligan.com/woking





Godstone Farm

Head down to the farm for a barnstorming day out. There is a range of animals create and small, including piggies, bunnies and chicks – essentially all your favourites and more. Or if you need more than cute creatures to keep your children entertained, the brand new dinosaur trail with life-sized beasts is sure to be a roarsome experience. Godstone Farm offers a fun way for them to see the animals up close, while at the same time teaching them all about the work that goes into looking after them.

godstonefarm.co.uk



SUBSCRIBE: To Surrey Life for the best things to do and places to see in the county







Appletree Studio

This is a lovely and relaxing way for the children to get creative. Choose from a variety of different objects to paint, such as mugs, money boxes, bowls and plates, and spend time making your piece into a work of art that you can take home and display. It also offers tea, coffee and brownies so you can munch and decorate away. If you really enjoy your experience you can book it for special events or buy a takeaway kit so you can do it at home too.

theappletreestudio.co.uk