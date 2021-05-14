Published: 7:51 PM May 14, 2021

Whether it’s with a paddle or under sail, there are countless ways in which to enjoy Hampshire’s rivers and canals as the beaches fill up. Beat the crowds and tour some of the county’s unique waterways to experience the water from a different perspective.

By electric boat

For an environmentally conscious river trip, look no further than Hamble River Boat Charter’s beautifully restored Hamble to Warsash ferry, Gull. Upgraded with a near silent electric engine, this 1958 vessel seats eight comfortably, and is perfectly positioned within Swanwick marina to enjoy the river Hamble as it meanders through country park and along field edges. Hire it skippered or bareboat depending on experience, and enjoy one of the prettiest river environments without impacting on its health. Prices start from £65 for 3 hours, hambleriverboatcharter.com



On the fly

The beautiful river Test offers arguably one of the best places for chalk stream fly fishing in the country. Renowned for its gin-clear waters and native brown trout, the Test attracts visitors from far and wide looking to experience this tranquil environment. Houghton Lodge in Stockbridge offers a wonderful hub for beginners and experts alike. With first-class facilities, tea rooms and accommodation onsite, you can book the ultimate fishing break to really hone your skill. Houghtonlodge.co.uk



On a barge

Slow down the pace by taking a meander along the Basingstoke Canal and discover hidden gems such as the roosting bats under the Greywell Tunnel, ancient stocks in Odiham and the vibrant town of Fleet and all its shops, bars and restaurants. Perfect for beginners, the canal has 29 locks along its entire route through Surrey and Hampshire, and has a SSSI to protect the rare dragonfly and damselfly species who’ve made the canal their home.

Enjoy the slower pace of life onboard a barge on the Basingstoke canal - Credit: Paul Appleyard

On a SUP

If you haven’t managed to take to the water on the latest watersport trend yet then you’re really missing out. One of the simplest ways to enjoy Hampshire’s rivers and waterways, Stand Up Paddleboarding is not only fantastic for enjoying those hidden river views, but it’s also a great way to keep fit. If you’re dipping your toe in for the first time, then the best way to enjoy is by hiring from a local SUP company, try WeSUP on the Hamble river, hambleriver.wesuphq.com



With a paddle

One of the best ways to experience Hampshire’s rivers and canals is to get up close on a kayak or canoe. Seeing life from just above the surface gives you a unique perspective as you glide along the tranquil flat water and watch out for the wildlife that call our riverbanks home. A particularly special sight to witness is the wonderful White-tailed eagle which has been seen along the shores of the Beaulieu River following its reintroduction to the Isle of Wight. For tours and guided adventures try New Forest Activities, who offer tuition and hire for all the family, newforestactivities.co.uk



Under a sail

For those looking for a more exhilarating river trip, why not hoist the main sail and learn how to harness a bit of wind power with some sailing tuition on the river Itchen in Southampton. Arguably one of Hampshire’s busiest river destinations, the Itchen is a great place to build your confidence and learn about how to get the most out of your sailing. For RYA training and one to one tuition try Southampton Water Activities Centre who take students from eight-years-old and up. activenation.org.uk



On a staycation

If you can’t quite tear yourself away from the water’s edge then why not grab a bed for the night in one of Hampshire’s most exclusive marinas. MDL Holidays has just introduced their new marine lodges at Mercury Yacht Harbour and Holiday Park. With open-air seated decking, you can enjoy a sundowner as you enjoy the spectacular views overlooking Badnam Creek and the River Hamble. The self-catered floating lodges come fully equipped and can sleep up to four guests. £150 for a minimum two-night break, mdlholidays.co.uk