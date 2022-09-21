17 places to take the family on a rainy day in Dorset
- Credit: Ben Wicks, Unsplash
If the sun hasn’t got his hat on, don’t worry. There are lots of places to entertain the family here in Dorset.
Picture it: you're on holiday with the kids and disaster strikes. The rain is pouring. There is only so much Hey Duggee or Bluey you can bear to watch before cabin fever sets in.
Thankfully, Dorset is not short of rainy day fun, with a wealth of indoor attractions across the county. Most of these family favourites won't cost the earth and will suit young kids, teenagers, parents, and grandparents. Then you can all go home and argue over the television.
Museums
1. The Tank Museum, Bovington
The Tank Museum brings the story of tanks and their crews to life, with the world’s best collection of tanks in awe-inspiring, modern exhibitions. Much of the collection is housed in doors and the whole family can enjoy exploring in the dry and warm.
2. Royal Signals Museum, Blandford Camp
Telling the story of military communications from semaphore to cyber, our next museum will fascinate all ages.
3. Shire Hall, Dorchester
Walk in the footsteps of people whose lives were forever changed in the historic court at Dorchester’s Shire Hall. Immerse yourself in the cells before ascending to the dock. Experience it all for yourself.
4. Poole Museum
Set in a Victorian quayside warehouse, with an atrium extension dating from 2007, the Museum's galleries tell the story of the historic maritime town of Poole and it's Harbour from prehistory to the 21st century.
5. Red House Museum and Gardens, Christchurch
A former Georgian workhouse, the Red House is now a museum exploring the story of Christchurch from before the Ice Age to modern times. If you fancy a splash in the rain, you can also hunt for dinosaurs in the South Garden.
Water Parks
1. Splashdown, Poole
On a rainy day, why not completely change the narrative and go somewhere where water is a given. Splashdown is one of the most popular attractions in the county and is sure to thrill all ages.
2. Wibit Waterpark, Corfe
Recently named the best attraction in Europe, our next location is full of amazing activities to try even when the rain comes down.
Aquariums
1. SEA LIFE Weymouth
With more than 2500 creatures, rockpools, submarines, playgrounds, and so much more, SEA LIFE is perfect for when the weather is bad. Learn more about what goes on in our oceans, plus say hi to the penguins.
2. Oceanarium, Bournemouth
Explore marine ecosystems at this waterside aquarium, plus feeding sessions and an underwater tunnel. They have several offers for family tickets and a discount for booking online in advance.
3. Marine Aquarium, Lyme Regis
Lyme Regis Marine Aquarium is a traditional family run attraction which prides itself on offering visitors a fun and interactive insight into the sea creatures which inhabit our local waters. The aquarium is brimming with local sea creatures, interesting presentations and historical exhibits, making it one of the most fascinating and enjoyable visitor attractions in West Dorset.
Indoor and Adventure Parks
1. Adventure Wonderland, Bournemouth
With over 30 rides and attractions at Adventure Wonderland there's something for everyone to enjoy. They have a mix of indoor and outdoor areas so you'll be able to enjoy yourselves no matter the weather.
2. Putlake Adventure Park, nr Swanage
Kids will love letting loose at this three-storey soft play area with a ball pit, slides, zip wire, nets, a football area, and a baby/toddler zone. This runs alongside qa fully working farm where the family can enjoy meeting some of the residents.
3. Farmer Palmer's Farm Park, Organford
Designed with young children in mind, this farm has a range of soft play areas and activities like pedal tractors, plus you can meet a range of animals from donkeys to guinea pigs.
Try Something Different
1. RockReef Indoor Climbing Centre, Bournmouth
RockReef is an all year, all-weather attraction based on adventure sports and includes 28 Clip ’n Climb fun, themed, indoor climbing walls providing varying degrees of exciting challenges suitable for all abilities and all ages
2. Mr Mulligan, Bournemouth
With two epic adventure golf courses plus a fantastic bar and a restaurant, whether you're a big kid or a little kid, there really is something for everyone at Mr Mulligans. Why not check out the shooting range or electro-darts on your visit.
3. Skateparks
Check out our roundup of indoor skateparks across Dorset that are perfect for rainy days where you want to try aomething different.
4. Centre VR, Bournemouth
The largest VR centre in Europe, this is an amazing opportunity to try out virtual reality in its best form. All the very best single and multiplayer games, crazy golf, laser tag, group adventures, motion rides, art, and educational titles for you to enjoy.
