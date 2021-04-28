5 things to do this May Bank Holiday in Somerset

Published: 12:14 PM April 28, 2021

Chew Valley, at the edge of the Mendip Hills, is a great spot for fishing and is a nature reserve - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We pick out five amazing things to do this early May Bank Holiday that are socially distanced and fun!

With restrictions slowly lifting, many of us are raring to get back out and enjoy the good weather. There's no better time to do this than the upcoming early May Bank Holiday. Knowing what is available to do can be tricky, so we've put together a handy guide of options for you to enjoy in Somerset this year.

Bluebell walk

There is no better symbol of spring and happiness than the bluebells that cover the countryside once a year. It's hard not to smile when you see them and they make for a relaxing addition to a day of walking.

We've chosen our nine favourite places to go bluebell hunting this year so you can make the most of them before they are gone. Check out our list here.

Go fishing

If you fancy a relax by the side of a lake, why not go fishing and try to catch your dinner. Somerset has plenty of locations with reasonable day ticket prices to choose from.

Check out the six best lakes for fishing here which stock just about every fish you could hope for. Many also have camping facilities and other amenities to turn this into a great weekend away.

Somerset has a diverse range of fishing options to satisfy everyone - Credit: Brady Rodgers

Picnic

Sometimes there is nothing better than picking an idyllic spot and relaxing in the sun with some tasty treats. Everyone has their own favourites for a picnic from sandwiches to pies, fruit to chocolate, juice to beer or cider. The important thing is to pick the perfect spot where you can forget your troubles and even let the kids have a run about.

This is a list of just 10 of our top places to kick back with a hamper and gingham blanket. No matter your preferences, there's something for everyone's liking.

Coastal walk

Somerset has some amazing coastlines stretching across the Bristol Channel. There are many different places to explore across the stretch from woodland, to salt marshes, to rocky beaches. We've picked out a select few walks that offer something for all abilities so you can enjoy some much needed outdoors time this bank holiday. Some even have pubs at the end to celebrate a good hike.

Pub gardens

Speaking of pubs, our last recommendation for this bank holiday weekend is to spend some time is a gorgeous pub garden and let someone take care of you with a good meal and refreshing drinks.

Somerset has more than enough options on this front and we've included our favourite eight pub gardens here for you to choose from.

Alternatively, if you want to bring your furry friend along too, here's a selection of dog friendly pubs you can pop over to for a pint in the sun.