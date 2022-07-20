What can we see at RHS Tatton Park 2022?

This year's RHS letters were designed by Sarah Hinchcliffe and are filled with bee-friendly pollinator plants and native blooms, alongside handy hidey-holes for solitary bees and other pollinating insects - Credit: Celia Baxendale

For garden inspiration, or simply a great day out, RHS Tatton Park 2022 delivers the perfect experience

Why Commute Show Garden by Pip Probert - Credit: Celia Baxendale

This year's show, thankfully starting just as the fiercely hot weather broke, featured the usual mix of glorious show gardens alongside inspirational smaller spaces, such as the Greener Front Gardens, with designers illustrating how you can create significant curb appeal, no matter how small your space.

Greener Front Garden, Journey Home, by Rachel Bennion with Petrus.org.uk - Credit: Celia Baxendale

BBC Radio 2 & One Show's Sow, Grow & Show Garden - Credit: Celia Baxendale

For 2022, BBC Radio 2 and the One Show united to challenge Joe Swift to design their Sow, Grow and Show Garden, with both a vegetable patch and a cut flower garden, alongside an abundance of whispering grasses and hardy perennials.

BBC Radio Lancashire Competition Winner, Paradise Found, by David Williams - Credit: Celia Baxendale

Also this year, the RHS combined forces with BBC Local Radio in the North West to offer listeners the chance to have their own planet-friendly garden designs brought to life at Tatton.

BBC Radio Merseyside Competition Winner, Literally Littoral, by Debbie Montgomery - Credit: Celia Baxendale

Three small plots were the result, each demonstrating clever thinking, pretty planting and with eco-credentials we can all learn from.

Young Designer of the Year garden, Slow Down Breathe Deep, by Alex Pettitt - Credit: Celia Baxendale

The RHS Young Designer competition is an annual highlight of RHS Tatton Park, giving the next generation of designers an opportunity to showcase their work and claim the coveted RHS Young Designer title.

Young Designer of the Year garden, Slow Down Breathe Deep, by Alex Pettitt - Credit: Celia Baxendale

Rising sea levels, long Covid and carbon footprints were just three of this year's themes, with every garden a beautiful demonstration of how using a theme to tie each element together leads to a stunning result.

Young Designer of the Year Garden, Paradise Found, by Tom Clarke - Credit: Celia Baxendale

The Vitamin G Garden, designed by Alan Williams and Jo Whiley, shows how gardening can be of huge benefit to our mental health. The show garden incorporated an area for contemplation, for meditation or yoga, for socialising and even taking a plunge - just as we all needed this week.

The very tempting plunge pool in the The Vitamin G Garden Alan Williams & Jo Whiley - Credit: Celia Baxendale

Each year it seems a particular flower or colour combination filters into many of the garden designs, and for 2022 this year's colour is most definitely purple, in all its shades, set alongside vivid yellows, pretty pinks and every shade of green

There was a huge focus on bee- and butterfly-friendly plants at this year's show, as this Large White butterfly enjoying this Scabious Butterfly Blue demonstrates - Credit: Celia Baxendale

Bee heaven... RHS Tatton 2022 - Credit: Celia Baxendale

Visit RHS Tatton Park 2022



