What can we see at RHS Tatton Park 2022?
- Credit: Celia Baxendale
For garden inspiration, or simply a great day out, RHS Tatton Park 2022 delivers the perfect experience
This year's show, thankfully starting just as the fiercely hot weather broke, featured the usual mix of glorious show gardens alongside inspirational smaller spaces, such as the Greener Front Gardens, with designers illustrating how you can create significant curb appeal, no matter how small your space.
For 2022, BBC Radio 2 and the One Show united to challenge Joe Swift to design their Sow, Grow and Show Garden, with both a vegetable patch and a cut flower garden, alongside an abundance of whispering grasses and hardy perennials.
Also this year, the RHS combined forces with BBC Local Radio in the North West to offer listeners the chance to have their own planet-friendly garden designs brought to life at Tatton.
Three small plots were the result, each demonstrating clever thinking, pretty planting and with eco-credentials we can all learn from.
The RHS Young Designer competition is an annual highlight of RHS Tatton Park, giving the next generation of designers an opportunity to showcase their work and claim the coveted RHS Young Designer title.
Rising sea levels, long Covid and carbon footprints were just three of this year's themes, with every garden a beautiful demonstration of how using a theme to tie each element together leads to a stunning result.
Most Read
- 1 Two Dorset villages named best hidden gems for a summer holiday
- 2 Peak District walk - Three Shires Head from Gradbach
- 3 Devon manor wins Best Hotel Award
- 4 Win a luxury break at the Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel
- 5 Win a year of farm shop food from Hinchliffe's worth £500
- 6 WIN a weekend escape at St. Mellion Estate, Cornwall
- 7 Why I love walking at the Peak District's Roaches
- 8 5 of the best Afternoon Teas on the Suffolk coast
- 9 7 of the best seafood restaurants in Hampshire
- 10 WIN a two-night getaway for two at Wivenhoe House, Essex
The Vitamin G Garden, designed by Alan Williams and Jo Whiley, shows how gardening can be of huge benefit to our mental health. The show garden incorporated an area for contemplation, for meditation or yoga, for socialising and even taking a plunge - just as we all needed this week.
Each year it seems a particular flower or colour combination filters into many of the garden designs, and for 2022 this year's colour is most definitely purple, in all its shades, set alongside vivid yellows, pretty pinks and every shade of green