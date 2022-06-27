New exhibition exploring the legacy of the world’s most famous ship

Titanic Honour & Glory at the Museum of Gloucester

The Museum of Gloucester's new exhibition explores the legacy of the world’s most famous ship, revealing the unforgettable story of the tragic liner.

From her conception to her premature demise 110 years ago in 1912, the exhibition brings to life the history of the legendary ocean liner and includes genuine artefacts from the Titanic, her sister ships, owners the White Star Line, plus memorabilia from the 1997 James Cameron movie.

Titanic Honour & Glory at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: museumofgloucester.co.uk

Voted one of the top five exhibitions in the United Kingdom by The Times, Titanic Honour & Glory gathers together an unrivalled collection of genuine and rare artefacts where highlights include:

Personal belongings of Titanic’s passengers and crew, including a nightdress which belonged to first-class passenger Margaret Welles Baron Swift on board Titanic

A selection of beautiful china dinner plates, on which the first meals were served aboard Titanic

A nameplate from one of Titanic’s lifeboats

Rare examples of in-memoriam tributes, made in the aftermath of the sinking, including Titanic relief fund cheques, which were given to support the families of those who were lost at sea

Glimpses of the liner’s sumptuous interior, and the luxury passengers enjoyed aboard a White Star liner through rare examples from her sister ships, the Olympic and Britannic

A selection of props from the film Titanic, including some of the dresses worn by Kate Winslet and the famous dazzling ‘Heart of the Ocean’ necklace

The exhibition will also feature stories about local connections to the legendary liner and will add a moving personal resonance to the exhibition for local residents. Activities for children and families and a comprehensive events and education programme will also accompany this exhibition.

The disaster has always held a fascination for the world of TV and film where in fact the owner of the exhibition, Sean Szmalc, first became fascinated in the Titanic at the age of five when he saw the film A Night to Remember which, until James Cameron’s epic, was the most famous on-screen depiction of the disaster.

He has been amassing his awe-inspiring collection ever since which now includes memorabilia from the famous 1997 movie starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio in the roles which catapulted them to international stardom. Fans of the film will be excited to have the opportunity to see up close some of the costumes worn by the young leads in iconic moments from the film. The film also celebrates an anniversary this year, celebrating 25 years since it was released in December 1997.

Titanic Honour & Glory at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: museumofgloucester.co.uk

Titanic Honour & Glory at the Museum of Gloucester - Credit: museumofgloucester.co.uk

Cabinet member for Culture Cllr Andrew Lewis says, ‘I am thrilled that the significant and important historical anniversary of 110 years of the sinking of the Titanic is being celebrated by the city of Gloucester, which also has a myriad of historical sea-faring links. This world-famous collection of genuine and rare artefacts, legendary film props – plus stories of local everyday people and activities – will allow families and visitors of all ages to relive the voyage and discover something new and exciting this summer; a ‘gem’ to complement all the other wonderful events the city has planned.’

Titanic Honour & Glory, is running from June 29 until September 29 at The Museum of Gloucester, Brunswick Road, GL1 1HP, museumofgloucester.co.uk