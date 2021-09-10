Essex Heritage Open Days is back starting this weekend

Published: 4:16 PM September 10, 2021

England’s largest festival of history and culture, Heritage Open Days returns to Essex this weekend, Friday, September 10 - 12, opening up hidden places and historical sites across the East of England for visitors to explore.

From aviation history and post offices of the past to heritage baked goods and healing herbs, this year's programme has something for everyone and it’s all free.

Many events will explore this year’s theme, Edible England, offering opportunities to learn about food production, celebrate local specialities and uncover the customs and quirks around what we eat and drink.

Sarah Holloway, Programme Manager for Heritage Open Days, said: ‘We’re all interested in where we live but we don’t necessarily know the stories behind the buildings and spaces we walk past each day. Our event organisers keep finding creative ways to tell these tales and keep them alive.

‘HODs connects people through shared experiences and this year, that feels more important than ever. It’s also one of the reasons we chose Edible England as our theme.

'Food brings people together and what we eat and drink is at the heart of much of our culture, our history, our communities, and our daily lives.’

Here are three of the highlights...

Hylands House and Estate – Open Day

Visit the majestic Hylands House, set in its parkland estate, on Farmer's Market day.

Discover the special exhibition on the lives of the servants who worked on the Estate and in the House.

Browse at your own leisure or join the 11am guided tour led by one of the Hylands House team.

When: Sunday 19 September 10am to 4pm

Where: Hylands House, London Road, Chelmsford, CM2 8WQ

Details: No booking required

Hylands House and Estate

Colne Valley Postal History Museum

Enjoy lots of ‘hands on’ experiences at this privately owned museum.

Children can try on uniform, work the machines and post their own letters.

See how a rural post office looked in the 1940s/50s and 1980/90s, plus, at least one vintage mail van will be in attendance.

When: Saturday 11 September 10am to 4pm

Where: 109 Head Street, Halstead, CO9 2AZ

Details: Pre-booking preferred

Colne Valley Postal History Museum

St Peter’s Parish Church, Bocking

Recently refurbished, this open day is an opportunity to see the church's beautiful interiors and discover why there are some unlikely-looking ruins in the grounds.

Homemade cakes are available and there will be some stalls as well. There's even a knitted church replica to look at.

When: Saturday 11 September, 10am-4pm

Where: St Peter's Road, Braintree, CM7 9AR

Details: No booking required

St Peter's Parish Church

heritageopendays.org.uk