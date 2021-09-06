Published: 9:16 AM September 6, 2021

Tête de la Course as they enter Camborne in the Depart stage of the Tour of Britain - Credit: Carol Burns

The Tour of Britain Grand Depart took place in sunshine - and while you might not be up to to joining the peloton, Cornwall is filled with incredible cycle routes. Here's some of the best.

The Cornish Way Network 195 miles of linked trails from Bude to Land’s End.

The Camel Trail a level former train route with bike hire alongside a spectacular estuary.

The Mineral Tramways 37 miles of tin and copper mining heritage along tram and railway routes, and through World Heritage Site scenery.

National Trust Lanhydrock specially-designed family-friendly cycle trails colour-coded to ability.

Places to Ride scheme nine community cycle tracks in Cornish schools, teaching young ones cycle safety and giving outdoor exercise.

The West Kernow Way just opened, a visually stunning 150 mile all off-road circular route which loops around the Lizard and Penwith peninsulas, ideal for the new tourism phenomenon ‘bikepacking’.

The Tolgus Trail a new off-road trail just opened near Portreath as part of a project to open up links between the town and Redruth, encouraging active travel.

In addition a new £7 million Cornwall Cycle Hub - a state of the art facility with opportunities for residents of all ages and abilities to take part in exciting, fun and exhilarating cycling activities. The site sits near Newquay Aerohub Business Park.