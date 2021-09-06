Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do

Tour of Britain: seven best cycling routes in Cornwall

Author Picture Icon

Carol Burns

Published: 9:16 AM September 6, 2021   
Tête de la Course as they enter Camborne in the Depart stage of the Tour of Britain

Tête de la Course as they enter Camborne in the Depart stage of the Tour of Britain - Credit: Carol Burns

The Tour of Britain Grand Depart took place in sunshine  - and while you might not be up to to joining the peloton, Cornwall is filled with incredible cycle routes. Here's some of the best.

Tour of Britain Depart stage in Cornwall

Tête de la Course as they enter Camborne in the Depart stage of the Tour of Britain - Credit: Carol Burns

The Cornish Way Network 195 miles of linked trails from Bude to Land’s End.

The Camel Trail a level former train route with bike hire alongside a spectacular estuary.

The Mineral Tramways 37 miles of tin and copper mining heritage along tram and railway routes, and through World Heritage Site scenery.

The peloton as they enter Camborne in the Depart stage of the Tour of Britain

The peloton as they enter Camborne in the Depart stage of the Tour of Britain - Credit: Carol Burns

National Trust Lanhydrock specially-designed family-friendly cycle trails colour-coded to ability.

Places to Ride scheme nine community cycle tracks in Cornish schools, teaching young ones cycle safety and giving outdoor exercise.

The West Kernow Way just opened, a visually stunning 150 mile all off-road circular route which loops around the Lizard and Penwith peninsulas, ideal for the new tourism phenomenon ‘bikepacking’.

The Tolgus Trail a new off-road trail just opened near Portreath as part of a project to open up links between the town and Redruth, encouraging active travel.

Tête de la Course as they enter Camborne in the Depart stage of the Tour of Britain

Tête de la Course as they enter Camborne in the Depart stage of the Tour of Britain - Credit: Carol Burns

Most Read

  1. 1 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  2. 2 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  3. 3 16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit
  1. 4 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
  2. 5 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  3. 6 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
  4. 7 12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire
  5. 8 6 great walks near Clitheroe
  6. 9 10 of the best restaurants in Hastings
  7. 10 First-time buyer? Southend-on-Sea's newest apartments are the ideal chance to get on the property ladder

In addition a new £7 million Cornwall Cycle Hub - a state of the art facility  with opportunities for residents of all ages and abilities to take part in exciting, fun and exhilarating cycling activities. The site sits near Newquay Aerohub Business Park. 

Cornwall Life
Cornwall

Don't Miss

A bouquet of pink roses with greenery on a coffee table in front of a sofa and window.

Devon Life | Win

Win a four-day flower arranging course worth £695

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
A golden field near Morley Green by Paul Taylor

Cheshire Life | Updated

6 of the best September walks in Cheshire

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon
An iconic scene in The Railway Children filmed on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway

Yorkshire Life

Everything you need to know about the new Railway Children film

Kathryn Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Beer (c) Alison Day, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Devon Life

10 of the best villages in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus