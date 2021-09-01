Published: 4:37 PM September 1, 2021

Cyclists tackle an ascent and crowds cheer them on in scenes from the Cheshire stage of the 2016 Tour of Britain - Credit: Tour of Britain

The UK’s premier bike race is back in the county on September 9, with competitors taking up the challenge of Cheshire's cycling terrain, from the slopes of the Peak District to the Plain.

Top international riders including Mark Cavendish and Wout van Aert, will face gruelling climbs, such as the 1.7km ascent at Bottom-of-the-Oven in the shadow of the Bosley Cloud, as well as lung-busting sprints at Congleton, Wilmslow and Chelford in Stage 5 of the event, which runs from September 5 to 12.

The 152km route will start at the world-leading biotech campus Alderley Park, which will host pop-up stalls by local retailers, family activities including cycle challenges, and food and drink.

Warrington’s Golden Gates will be this year’s finishing line - Credit: Warrington BID

The finishing line will be at the splendid Victorian Golden Gates in Warrington. Excitement will build throughout the day at Warrington’s Tour Village, with live coverage of the race on a big screen, stunt bike displays, and other fun activities and refreshments. The thrilling climax of the race will take place at about 3.20pm.

There are plenty of other vantage points on the route from which to cheer on the riders. The Tour loops past several of the county’s great landmarks, including the Unesco World Heritage Site of Jodrell Bank, Tatton Park, and Capesthorne Hall, and calls at pretty towns and villages such as Knutsford, Macclesfield, and Alderley Edge.

Young fans in Congleton, 2016 - Credit: Tour of Britain

Cycling fans can make a day of it, or even a short break, with information about what to do, where to eat and drink and where to stay at https://www.visitcheshire.com/tourofbritain.

The route - Credit: Tour of Britain

Locals and visitors inspired to take to two wheels themselves will discover plenty of cycling options in Cheshire. There’s the chance to follow in the tyre tracks of the professionals by using the race’s route map at www.tourofbritain.co.uk/stages/stage-five and to explore further afield with one of the selection of cycling trails at www.visitcheshire.com/things-to-do/explore-the-countryside/cycling-trails.

Cycling holidays in Cheshire are available with Byways Breaks (www.byways-breaks.co.uk/cycling-holidays/cheshire).