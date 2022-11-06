Town tour: Hertford

As Hertford gets ready for the festive season, our county town is looking forward to an exciting Christmas and year ahead

There’s a real buzz in the air around Hertford at the moment and not just for Christmas. After months of demolition, scaffolding, and construction, two major town-centre projects are due for completion next year, giving a welcome contemporary boost to the cultural and retail scene in our historic county town.

Riverside restaurants, shops and a new open air piazza are part of the Lea Wharf development which replaces the old shopping centre at Bircherley Green. At the same time, Hertford Theatre is being transformed into a thriving hub for arts and culture with three cinema screens, a larger auditorium and new studio theatre.

Hertford’s festive celebrations begin on Friday November 25, when the Christmas Gala kicks off a fun family-focused weekend with market stalls, a performance stage and fairground rides before the switch-on of the illuminations at 6pm. And from Friday through Sunday, you can browse the market stalls at Hertford Castle and drop into Hertford Museum for some seasonal storytelling and Santa’s grotto.

EXPLORE

First time visitors can find a wealth of information at the Tourist Information Centre on The Wash, opposite Hertford Theatre. Pick up the Official Town Guide and free Heritage Trail leaflet listing more than 40 historic buildings marked by blue plaques.

The hub of the town across the centuries has been Hertford Castle, a royal palace for over 300 years where Queen Elizabeth I spent much of her childhood. The secluded grounds are free to visit, bisected by the river Lea, while the historic interior is available to hire. The Lea has played an important part in the brewing tradition here. The McMullen family has made beer for six generations since 1827 at Hertford Brewery in the town centre.

Discover more history at Hertford’s free museum on Bull Plain and walk in the footsteps of some of the town’s famous residents. Samuel Stone, founder of Hartford in Connecticut, America in the 17th century was an early pupil of Hales Free Grammar School and is commemorated by a riverside statue. And Wallace House on St Andrew Street was one of several boyhood homes for explorer and naturalist Alfred Russell Wallace, a contemporary of Charles Darwin.

On Cowbridge, Captain W E Johns lived over his father’s tailor’s shop before joining the Royal Flying Corps in 1917. He went on to write the popular Biggles books for children which celebrate their 90th birthday this year. And contemporary singer-songwriter George Ezra grew up here.

Enjoy the fine architecture on Fore Street, home to many popular restaurants; take a riverside walk beside the Lea to the green spaces of Hartham Common; and maybe walk or cycle along the Cole Green Way towards Welwyn Garden City or Ware.

View along Fore Street, which has many of the town's leading restaurants - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo



SHOPPING

Make your personal fashion statement by browsing the rails of Hertford’s independent boutiques. Visit Frankie and Olive in Old Cross for sustainable and ethically produced clothing or maybe Gingerlillie Boutique in Market Place for womenswear from quirky, individual brands.

St Andrew Street is home to three very different boutiques. Retail Therapy promises quality and fit at an affordable price with brands you won’t find on every high street, while Magpie Amore specialises in vintage clothing and homeware from the 1960s to the 80s. And on the corner with Old Cross, The Women’s Society stocks high end brands as well as offering a personal stylist service.

Perhaps you already have high end high street and leading designer labels you no longer wear. Head to Mint on Railway Street who will display them for eights weeks for a 50 per cent commission on the sale price. Also on Railway Street, the Ruby Room sells a combination of fun fashion, quirky gifts and first-home furniture.

For men, Azir on Parliament Square stocks designer wear that includes luxury brands, limited edition samples and ‘Labels of the Future’, while Harry Joseph Tailoring on St Andrew Street offers bespoke and made-to-measure services as well as capsule collections of ready-to-wear. And don’t miss Stags on Railway Street where brands include Lacoste, Gant and Ted Baker.

Love antiques and collectables? Find Georgian and Victorian furniture, clocks and curios at Mark Wines Antiques on St Andrew Street, where you will also find Sworders, one of the longest established fine art and antiques auction houses in the UK. Or perhaps uncover a bargain at Rossi’s Attic on Mill Bridge among the dealers in vintage, retro and collectables.

Gingerlillie on Market Place, one of several independent women's boutiques in the town - Credit: Gingerlillie, Hertford



FOOD & DRINK

Choosing a sweet treat can be a major decision, especially when confronted by the scrumptious goodies at the Hertford Cake Company on St Andrew Street and the ice creams at Tilly’s Gelato on Railway Street. In fact, Hertford’s wide choice of eateries can pose a serious dilemma.

Choose Thai cuisine at Baan Thitiya and Elle’s Kitchen; Mediterranean fare at Dinnio; and Mexican inspired street food at Dirties. Enjoy Spanish tapas at Anexo; Indian dishes at the Ginger Bar & Restaurant; and Italian at Il Vino.

The river Lea provides many attractive views in the town - Credit: Gillian Thornton



Fore Street is a real haven for foodies. Behind the pink façade of a Grade II listed town house, The Hummingbird, you’ll find modern British food with a hint of the Mediterranean. Maybe dine in the relaxed atmosphere of Lussmanns on sustainable, ethically-sourced produce. Or sample local produce in the New York style brasserie at Hertford House Hotel, a family-owned business for more than 20 years.

Enjoy pub food beside the river at The Old Barge on Folly Island with its large garden and separate function room, or drop into The Woolpack on Mill Bridge in the town centre, owned by local brewery McMullens. Hertford’s town centre offers a range of pubs including The Black Horse, established in 1817 on West Street; The Old Cross Tavern, a Community Real Ale Free House on St Andrew Street; and The Blackbirds, a traditional pub on Parliament Square.

Enjoy both contemporary and traditional cocktails at The Practitioner on Fore Street, alongside seasonal dishes, or maybe head to the peaceful outskirts of town for classic pub fare and McMullen ales at The Millstream in Port Vale.

The McMullen brewery family directors - Tom, joint managing director, Fergus, production and sales director, and Alex, finance director - Credit: McMullen

WHY I LOVE IT HERE

Tom McMullen, joint managing director, McMullen & Son

Hertford has been our family’s hometown for over 230 years. Within many of the principal buildings lie the ghosts of our family history. In the courthouse we have sat as magistrates and stood convicted as vagrants and vagabonds. In the castle we have toiled the soil as immigrant gardeners yet also resided in Victorian splendour as town mayors. In the White Hart we have met fellow members of a dry fellowship society while 118 years later, we were proudly serving our ales from the other side of the bar. In the graveyards lie the misadventurous and misfortunate (don’t dry a loaded musket by a fire) beside those whose descendants continue a 195-year brewing legacy and continuous commitment of investment in the town.



