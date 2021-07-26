Planning a day trip to London? Why not sail into the capital by boat from Tilbury? 

Published: 4:28 PM July 26, 2021

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers will launch a special service between Tilbury to central London for two dates in August, connecting Essex with London by a leisurely cruise along the Thames

From Tilbury, the boat will take 40 minutes to reach Greenwich Peninsula or 60 minutes to London Bridge, cruising past The Thames Barrier, the O2, the Old Royal Naval College Greenwich, Canary Warf and Tower Bridge along the way.

If you’re looking for inspiration once you hit London’s pavements, here’s some suggestions to get you on your way.

Where to eat, Brasserie Zedel

Soak up the atmosphere at this underground Parisian brasserie delightfully stuck in time amidst the bustle of Piccadilly Circus. A cavernous dining room replete with early 20th century and art deco splendour, Brasserie Zedel is reasonably priced and next to a cocktail bar and cabaret theatre which are just as charming.

Where to visit, Thames South Bank

Stroll along the Thames to soak up London’s grandeur and many of the city’s main attractions, including Big Ben, the London Eye, Millenium Bridge, Shakespeare’s Globe, Tate Modern and London Bridge. Rest over a sky-high cocktail at The Shard before carrying on to Tower Bridge and the Tower of London.

Where to soak up history, Westminster Abby

Founded by Benedictine monks in 960AD, Westminster Abbey is steeped in Christianity and an imposing example of Gothic architecture. It has been the coronation church since 1066, has hosted 16 royal weddings (including the Queen’s, and Prince William’s) and more than 3,000 historical figures are buried here, including 30 monarchs.

Where to shop, Carnaby Street

In the middle of the action, but less hectic than Oxford Street, Carnaby Street is a pedestrian strip offering a mix of smaller high street, high-end, independent and designer brands and a slice of Soho cool. From here, step into Soho’s back streets for more stylish boutiques and hip eateries.

Where to eat, Borough Markets

Feast on whatever cuisine you crave and sample fresh produce at one of the capital’s oldest and largest food markets that dates back to the 12th century. The heaving labyrinth of wholesalers, fresh produce sellers, street food vendors, modern restaurants and hip wine bars caters to most budgets and taste-buds.

Departing Tilbury Saturday, August 7 at 10am, returning from London Bridge City Pier at 5.30pm. Departing Tilbury Saturday August 14 at 10.40am, returning from London Bridge City Pier at 5.30pm.

thamesclippers.com



