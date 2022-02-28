How well do you know Essex? Test your knowledge with the Essex Life quiz!
How well do you know our county? Quizmaster, author and former QI Elf, Adam Jacot de Boinod puts your knowledge to the test
1) Which two Essex cricketers have scored the most and third most runs for England?
2) What is featured on the Essex flag?
3) Which theatre is a hub for the arts in Basildon?
4) Which firm exports its mini jars around the world and are found in top hotels and restaurants?
5) Whose gardens are located at White Barn House in the village of Elmstead Market?
6) Which former track and field athlete, born and raised in Chigwell, won a gold medal in the 1992 Olympics?
7) Which 17th-century country house outside Saffron Walden is renowned as one of the finest Jacobean houses in England?
8) What geographical feature are Colne, Roach and Brain?
9) What shopping centre is located in West Thurrock?
10) Which British comedian, born in Grays, is known for his controversial behaviour and views?
11) Ignoring Greater London, which four counties border Essex?
12) What two teams in Essex are part of the English Football League?
13) Where is the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club?
14) During Tudor times, Rochford Hall belonged to the family of which of Henry VIII's wives?
15) Which popular attraction can be found in the grounds of Stanway Hall?
16) For where is 01206 the phone area code?
17) Can you name either of Essex’s two world champion snooker stars?
18) Which traditional ceremony takes place every four years and consists of a test of a married couple's devotion to one another?
19) Which of Britain's most successful actresses was born in Ilford in 1934?
20) Where is the highest point in Essex, which reaches 482 feet?
21) Where was under siege in the summer of 1648?
22) Where are the Palace Theatre and Cliffs Pavilion?
23) What is the county motto?
24) Which A road do you take to reach Clacton-on-Sea?
25) Which comedian, known for his silly humour and TV appearances was born in Loughton and grew up in Chingford?
Answers
1) Sir Alastair Cook and Graham Gooch
2) Three notched Saxon seaxes (cutlasses) on a red field
3) Towngate Theatre
4) Wilkin & Sons
5) Beth Chatto
6) Sally Gunnell
7) Audley End House
8) Rivers in Essex
9) Lakeside Shopping Centre
10) Russell Brand
11) Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Kent
12) Southend United and Colchester United
13) Burnham-on-Crouch
14) Anne Boleyn
15) A zoo
16) Colchester
17) Stuart Bingham and Steve Davis
18) Dunmow Flitch Trials
19) Dame Maggie Smith
20) Chrishall Common near the village of Langley
21) Colchester
22) Southend-on-Sea
23) "Many Minds, One Heart"
24) The A 133
25) Alan Davies