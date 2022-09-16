King Tut and Norfolk – celebrating centenary of stunning find

The video of Howard Carter in the tomb, on show at Swaffham Museum - Credit: Swaffham Museum

How a Swaffham boy fell for ancient Egypt in a vanished mansion and made one of the greatest discoveries of all time

Exactly a century ago Howard Carter chiselled a tiny peephole through to an ancient Egyptian tomb – and became the first person in 3,000 years to see the treasures of Tutankhamun.

Lord Carnarvon, who funded the search and excavation, eagerly asked what he could see. “Wonderful things,” Howard replied.

Wonderful indeed. This was the archaeological find of the century and the best-preserved tomb ever unearthed in the Valley of the Kings.

It was found by a Swaffham boy Howard Carter who first fell in love with the treasures of ancient Egypt at Didlington Hall, on the edge of Thetford Forest.

The centenary of his incredible discovery is being celebrated around the world, including exhibitions and events in Norwich and Swaffham.

At Didlington, between Swaffham and Thetford, an old stables and clocktower are all that is left of what was once one of the grandest mansions in Norfolk.

The exceptionally lavish Italianate hall was home to the Amherst family and their fabulous collection of Egyptian treasures.

Many of them are now in the British Museum but when a Swaffham portrait painter was employed by the family, the Egyptian artefacts had pride of place in the mansion.

Painter Samuel Carter, renowned for his animal portraits, took his 15-year-old son Howard along to help him – and the boy become entranced by the objects from ancient Egypt.

It was the beginning of Howard’s journey to the Valley of the Kings and Tutankhamun’s tomb.

Did the mysterious bells mark the anniversary of the death of the last master of Didlington Hall before it was demolished? - Credit: Archant Library

Lady Amherst of Didlington Hall was so impressed by young Howard’s drawings of the family’s ancient Egyptian treasures that in 1891, when he was 17, she suggested he should go to Egypt to help record the tomb paintings being unearthed at a dig led by a friend.

Within a few years Howard’s knowledge of ancient Egypt, and skill at drawing and painting the discoveries, honed in a Norfolk stately home, saw him appointed inspector of monuments, based in Luxor, close to the Valley of the Kings. He led scientific and systematic excavations and was eventually hired by Lord Carnarvon to search for tombs missed by previous expeditions – included that of the young pharaoh Tutankhamun.

For eight years they searched the Valley of the Kings and Howard had persuaded Lord Carnarvon to fund one final season when they struck gold – and silver, turquoise, lapis lazuri, jewellery, chariots, statues, weapons, paintings and those astonishing mummy masks and cases.

Howard Carter with some of the finds being transported away. Picture: Courtesy of Swaffham Museum - Credit: Courtesy of Swaffham Museum

Visitors to the Howard Carter gallery at Swaffham Museum first meet Asim who guards the gallery - Credit: Swaffham Museum

In Swaffham Museum a gallery dedicated to Howard Carter includes a reconstruction of part of the burial chamber and the chance to hear Howard himself reading his diary entries about the discovery of the tomb. Treasures loaned from the British Museum include ancient Egyptian sculptures of gods, jewellery and a tube of eye make-up with Tutankhamun’s name on it.

The exhibition also includes pictures painted by some of Howard’s artistic siblings and drawings by his father.

Models and reconstructions of some of the discoveries have been made by members of Swaffham Men’s Shed and museum manager Sue Gattuso said she particularly loves the “glimpse wall” with its view of the tomb as Howard first saw it.

On November 26, exactly 100 years on from the day Howard Carter first glimpsed the treasures, Sue will tell the story of the Swaffham man who unearthed Tutankhamun’s tomb.

Both Howard’s parents were born in Swaffham. Many of his relatives are buried in the churchyard and although he never had children himself there are still family members in the area.

All four of Howard’s grandparents are buried in Swaffham churchyard, close to his father, two brothers, three uncles, two aunts and several cousins. Two of his brothers went to what was then Hamond’s Free School in the town although childhood illnesses meant Howard himself had little formal education.

Howard’s great niece Susan Allen runs Tutankhamun's Emporium in the Market Place – a tapas bar, art gallery and antiques shop – which will also be marking the centenary with a talk about the discovery on November 26.

A walking trail around the town includes the house on Sporle Road where he grew up, as well as other places linked to his family.

Keepers Cottage in Swaffham, where Howard Carter stayed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

He left Swaffham for Egypt at 17, but the man destined to become one of the world’s greatest archaeologists returned to the town regularly to visit family and childhood haunts.

As for Didlington Hall, the huge Norfolk mansion which launched Howard Carter’s journey, it was demolished in 1952. Long before then the Amhersts had to sell most of the books in their magnificent library to cover losses gambled away by a trusted member of staff and in 1910 sold the entire hall and its surrounding gardens, parkland, heronry, lake dotted with islands and even a racecourse.





In Norwich treasures spanning 2,000 years are part of an exhibition inspired by Howard Carter’s discovery.

Visions of Ancient Egypt at the Sainsbury Centre focuses on the fascination with ancient Egyptian art and design through the ages and explores how the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb unleashed ‘Tutmania’ across the world and helped inspire the Art Deco movement.

Nefertiti (Black Power) Awol Erizku 2018 Neon light on coated stainless steel is part of the Visions of Ancient Egypt exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre - Credit: The Artist, Courtesy Ben Brown Fine Arts

Fragment of a sunk relief: heads of female attendants Dynasty XVIII (c.1370 BC), 13th Century BC Egypt, El-Amarna Relief – Plaster, limestone and pigment - Credit: Sainsbury Centre Collection

Pastime in Ancient Egypt Lawrence Alma-Tadema 1864, oil on canvas, at the Visions of Ancient Egypt exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre - Credit: Harris Museum & Art Gallery

The exhibition includes almost 200 treasures from around the world and looks at how 19th and 20th century excavations inspired a fashion for all things Egyptian. There are works of art by Joshua Reynolds, Alberto Giacometti, Francis Bacon, David Hockney and contemporary Egyptian artists, plus photography, film, fashion and jewellery.

A book cover for Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile and examples of 1920s evening-wear are just some of the items revealing how ancient Egypt informed western cultural life.

The exhibition also looks at how Egyptians themselves have viewed their ancient heritage and examines interpretations of Cleopatra from the wise scholar of medieval Arabic tradition to the glamorous Hollywood icon embodied by Elizabeth Taylo.

As well as celebrating the centenary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb, it also marks the 200th anniversary of Jean-François Champollion deciphering the Rosetta Stone and finding the key to reading Egyptian hieroglyphs.

Visions of Ancient Egypt runs at the Sainsbury Centre, University of East Anglia until January 1 2023.





See more Egyptian treasures at Norwich Castle Museum

Researcher and curator Faye Kalloniatis catalogued 500 fabulous artefacts. Five favourites include:

An exquisitely painted mummy of the priest Ankh-hor, once owned by King George V who kept it at Sandringham before donating it to Norwich Castle. Its fascinating hieroglyphics reveal his duties included opening the door to the shrine in an inner sanctuary of the temple of Karnak, near Luxor, and clearing the way for a statue of a god when it was carried in processions.

A model granary donated by mustard magnate Jeremiah James Colman. Ancient Egyptian Intef died more than 4,000 years ago, but can still be seen, playing a board game on the side of a richly decorated clay model grain store. Another side shows his son recording how much bread and beer he will have to see him through the afterlife. The model was bought by Jeremiah James Colman during a family tour of Egypt in the 1890s and was one of hundreds of Egyptian treasures donated to the museum by his daughters in 1921.

A mummified cat with an extra-long neck. Cats and crocodiles were sacred to Egyptians, and sometimes bred specially to mummify - and sell to visitors who would leave them at the shrines of favourite gods. Norwich Castle has a mummy of a baby crocodile, and of a cat with a particularly long neck. When the cat was x-rayed Faye discovered its head had been accidentally snapped off, probably during mummification, and repaired with a stick.

A model servant. Shabtis are miniature models of servants, created to work for the dead in the afterlife. One is decorated with a hieroglyphic declaring: "When you are called you will say 'Here I am.'"

An ear lobe plug. For centuries these discs were believed to be reels for thread. “Archaeologists refused to believe they were earrings because they thought no-one would have holes in their ears that big!" said Faye. "Now we know they would."

The Egyptian Collection at Norwich Castle Museum by Faye Kalloniatis, is published by Oxbow.

And if it’s a pyramid you are looking for, try Blickling where a pyramid mausoleum was built in woodland in 1793 to house the bodies of John Hobart, earl of Buckinghamshire, and his two wives. Inside, beneath a central dome, the floor is paved with marble and alcoves hold three marble sarcophagi.



