TV survival expert teams up with Cuffley adventure park to create family wilderness camp

TV survival expert Ed Stafford is on a mission to get families out into nature, including at a woodland site Cuffley Camp in deepest Hertfordshire, writes Julie Lucas...





I have vivid memories of Camp - exploring the woods, singing songs around a campfire and eating overcooked rubbery scrambled eggs with school friends. Now it’s hoped that a new generation of youngsters will be inspired to ditch the technology for a moment and get into the great outdoors.

Children set loose at Cuffley - Credit: Photopia Photography



New weekend adventures at Cuffley Outdoor Centre near Potters Bar, which has been a destination for school trips for decades, are being run by adventure company Camp Wilderness.

Designed to immerse families in nature in a fun, exciting and challenging way, the advanced sessions have been created by survival expert Ed Stafford.

He thinks it will reconnect families, who, he says, ‘ have become a bit brain dead with each other’ during lockdown.

‘Even though we have spent so much time with our families, I think these family camps will be great,’ the 45-year-old dad-of-three says. ‘It’s an activity weekend in the wild, but having to rely on each other and having to work together as a team.’

Ed Stafford making fire at Camp Wilderness - Credit: Photopia Photography



The camps are aimed at families with children aged six to 16, and there are two options – a two-day adventure giving a taster of life under canvas, and a three dayer specially curated by Ed, offering more challenging bushcraft and survival experiences.

The advanced camp will teach skills such as the bow drill (for those who weren’t Scouts, that’s rapidly rubbing sticks together to create fire). There is also the option to pack the kids off to a three or five-day summer camp with activities designed by Ed.

‘When you learn these skills it gives you more confidence outside,’ Ed suggests. ‘It’s not because we think doomsday is going to happen and everyone is going to have to survive in the woods, it’s just a really nice way of connecting with nature.’

Camp Wilderness teaches bush craft skills that boost children's sense of what they can achieve - Credit: Photopia Photography

He adds that a core feature of the programmes is taking children out of their comfort zone.

‘They will get hands on doing stuff that has got inherent dangers in it such as using a knife for the first time and lighting a fire. Of course you can get burnt, but without taking a moderate amount of risk you never learn.

‘We have this innate desire to protect but if you do it too much and wrap children up in cotton wool they are not going to make mistakes, they are never going to learn from that. They are never going to develop new motor skills or that sense of responsibility. So it’s super important.’

Ed’s attitude is very can-do, but what do you say to a family nervous about an experience in the wild, even in woodland near Potters Bar?

‘I think it’s too easy to get overwhelmed by situations. It’s only through doing things that you can’t do that you learn, that you grow. And if you were to stop every time you couldn’t do anything you would stagnate. Go in with the attitude that you are not going to succeed with everything initially.’

And it’s not all challenges, the Cuffley weekends are designed to offer a combination of rest and relaxation with fun activities that test the mind and body.

Accommodation is in a safari-style tipi tent and you won’t have to rely on foraging the whole weekend – meals are provided courtesy of a chef.

Ed with his wife Laura Bingham and son, Ran. The family went off-gird on a deserted Indonesian island - Credit: Discovery Channel

Ed hopes the camp will inspire children and families to discover more about nature and their abilities. ‘In modern society we are all afraid of everything, afraid of failure, afraid of things that we don’t know about. Yet the moment we limit ourselves by not doing those things, because they are bit scary, we become smaller versions of ourselves. It’s learning about the world around you.’



Camp Wilderness Families camps at Cuffley begin on July 30. The two-day experience starts at £380 per family and the three-day from £500. campwilderness.co.uk

