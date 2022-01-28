The most romantic places in Cornwall for Valentine's Day

Celebrate your significant other in style at one of these locations.

Cornwall is made for making memories with your loved one, so to celebrate the most romantic month of the year, we’ve rounded up some of the most magical and memorable experiences to share together - here's a few ideas to get you in the mood for love this Valentine's Day.

Dine Away

Book a table at The Sardine Factory, a harbourside restaurant in the picturesque fishing village of Looe run by local chef Ben Palmer. The menu changes with the seasons, but expect delicious dishes such as oysters and baked Cornish crab mac and cheese.

Relish the timeless romance of the iconic Headland Hotel with a Classic Afternoon Tea, from £25pp, and tuck into delicate sandwiches and cakes while savouring the dramatic Atlantic views. Or go all out, and treat your partner to a two-night Valentine’s break until February 17th, which includes a red rose, breakfasts, a two-course dinner, and full use of spa facilities and Aqua Club, from £399.

Reserve a table for two at Ci Ci’s bar, a sumptuous hideaway above the Paul Ainsworth at No. 6 restaurant in Padstow where you can choose from a specially curated list of cocktails, and exquisitely prepared bar snacks.

Something Different

Share an exhilarating flying experience as part of Flynqy’s Land Away Flight Experience. Fly to Land’s End or the Isles of Scilly for a bird’s eye view of the county from the captain’s seat, and then swap when you get to your destination. Prices start at £355 for two people.

Lobster Pot - Credit: Layton Bennett

Hide away at the stylishly rustic Lobster Pot in Porthcothan . Not only is the bolthole for two somewhere to relax and rejuvenate, but guests inspired by their surroundings can sign up for a painting, fish rubbing and upcycling workshop with artist Susie Ray who designed the décor. Short breaks (3 nights min) are available outside school holidays and start at £336.

Embark on an adventure with your loved one with a treasure hunt. Treasure Trails provide self-guided booklets across the county that you can download here. You’ll use all sorts of local landmarks to solve clues, uncover secrets and learn something new, about each other, as much as the region.

Create a one-of-a-kind bottle of gin at a distilling masterclass at Tarquin Gin School in Padstow and St Ives. During the hands-on experience (£85 per person), you can choose your own botanicals, and distil a bespoke tipple to take away.

Channel the romance of bygone days by hiring a vintage car, such as a Morgan 2 Seater or MGB Roadster, and take a road trip along Cornwall’s most scenic roads. See Cornwall Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty for inspiration.

Treat the foodie in your life to the ultimate weekend of extravagance with Outlaw’s Foodie Getaway for Two (from £650). The silver package, available in February and March, includes two nights at the Grade II listed Trewornan Manor near Rock, afternoon tea, and dinner for two at Nathan Outlaw’s acclaimed restaurants Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen and Outlaw’s New Road in Port Isaac.

Classes at Tarquin's Gin distillery - Credit: Tarquin's Gin

Embrace full-blown romance with the Amour in St Mawes experience at The Idle Rocks Hotel. Priced from £600, it includes an overnight stay, champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries on arrival, an hour-long aromatherapy treatment at the Reef Knot Retreat, a decadent seven-course signature dinner by Executive Head Chef Dorian Janmaat and a full Cornish Breakfast before your departure.

Peaceful Views

Take to the skies on a hot air balloon flight and savour the stunning landscapes of North Cornwall from a unique perspective. Aerosaurus Balloons launch flights from Launceston at dawn and dusk between April and October weather permitting, so pre-book as a surprise. Priced from £120 per person.

Set the alarm and take an early morning drive to watch the sunrise from a deserted beach as life’s greatest pleasures are often found in the simplest moments. Just don’t forget a few pastries and a thermos of hot chocolate to sweeten the experience.

Paddle as a pair along the peaceful creeks of the Helford Passage with Koru Kayaking. Departing from the Budock Vean Hotel, you can delight in the scenery that inspired Daphne du Maurier’s romantic novel Frenchman’s Creek.

In a kayak made for two - Credit: Visit Cornwall

Watch an awe-inspiring sunset from the romantically rugged St Agnes Head and stay for a spot of stargazing. This rural location is one of the Dark Skies Discovery Sites, so keep an eye out for constellations on a clear night.

Grab blankets and a bottle of bubbles and blow the cobwebs away with a winter picnic overlooking the surf. Cape Cornwall, Fistral Beach, Polzeath and Watergate Bay are all fantastic options but really, you’re never too far from a suitably dramatic backdrop.

Get cosy at the stunning Lusty Glaze cove in Newquay, which has earned numerous accolades including the title of Britain’s Best Beach by The Sunday Times. Enjoy a bracing walk along the beach before warming up with a beverage beside the fire.

Wander amidst the bucolic at Trethevy, Tintagel. Surrounded by babbling brooks, woodland and waterfalls, allow yourselves to be thoroughly enchanted by this dreamlike corner of the county.

St Nectans Kieve waterfall in St Nectan's Glen - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Treat Yourself

Laugh at a night of comedy. Groan Ups, from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong, has been described as ‘comedy perfection’ and is at the Hall for Cornwall between February 7th and 12th.

Rest, rejuvenate and reconnect with the two-night Twilight Spa Break at St Michaels resort. The package includes a three-hour hydrothermal experience and two-course dinner at Brasserie on the Bay. From £239 per person until the end of March.

Pretend you’re in very own romcom by going ice skating at the Eden Project, which remains open until February 27th. Or up the ante by flying over the biomes with your beloved on the half mile zip wire as part of the Fly With a Friend service that’s run by a separate company, Hangloose, but can be booked via the Eden Project site.

Fly over the Eden biomes - Credit: Hangloose

Enjoy a spot of wine tasting at the award-winning Camel Valley vineyard near Bodmin. This can be done solely or teamed with a guided tour of the winery where you can learn all about the product and process. Either way, there's the opportunity to buy a bottle, or two, as a memento of your visit.

Hop on a bicycle that’s not so much made for two but does involve minimum effort. EBike Cornwall in Penzance provides electric bikes as well as guided tours, or they can deliver bikes to you (within a 25 mile radius), so you can create your own two-wheel adventure.

Check-in at the 17th century St Tudy Inn for a nourishing weekend of hiking and feasting. Make the most of the incredible walking opportunities on Bodmin Moor, including Brown Willy and Rough Tor, before tucking into pub classics, created by head chef Siaka Touray.