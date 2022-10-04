On The Record: Victoria Cushing of The Pumpkin House at Thursford

At the turntable to answer our questions On The Record this month is Victoria Cushing, of The Pumpkin House at Thursford.

1. What’s the first song you can remember from your childhood?

My Dad loved The Carpenters so I remember listening to 'Top of the World' on cassette in the car.

2. What was the first record you bought?

Slightly embarrassingly I think it was a Shakin’ Stevens record.

3. What have you been listening to most recently?

I have been feeling extremely nostalgic recently so I have been going back to the 90s and rediscovering some classic pop hits which I had completely forgotten about!

4. What was the first concert you went to?

It was Shakin’ Stevens in Brighton near where I grew up.

5. Who was the best artist or band you have ever seen?

Quite unexpectedly it was Take That. I ended up seeing them as an adult rather than when they were famous the first time round and they were just brilliant. Despite Robbie no longer being part of the band I had forgotten how many great songs they had and Gary Barlow was just incredible.



6. Do you have a favourite singer?

Elton John - who I recently saw at Carrow Road and also loved.

7. Which genre of music do you enjoy the most?

It's a tough decision between classic pop music but I also love a good country song.

8. What’s your most treasured album?

It’s Californication from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers which reminds me of travelling when I was much younger!

9. Which instruments do you play?

Tragically not one - I have taken up piano, clarinet and the flute when I was little but it turns out I am not musically gifted!



10. If you had to choose just one, which is the favourite song of your lifetime?

Britney Spears - Hit Me Baby One More Time. I just love Britney!

11. And which is the song you would turn off if it came on the radio?

I just can't get on with any Queen song. I know it's a classic but I will turn off Bohemian Rhapsody.

12. Finally, how important is music to you?

I wouldn't say I am a music buff but actually I love music as a backdrop to my life!





Owners Victoria and Henry Cushing at The Pumpkin House at Thursford in 2021. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

Plenty of pumpkins

The Pumpkin House, at Brookhill Farm, Fakenham Road, Thursford, is open on October 15 and 16 and from October 22 to 30, from 10am to 4pm.

The wooden house is decorated with more than 1,000 pumpkins.

Visitors can park nearby and view the pumpkin totem poles, miniature and big pumpkin house, listen to the musical organ and play on the hay bale towers – all for free.

Standard Jack o’ lantern pumpkins are available to buy, plus a range of home grown pumpkins, squashs and gourds.

There is a new wooded trail and haybale maze combined and a Halloween hut full of Halloween decorations, broomsticks and costumes.

Visitors can enjoy a locally made slice of pumpkin cake or a mug of pumpkin soup. On certain days face painting will also be available.

The Pumpkin House hosts its first Autumn Fair alongside Brew Norfolk and Friends, who have hand-picked a select group of local makers, on October 22 and 23.

Pumpkins range in size and shape from Mini to Emperor and every pumpkin bought includes a leaflet about how to cook, carve and grow your own.

The farm grows traditional pumpkins plus speciality varieties.

The Pumpkin House in Thursford is a pop-up shop and pumpkin patch on the A148 between Holt and Fakenham (NR21 0BD). Entry and parking are free. Pumpkins are priced according to size.

To find out more, visit: www.pumpkinhouse.co.uk and check social media for updates.

