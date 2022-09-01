Come on in... Walberswick Open Studio Trail 2022, September 3 & 4, 10am to 5pm. - Credit: Walberswick Open Studio Trail

It's always a treat to wander around the pretty coastal village of Walberswick, but this weekend - September 3 & 4, 10am-5pm - you can do more than just peep over garden walls.

Take the Walberswick Open Studio Trail and immerse yourself in the heart of this creative village. Chat to resident artists, explore working studios and maybe purchase a unique, original artwork.

The 2022 Walberswick Open Studio Trail starts at an exhibition in The Anchor Barn, where free trail maps are available. There will be posters, arrows and flags to help you navigate round the nine locations and enjoy works that range from oil paintings to painted sticks to digital knitting, all displayed in sheds, summerhouses and working studios from both established and emerging artists

The artists you'll see...

Karen Baron

Since university, where she studied fine art and photography, Karen has been fascinated by colours shapes and textures formed in landscapes.

Kate Felton Hall

Kate exhibits at Southwold Gallery and London Galleries, including Artdog, The London Art Fairs, The Mall Galleries and the Society of Women Artists.

Tom Aldridge

Tom graduated with an MA in Fine Art from Edinburgh University. He lives and works in London.

Christian Aldridge

Christian studied painting at the Slade School of art and is interested in process and abstraction.

Abstract by Christian Aldridge - Credit: Christian Aldridge



Amanda Erlenbach

Amanda grew up in Walberswick and returned in 2000. She trained at The Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts.

Diana Wright

Diana’s work, mainly in soft pastel and pencil, is inspired by her beautiful Suffolk garden. Find Diana in her summerhouse studio.

Helen Riches

A full time artist, Helen exhibits her landscapes and still life oil paintings in London and Suffolk. Layers of textured colour defines her semi abstracted style.

Semi-abstract work by Walberswick artist Helen Riches. - Credit: Helen Riches

David Riches

A professional oil painter, David specialises in pleinair and still life. His impasto technique gives his work a special energy and movement.

A Southwold view by David Riches. - Credit: David Riches

Bill Ungless

Bill, who is both a painter and sculptor, has exhibited widely including one man shows at The Cut in Halesworth.

Kay Ungless

Kay is a digital knitter, producing images of buildings, people, flora and fauna.

Work by Walberswick artist Kay Ungless. - Credit: Kay Ungless

Margie North

Walberswick is the stimulus for Margie North’s landscapes. She loves colour and texture. In the summer she paints en pleinair.

Peter North

Peter resumed painting after retirement. His watercolours are in a naive style and have been displayed at galleries in Wivenhoe, Colchester and Southend.

Sarah Muir Poland

Sarah is an expressionist painter known for her distinctive use of colour and the intimacy of her scenes. She has an international and UK following.

Girl with the orange light by Sarah Muir Poland. - Credit: Sarah Muir Poland

Jackie Almond

Jackie has exhibited in London including the RA Summer exhibition and in East Anglia. Her aim is to communicate the essence of an atmosphere, evoking stillness and silence.

Alan Almond

Alan paints full time since leaving the film industry. His work attempts to explore the relationship between people and the nature that surrounds them.

Wendy Sinclair

Wendy Sinclair graduated in sculpture at the Slade, but later found she became more absorbed in growing and capturing plants in paint.

Jo Lowrie

Jo studied at Byam Shaw, London and graduated at the West Surrey College of Art and Design. Her work concentrates on the gentle abstraction of the absorbed view.

Artist Jo Lowrie - Credit: Simon Pugh

Find your way around the Walberswick Open Studio Trail of 17 artists. - Credit: Walberswick Open Studio Trail



