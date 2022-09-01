17 exciting artists to meet in Walberswick Open Studio art trail
- Credit: Walberswick Open Studio Trail
It's always a treat to wander around the pretty coastal village of Walberswick, but this weekend - September 3 & 4, 10am-5pm - you can do more than just peep over garden walls.
Take the Walberswick Open Studio Trail and immerse yourself in the heart of this creative village. Chat to resident artists, explore working studios and maybe purchase a unique, original artwork.
The 2022 Walberswick Open Studio Trail starts at an exhibition in The Anchor Barn, where free trail maps are available. There will be posters, arrows and flags to help you navigate round the nine locations and enjoy works that range from oil paintings to painted sticks to digital knitting, all displayed in sheds, summerhouses and working studios from both established and emerging artists
Follow the event on instagram walberswick_open_studios
The artists you'll see...
Karen Baron
Since university, where she studied fine art and photography, Karen has been fascinated by colours shapes and textures formed in landscapes.
karenbaren.com
Insta: karenbaron.artist
Kate Felton Hall
Kate exhibits at Southwold Gallery and London Galleries, including Artdog, The London Art Fairs, The Mall Galleries and the Society of Women Artists.
katefelton@btinternet.com
katefeltonhall.co.uk
Tom Aldridge
Tom graduated with an MA in Fine Art from Edinburgh University. He lives and works in London.
tom-aldridge.com
Christian Aldridge
Christian studied painting at the Slade School of art and is interested in process and abstraction.
christian.aldridge@hotmail.com
Insta: studioaldridge
Amanda Erlenbach
Amanda grew up in Walberswick and returned in 2000. She trained at The Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts.
M: 07590 697575
amanda.erlenbach@gmail.com
Diana Wright
Diana’s work, mainly in soft pastel and pencil, is inspired by her beautiful Suffolk garden. Find Diana in her summerhouse studio.
M: 07850 961765
Helen Riches
A full time artist, Helen exhibits her landscapes and still life oil paintings in London and Suffolk. Layers of textured colour defines her semi abstracted style.
Instagram helen_riches_paintings
helenrichespaintings.co.uk
helenriches@icloud.com
David Riches
A professional oil painter, David specialises in pleinair and still life. His impasto technique gives his work a special energy and movement.
Insta: davidrichespaintings
davidriches@icloud.co.uk
Bill Ungless
Bill, who is both a painter and sculptor, has exhibited widely including one man shows at The Cut in Halesworth.
Insta: bill_ungless
wungless@btinternet.com
Kay Ungless
Kay is a digital knitter, producing images of buildings, people, flora and fauna.
Insta: kay_ungless
kungless@btinternet.com
Margie North
Walberswick is the stimulus for Margie North’s landscapes. She loves colour and texture. In the summer she paints en pleinair.
margienorth@talktalk.net
Peter North
Peter resumed painting after retirement. His watercolours are in a naive style and have been displayed at galleries in Wivenhoe, Colchester and Southend.
peternorth@talktalk.net
Sarah Muir Poland
Sarah is an expressionist painter known for her distinctive use of colour and the intimacy of her scenes. She has an international and UK following.
Insta: sarahmuirpoland
sarahpoland8@gmail.com
sarahmuirpoland
Jackie Almond
Jackie has exhibited in London including the RA Summer exhibition and in East Anglia. Her aim is to communicate the essence of an atmosphere, evoking stillness and silence.
Insta: jackiealmond1
jacsarahalmond@icloud.com
jackiealmond.com
Alan Almond
Alan paints full time since leaving the film industry. His work attempts to explore the relationship between people and the nature that surrounds them.
alandjalmond@icloud.com
Wendy Sinclair
Wendy Sinclair graduated in sculpture at the Slade, but later found she became more absorbed in growing and capturing plants in paint.
T: 01502 724433
Jo Lowrie
Jo studied at Byam Shaw, London and graduated at the West Surrey College of Art and Design. Her work concentrates on the gentle abstraction of the absorbed view.
djlowrie10@gmail.com