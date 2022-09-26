The 10 best walks in Essex

From undulating countryside to wild coastal splendour, explore the best our county has to offer on two feet

Finchingfield and Great Bardfield walk

Start: Finchingfield village green (Grid Ref: TL684328)

Taking in two of Essex’s most appealing villages, this route links Finchingfield and Great Bardfield in a rewarding five-mile loop through some pleasingly varied terrain. Leaving the much-visited Finchingfield village green and duck pond behind and heading south west on tempting crop field paths to reach Beslyns, the River Pant then leads you east into Great Bardfield, with its mix of Georgian grandeur and traditional Essex cottages. Break the journey here for refreshments, or press on back up northwards alongside the Finchingfield Brook to return to your starting point – and its numerous pub and tea shop options.





Maldon walk

Start: Promenade Park, Maldon (Grid Ref: TL861064)

Promenade Park is a perfect spot to start, allowing you to head east to enjoy the river views and impressive statue of defeated Saxon leader Byrhtnoth, before retracing your steps and continuing west back into historic Maldon. Staying close to the River Chelmer, follow Hythe Quay past the many majestic Thames barges and then Chandlers Quay to the foot of Market Hill. Enjoying the 19th century buildings as you head up to the town centre, you pass the imposing Moot Hall, and you can then plot your way down the High Street, which is full of independent shops and cafes, towards St Mary’s church and Promenade Park.





Matching villages walk

Start: Matching Green (Grid Ref: TL536111)

Three Saxon villages east of Harlow are the points on this walk triangle, which is packed with sights inside four miles. Find a parking spot around the 13-acre village green in Matching Green, with its cricket club and pond, and head west off High Laver Road across crop fields to join the lane into delightful Matching Tye from the south east. You could break the walk at The Fox Inn, or continue north east to Matching and the 13th century Church of St Mary the Virgin, leaving opposite south east to Brick House, back towards your start, and The Chequers for post-walk refreshments.





Harwich on The Essex Way walk

Start: Wrabness station (Grid Ref: TM180315)

Take the train to Wrabness to savour a final eight-mile stretch of The Essex Way into Harwich, with the River Stour as an early companion and the North Sea awaiting at the finish. Cut north from the station to pick up the waymarked trail alongside Copperas Bay, then cross the railway to head inland towards Ramsey Windmill. The other side of the A120, another two miles south east, brings you to the coast, reaching the sea wall at Dovercourt and passing the Low Lighthouse. Slightly inland at the High Lighthouse is the plaque marking the end of the Essex Way. The Georgian maritime heritage of Harwich – and Felixstowe port across the Stour – offer a diverting finish.





Mersea Island circular walk

Start: East Mersea (Grid Ref: TM050140)

From the car park off Church Lane by Saint Edmund church you head south through the holiday park to hit the coast, turn right, and keep on going! It’s 13 miles if you want a full day around the whole island, but there are numerous lanes and paths allowing you to cut the route short as desired. The first couple of miles bring you into West Mersea and the walk’s only facilities. From there, it gets pleasingly wilder on the north shore, with grassy paths the order of the day alongside the Strood and Pyefleet Channels. Great views of Brightlingsea can be had from the eastern island end.





Newport to Saffron Walden walk

Start: Newport Station (Grid Ref: TL522335)

The Saffron Trail runs 71 miles from Southend to Saffron Walden, and this final six-mile waymarked stretch is accessible by public transport, starting at Newport station and winding through rolling countryside. Heading north up the historic High Street, the trail goes north-west through Wendens Ambo before crossing the railway and making for Audley End House and Gardens – the grand English Heritage mansion makes the perfect detour if you have time in your day. Reaching the market town of Saffron Walden, the finish is up past St Mary the Virgin church at the Norman castle remains, with a bus service returning from the High Street.





Langdon Hills walk

Start: Langdon Nature Discovery Centre (Grid Ref: TQ659874)

Meaning ‘long hill’ in Anglo-Saxon, Langdon is one of the most notably elevated areas of south Essex, rising above 380 feet, with lots of route options to test your hill legs. Starting at the Essex Wildlife Trust’s Langdon Nature Discovery Centre, you can enjoy the climb up through the well-kept reserve, butterfly and bird spotting en route, through Lincewood and the edge of Hall Wood to the Laindon road. Crossing carefully takes you into Langdon Hills Country Park. The open spaces of Westley Heights offers plenty of snack-break spots, with views over the Thames estuary, before the downhill two-mile return to your start.





Dedham and the Stour Valley walk

Start: Dedham village centre (Grid Ref: TM057331)

Taking in the water meadows of the River Stour, the acclaimed Dedham village and Constable Country, this walk is particularly good for a leisurely summer stroll. Heading west from the village centre to pick up the Essex Way to Saint Mary’s Church in Langham, loop back to skirt Stratford St Mary and head along the north bank of the river to Dedham Bridge. Going back south to the start keeps the walk to five miles, but you can add another scenic three miles by continuing along the Stour Valley Path to the locations of many of Constable’s most famous paintings, including Flatford Mill and Willy Lott’s Cottage.





Brentwood and Thorndon Country Park walk

Start: Brentwood High Street (Grid Ref: TQ596938)

Leaving bustling Brentwood town centre behind and heading south-east across Shenfield Common and onwards through Hart’s Wood to Thorndon Country Park, you are presented with a wide range of walk options for all the family within a couple of miles. The kids will love the Gruffalo Trail (maps available from the Essex Wildlife Trust’s Nature Discovery Centre), while the varied park terrain allows you to tackle loops of various lengths on good paths and tracks through woodland, farmland and open hills in the south-western corner, providing sweeping views right across south Essex and into Kent and central London.





Colne Valley walk

Start: Earls Colne (Grid Ref: TL855289)

Exploring three eponymous villages of the Colne Valley, this six-mile walk heads north from Earls Colne across the golf course before tracking west along the River Colne and arcing through pretty Colne Engaine from the south west. Drop south east to Mill Lane, and from Mill Brook’s Cottage you take a delightful green lane for a mile to reach White Colne. There are footpaths north and south of the river through water meadows to Chalkney Wood. To return, head for Tilekiln Farm and paths to the south of Earls Colne, looping anti-clockwise past St Andrews Church to the High Street. A detour will let you explore the fourth Colne village, Wakes Colne, where you’ll find the impressive Chappel Viaduct.





Julian Goode is a Mountain Training qualified Lowland Leader, walking guide, and owner of Brentwood-based Goode Walks, goodewalks.co.uk





