5 family friendly summer walks in Devon

A popular summer hotspot and UK favourite, Devon is well known for its breathtaking coastline, spectacular beaches, and multiple national parks to explore.

Whether it’s clearing the cobwebs with a sea-side stroll, exploring the vast woodlands, or a peaceful sunset walk on golden sands, there is something suited for everyone.

For those seeking inspiration for a summer walk, Devon-based holiday lettings company Sweetcombe Cottage Holidays have highlighted five family friendly walks to enjoy in the warmer months:

1. Heddons Mouth

Distance: 2 miles

Route: Starting at the National Trust gift shop, take a gentle 2-mile stroll on level terrain through woodland and riverside paths, before reaching a secluded beach, shadowed by the towering cliffs of Heddon’s Mouth. Retrace your steps back through the streams and head to the car park for an ice cream and a refreshment on the way out.

Make your way up the coastline to experience stunning sea views every step of the way near Baggy Point. - Credit: Sweetcombe Cottage Holidays

2. Baggy Point easy access walk

Distance: 2.5 miles

Route: Taking you along the west coast, start at the Baggy Point car park and make your way up the coastline to experience stunning sea views every step of the way. Look out for the whale bones and sunbathing seals if you’re lucky, before reaching the headland for a breath to take in the surrounding landscape. Retrace your steps back to the car park to see it all again!

The walk from Froward Point provides magnificent views of the coastline. - Credit: Sweetcombe Cottage Holidays

3. Froward Point

Distance: 2 miles

Route: Ideal for history lovers, this route takes you along a road originally built as a military road during the Second World War, when the gun emplacement was built nearby. Starting at Brownstone car park, the walk provides magnificent views of the coastline and Mewstone through verdant natural conservations.

Stroll along the coastline and take in the sea views of Weston Beach and Branscombe. - Credit: Sweetcombe Cottage Holidays

4. Salcombe Hill Circular Walk

Distance: 5 miles

Route: Starting and ending at the Salcombe Hill car park, stroll along the coastline and take in the sea views of Weston Beach and Branscombe, before turning inland through a vast wooded valley surrounded by nature. The best part, you can even stop at the Donkey Sanctuary that houses hundreds of donkeys, and take an optional stroll with the animals before heading back to Salcombe Hill.

This trail on Exmouth Beach is enjoyed by many for the fabulous views and is perfect for spectating or joining in on some water sports. - Credit: Shutterstock

5. Queens Drive to Sand Bay

Distance: 3 miles

Route: Perfect for a stroll on the seafront with the kids, this trail on Exmouth Beach is enjoyed by many for the fabulous views and is perfect for spectating or joining in on some water sports. For the dog lovers, make your way to the end of Queens Drive, where dogs can enjoy the golden sands alongside the rest of the family.