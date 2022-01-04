5 lovely snowdrop Norfolk garden walks to see this February

If you love the pretty carpets of snowdrops which emerge in February you'll adore this selection of premium gardens open through the National Garden Scheme in Norfolk. You may need to book to visit - see the NGS website for full details on each garden.

Lexham Hall

Litcham, PE32 2QJ

OPEN: Sunday February 13, 11am - 4pm

Woods and borders here are carpeted with snowdrops in February. The parkland, with lake and river walks, surrounds the hall (not open). There is a formal garden with terraces, roses and mixed borders, traditional working kitchen garden with crinkle-crankle wall.

The NGS has some beautiful snowdrop walks - Credit: Archant

Horstead House

Norwich, NR12 7AU

OPEN: Saturday February 19, 11am - 4pm

A stunning display of beautiful snowdrops carpets the woodland setting with winter flowering shrubs. Another beautiful feature are the dogwoods growing on a small island in the River Bure, which flows through the garden. There is also a small walled garden.

Bagthorpe Hall

King's Lynn, PE31 6QY

OPEN: Sunday, February 20, 11am - 4pm

A delightful circular walk which meanders through a stunning display of snowdrops naturally carpeting a woodland floor, and then returning through a walled garden.

Bagthorpe Hall open for this year's snowdrop display - Credit: NGS

Chestnut Farm

West Beckham, Holt

OPEN: Sunday February 27, 11am - 4pm

There are 100+ varieties of snowdrops, drifts of crocus with seasonal flowering shrubs to see at this mature three-acre garden which also boasts collections of many rare and unusual plants and trees. Later in the season there are wood anemones, fritillary meadow, a wildflower walk, pond, small arboretum, croquet lawn and colourful herbaceous borders.

Hindringham Hall

Hindringham, NR21 0QA

OPEN: Saturday February 26, 10am - 4pm

This garden surrounds a Grade II* Tudor Manor House (not open) which has a complete medieval moat plus three acres of fishponds. There is a working walled vegetable garden, Victorian nut walk, formal beds, bog and stream gardens and always something of interest throughout the year once the snowdrops have gone.



