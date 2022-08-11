Cheshire walk - Anderton Boat Lift and Nature Park

Anderton Boat Lift and Nature Park stands proud as a testament to vision and renewal

In the 1980s the area east of Anderton village was in a sorry state. The famous boat lift was disused and rusting and the local salt and soda ash industries had left a dangerous, toxic legacy in the shape of contaminated lime pits enclosed by banks of ash clinker.

Happily, the restored boat lift is now a premier Cheshire tourist attraction and the varied complex of open spaces including Anderton Nature Park, known collectively as the Northwich Woodlands, is a major asset to the town and local area.

Victorian marvel: Anderton Boat Lift - Credit: David Dunford

Before the boat lift was opened in 1875, goods had to be conveyed between the Trent and Mersey canal and Weaver Navigation, 50 feet below, by a cumbersome system of chutes, cranes and inclined planes. The Trustees of the Weaver Navigation decided to commission a boat lift.

The lift, conceived by Edward Leader Williams and designed by Edwin Clark, originally operated under hydraulic power. An aqueduct carries boats from the Trent and Mersey out to two gigantic caissons, which are raised and lowered vertically to and from a basin on the Weaver Navigation.

Problems with cylinder failures and corroding pistons (exacerbated by the salinity of the local water) led to conversion to electric power in the 1900s.

The boat lift continued to be electrically powered for 75 years, despite the later decline in boat traffic, until the discovery of extensive corrosion in the superstructure caused the lift to be declared unsafe, forcing its closure in 1983.

A development group was founded three years later to try to save the historic ‘Cathedral of the Canals’ – already designated as a scheduled monument – but lack of funds was a perennial problem.

The tide changed with the formation of the Anderton Boat Lift Trust and the Friends of Anderton Lift, and a £3.3m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund was a real game-changer.

The Anderton Boat Lift is now one of Cheshire's premier attractions - Credit: David Dunford

The remarkable piece of Victorian engineering was finally restored to working order, using a modified version of the original hydraulic system, and reopened in 2002. The impressive visitor centre includes an exhibition building and coffee shop. Boat trips are available on the Edwin Clark, seven days a week (£14.50 adults, £12.50 children under 15).

Over the same period, ambitious plans to adapt the adjoining lime beds for leisure and conservation were being hatched. Although first conceived in the 1970s, it wasn’t until 1995 that Anderton Nature Park, the first part of the wider Northwich Woodlands complex, opened to the public after the construction of essential pathways, fences and footbridges.

Various areas were added subsequently, including Carey Park, Ashton’s and Neumann’s Flashes and Dairy House Meadows, plus land bought by the then Forestry Commission, now forming a recreational area totalling more than 1,000 acres, with 20 miles of footpaths. The Flashes are a hotspot for rare birds and notable insects include the uncommon Dingy Skipper, a Biodiversity Action Plan priority species.

The Friends of Anderton and Marbury (FoAM), founded in 1999, provide a monthly programme of events throughout the year. In August there is an afternoon walk on the 13th exploring the wartime history of Marbury Country Park, and on 25th a bat walk and talk will be held in association with the Cheshire Bat Group. Details of these and other events can be found on the FoAM website (foam.merseyforest.org.uk).

Note that major subsidence has led to the temporary closure of the Soot Hill road up to Anderton village from the swingbridge on the A533 Winnington Lane, so you will need either to find your way through residential Barnton, or approach from Comberbach to the north via Marbury Country Park.

OS Explorer 267: Northwich and Delamere Forest - Credit: Ordnance Survey

1. From the south-eastern corner of the car park, follow the path into the Anderton Nature Park passing an interpretation board for the Saltscape Trail through metal pillars decorated with dragonflies. Take the left-hand fork, signposted to Haydn Pool, Uplands Woodland and Marbury Country Park. Keep right past an open area, passing a bench with sculptures on your right.

2. Cross another path and continue past the Forestry Commission sign for Uplands, walking to the left of a long wildflower meadow.





Footpath over Marbury Brook - Credit: David Dunford

3. Ignoring a path off to the right, keep left as the main track bears left and descends to cross Marbury Brook via a footbridge.

4. The path continues through trees, skirting more open areas (where we noticed several orchid spikes) until shortly before Marbury Lane, where the route turns right onto a grassy path running parallel to the road.

5. At a fork, keep left (the upper, right-hand path leads to a bird hide overlooking Haydn Pool, but in summer when the undergrowth is high there is unlikely to be much to see). Pass the end of a side-path on the left connecting with the road (by an interpretation panel for the nearby Sand Martin Bank), then pass the foot of a flight of steps (leading up the bund on the right to another bird hide).

Witton Brook and the Weaver - Credit: David Dunford

6. The path runs alongside the Witton Brook, a reedy tributary of the Weaver; after crossing the Marbury Brook side-stream, take the lower (left-hand) path, continuing along Witton Brook to Carden’s Ferry Bridge, a major footbridge on the left, just before the confluence with the main river.

7. Don’t cross the bridge, but continue ahead down a few shallow steps to the Weaver. Follow the river downstream. A series of fishing platforms afford views over the river, and you pass a sunken barge on the far bank.

8. By a couple of picnic benches, leave the river and walk up the track back to the car park. If you prefer, it is also possible to continue along a narrow riverside path to the boat lift and return to the car park via the visitor centre. For the Stanley Arms, cross the bridge over the canal opposite the entrance to the Boat Lift and turn left for a short distance.

The Stanley Arms at Anderton is a traditional canalside pub - Credit: David Dunford

The Stanley Arms

The Stanley Arms is a traditional canalside pub operated by Punch Taverns, housed in an attractive white-painted brick building a stone’s throw from the boat lift in a pretty setting on a quiet village back street.

It has its own moorings and a suntrap terraced garden overlooking the Trent and Mersey Canal – just perfect for a sunny afternoon.

Manager Moira Henderson has been in charge of operations for four years. She describes the menu as 'traditional, home-cooked pub classics'.

Recent visitors on review sites praise the welcoming staff, generous portions, affordable prices and the quality of the food on offer. Food is served every day (except Mondays), from noon to 8pm. A changing selection of hand-pulled real ales currently includes London Pride and Hobgoblin Gold.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome in the bar, and of course in the garden, which has covered areas for when the weather is less than perfect. The Stanley Arms prides itself on being family-friendly and has occasional live music and regular quiz nights.

Compass Points

Area of walk: Anderton near Northwich

Start point: Anderton Nature Park car park CW9 6FW. Car park closes 8pm; £3 for all-day parking.

Distance: 2½ miles

Time to allow: 1 to 2 hours

Map: OS Explorer 267: Northwich and Delamere Forest

Refreshments: Stanley Arms: stanleyarmsanderton.co.uk 01606 77661

Anderton Boat Lift: canalrivertrust.org.uk/places-to-visit/anderton-boat-lift-visitor-centre 01606 786777

Moorings Restaurant, Anderton Marina: themooringsrestaurant.co.uk 01606 79789

Practicalities: No stiles; suitable, in dry weather at least, for all-terrain pushchairs (though narrow and unsurfaced in parts). Soot Hill road from Winnington currently closed to traffic. Gunshots from shooting range (Saturdays) may upset nervous dogs. Boat lift closed August 14 and September 1.

